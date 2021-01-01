« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 81186 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 07:53:16 pm »
Spain may not be able to train together, but hey, at least they haven't fired their manager 2 days before the tournament this time. That's progress.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:26:31 pm
Yes mate, they're on a good run of games being undefeated and playing some not typical Italian tournament football.

But as  Ray said they do like to start slowly.  ;D

Nice one mate 👍
Logged
Believer

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,645
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 08:08:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:00:00 pm
Anyone making an argument for anyone other than France walking this competition?

Seen a few analytics reports suggesting Belgium was likely to win. The lopsided nature of the draw likely means one of Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland or Sweden could end up playing in a semi final
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,195
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 08:12:38 pm »
The main argument against France winning is that the putative best teams often don't win tournaments
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 08:14:55 pm »
Diogo having a nice run out,could have had a goal or two.

Ronaldo still got it (just less speed),can't believe Pepe is still playing,looks like skeletor.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:53:16 pm
Spain may not be able to train together, but hey, at least they haven't fired their manager 2 days before the tournament this time. That's progress.
Oh yeah, forgot about them!
Wouldn't mind seeing Spain doing well with Thiago puling the strings and old boy Aspas scoring a few hat-tricks. Or goals direct from corner kicks.

Anyone got a list of which of our players (LFC) are likely to feature for which national teams?
Logged

Online Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 09:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 08:17:25 pm
Oh yeah, forgot about them!
Wouldn't mind seeing Spain doing well with Thiago puling the strings and old boy Aspas scoring a few hat-tricks. Or goals direct from corner kicks.

Anyone got a list of which of our players (LFC) are likely to feature for which national teams?

Aspas is not in the squad.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,660
  • BoRac
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 09:50:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:08:44 pm
Seen a few analytics reports suggesting Belgium was likely to win.

Was it this one?

https://dtai.cs.kuleuven.be/sports/blog/euro-2020-predictions:-can-belgium-lift-its-first-major-trophy

29% probability is mad, can't believe they even published those results. They have Denmark on 7% and Germany and Netherlands on 3%. It's a Belgian University, though. ;D

This seems a lot more realistic: https://www.zeileis.org/news/euro2020/
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,645
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 09:55:55 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:50:15 pm
Was it this one?

https://dtai.cs.kuleuven.be/sports/blog/euro-2020-predictions:-can-belgium-lift-its-first-major-trophy

Yeah it was that one and the fact it was from a Belgian universify definitely was a red flag ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 