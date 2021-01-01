Italy game on the box anyone?
On 'Sky Sports Football' in the UK mate - www.live-footballontv.com (a cracking site for all live matches being shown in the UK)Live matches being shown on TV around the world (great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
Cool thanks, i'll try my Android box. I have Spain v Portugal on SSF here.
Made a mistake there - it is on the 'Sky Sports Red Button' (or 'SKY GO Extra') mate
