They wont want to upset their Qatari sponsors by letting this slide. I hope germany do this and take the fine.
Pretty sure they could get crowdfunding for the fine in minutes if they felt so inclined.

Playing devils advocate. Has any political party taken the rainbow? Maybe a German one? In which case it doesn't seem wrong for uefa to have an investigation ( especially if there is a complaint). It's sort of fairly obviously not a political symbol, but I don't see much wrong with a quickly closed investigation.

The Greens in Germany is very vocal in their support of LGBT rights, but nope, their logo isnt the flag. 

Just UEFA being petty and yet again getting their priorities very wrong.
Am I incorrect in thinking that there is an unfair advantage for the teams who complete their groups last ( perhaps groups E & F) as the third place team will know exactly what they need to do in order to qualify, whereas the teams in the earlier groups do not have that luxury?
Could it lead to a few teams playing out a result in order to put Switzerland out for example? Or to get a 'favourable' draw?
Usually the last games in the group are played at three same time, and it only affects that particular group.
