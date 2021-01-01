Am I incorrect in thinking that there is an unfair advantage for the teams who complete their groups last ( perhaps groups E & F) as the third place team will know exactly what they need to do in order to qualify, whereas the teams in the earlier groups do not have that luxury?

Could it lead to a few teams playing out a result in order to put Switzerland out for example? Or to get a 'favourable' draw?

Usually the last games in the group are played at three same time, and it only affects that particular group.