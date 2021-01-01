is it just me who hasn't watched any international football at all since the World Cup final? Friendlies, Nations Leagues and walkover qualifying groups are just a waste of everyone's time.



I'll be watching the Euros and Copa America though.



Im a little bit hypocritical. Dont like international football. Cant stand the breaks in the season or injuries to our players.I have half an eye on friendlies/qualifiers but there is no jeopardy on the games for England at least as they keep getting drawn in piss weak qualifying groups. As an older bloke the qualifying was better when we had Italy in our group in 1978 and 1998. Germany in 2000 etc.I quite enjoy the tournament football and I get enjoyment for Liverpool players doing well.Also I also want all of the home nations to do well.