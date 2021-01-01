Yes mate, they're on a good run of games being undefeated and playing some not typical Italian tournament football. But as Ray said they do like to start slowly.
Anyone making an argument for anyone other than France walking this competition?
Spain may not be able to train together, but hey, at least they haven't fired their manager 2 days before the tournament this time. That's progress.
Oh yeah, forgot about them!Wouldn't mind seeing Spain doing well with Thiago puling the strings and old boy Aspas scoring a few hat-tricks. Or goals direct from corner kicks.Anyone got a list of which of our players (LFC) are likely to feature for which national teams?
Seen a few analytics reports suggesting Belgium was likely to win.
Was it this one?https://dtai.cs.kuleuven.be/sports/blog/euro-2020-predictions:-can-belgium-lift-its-first-major-trophy
