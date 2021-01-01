« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 07:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
Italy game on the box anyone?

On 'Sky Sports Red Button' in the UK mate - www.live-footballontv.com (a cracking site for all live matches being shown in the UK)

Live matches being shown on TV around the world (great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (just in case)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 07:49:19 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:47:48 pm
On 'Sky Sports Football' in the UK mate - www.live-footballontv.com (a cracking site for all live matches being shown in the UK)

Live matches being shown on TV around the world (great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


Cool thanks, i'll try my Android box. I have Spain v Portugal on SSF here.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 07:49:19 pm
Cool thanks, i'll try my Android box. I have Spain v Portugal on SSF here.

Made a mistake there - it is on the 'Sky Sports Red Button' (or 'SKY GO Extra') mate :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:51:14 pm
Made a mistake there - it is on the 'Sky Sports Red Button' (or 'SKY GO Extra') mate :)

Cool, nice one.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 08:12:30 pm »
Marcos Llorente has been great creating for Spain,they just lack that top quality finisher.
Logged

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 08:20:47 pm »
Morata showing everyone why he is bang average. Hasn't got that next level in him.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 08:48:00 pm »
is it just me who hasn't watched any international football at all since the World Cup final? Friendlies, Nations Leagues and walkover qualifying groups are just a waste of everyone's time.

I'll be watching the Euros and Copa America though.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 07:54:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:48:00 pm
is it just me who hasn't watched any international football at all since the World Cup final? Friendlies, Nations Leagues and walkover qualifying groups are just a waste of everyone's time.

I'll be watching the Euros and Copa America though.

Im a little bit hypocritical. Dont like international football. Cant stand the breaks in the season or injuries to our players.
I have half an eye on friendlies/qualifiers but there is no jeopardy on the games for England at least as they keep getting drawn in piss weak qualifying groups. As an older bloke the qualifying was better when we had Italy in our group in 1978 and 1998. Germany in 2000 etc.

I quite enjoy the tournament football and I get enjoyment for Liverpool players doing well.
Also I also want all of the home nations to do well.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 08:51:02 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:54:09 am
Also I also want all of the home nations to do well.
Same mate, all of them.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Ave backed Portugal man didn't realize were in with Germany and France .Jesus might have to change my mind ..how many  qualify just two from group?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 10:50:13 am »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 10:39:33 am
Ave backed Portugal man didn't realize were in with Germany and France .Jesus might have to change my mind ..how many  qualify just two from group?

The 4 best 3rd placed teams go through as well. Its going to be Portugal France or Belgium that wins the whole thing for me. I dont think youll be far off. If I had to choose 1 if probably go with them too. I think if all 3 teams in that group thrash Hungary theyll all be ok.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 10:53:13 am »
Germany might struggle but they always seem to turn it on .in the tournaments some how .
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:51:02 am
Same mate, all of them.

With a slight leaning towards Wales.

What a pity their supporters won't be there in great numbers wowing the rest of Europe with that glorious anthem of theirs.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 11:12:26 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:17 am
With a slight leaning towards Wales.

What a pity their supporters won't be there in great numbers wowing the rest of Europe with that glorious anthem of theirs.

Scotlands is better.
