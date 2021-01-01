« previous next »
Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 69014 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 12:38:51 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:36:20 pm
I'm sure in the commentary last night they said Maguire wasn't expected to be fit until after the group stage.  I wasn't fully watching and I've maybe missed something but why is he even in the squad if at best he comes back cold for the knock-out games?  The gap between Maguire and the back-ups surely isn't so big that we'd stick him on half-fit like we did with Beckham and Rooney!

The same goes for Hendo if he's had a 'setback' in his recovery as was being alluded to last night.  Just send them both back to their clubs.

Maybe they're both such big dressing room presences that carrying them in a squad of 26 is worthwhile but it doesn't say much for their potential alternatives.

It would be mad for Henderson to continue as they are light in midfield anyway. I think the likely outcome is Henderson and Maguire go and he replaces Trent with a midfielder.

I won’t be surprised if Ben White gets called up for his versatility. He has played in midfield, right of a three and in a two man defence.
Offline ljycb

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 12:41:13 pm »
Feel like Ive posted this already in here but Southgates made the point twice now that Reece James can play in midfield also. I didnt realise either that Kalvin Phillips was more of a box-to-box midfielder before Bielsa took charge of Leeds and made him into a midfielder.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 12:42:11 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:36:20 pm
I'm sure in the commentary last night they said Maguire wasn't expected to be fit until after the group stage.  I wasn't fully watching and I've maybe missed something but why is he even in the squad if at best he comes back cold for the knock-out games? 

Because that's what England does. It's tradition to call up players who are either injured or recovering from injury
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 12:59:56 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on June  2, 2021, 10:41:29 pm
True but there is a reason for these games. You have to prepare a team for the championships, you need to try out players and tactics. Trent trying hard to impress? Maybe so as I don't think he will be in the first 11 anyway. It is a unfortunate injury which culd have happened at any point. Yes friendlies are dull and crap and pointless to us but footballers they want to play and it is important for managers.

How could it happen if internationals were binned?
Online sinnermichael

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 02:18:00 pm »
England vs Romania takes me back to Romania beating them in France 98 and Euro 2000.

Proper golden age for Romania back then with Hagi and the two guys who ended up at Spurs off the back of USA 94.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 02:25:00 pm »
All I ever remember about that 98 team is them all dyeing their hair blonde.

Didnt even remember Hagi being in that squad, 94 they (well, Hagi mainly) were an absolute joy to watch.
Offline Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 02:27:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 02:25:00 pm
All I ever remember about that 98 team is them all dyeing their hair blonde.

Didnt even remember Hagi being in that squad, 94 they (well, Hagi mainly) were an absolute joy to watch.

Wasn't that the team at Euro2000?
Offline Scottish-Don

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 02:38:07 pm »
Should rename this the 'England National Team discussion thead' and start a new one for next weeks Euros  ;)
Offline elsewhere

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 05:27:04 pm »
Watching Andorra-Ireland, don't even know why. Ireland struggling to create chances against the mighty Andorra, damn, how have they became shite like this.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 06:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 12:17:01 pm
I'm desperate for none of our players ever to play an international ever again.

What, you want to see Liverpool in the third division (and without any Scots)?
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 06:40:18 pm »
Bet Southgate is delighted that he won't have to justify not picking Trent any more ::)
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 06:44:48 pm »
Online Babel Time

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm »
Switzerland are playing Liechtenstein as prep for the Euros? Leading 7-0 atm, like what's the point?
Online oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 06:50:44 pm »
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 06:53:02 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:18:00 pm
England vs Romania takes me back to Romania beating them in France 98 and Euro 2000.

Proper golden age for Romania back then with Hagi and the two guys who ended up at Spurs off the back of USA 94.

Phil Neville hacking someone down in the last couple of minutes to send England crashing out in the group stages from memory. Alongside an equally shite Germany.
Offline Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 07:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Babel Time on Yesterday at 06:46:30 pm
Switzerland are playing Liechtenstein as prep for the Euros? Leading 7-0 atm, like what's the point?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cH6NVrMWwq0
Offline Armand9

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 07:54:28 pm »
the dude who did the england commentary - wouldn't want him doing your funeral let alone a game of footy
Online oojason

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 11:42:33 am »

'Euro 2020: What is the climate cost of tournament staged in 11 countries?':-

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51806842


^ an interesting piece up on the environmental issues of Euro 2020 and having the event taking place across numerous European countries...




Online B0151?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 12:09:55 pm »
Did a predictor thing and had Germany coming 3rd in their group and then getting to the final!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:42:33 am
'Euro 2020: What is the climate cost of tournament staged in 11 countries?':-

I think this will be the last tournament of its type. It was selected during a time when cheap flights had primacy over environmental and logistical concerns. This format looked daft before, but the pandemic has shown how utterly stupid and naive these plans were. Not to knock Baku, but the flight distance between Zurich and Baku is 2098 miles; by comparison the flight distance between Baku and Mumbai is 2000 miles. The distance between Cardiff and Baku is 2618 miles. Cairo and Tel Aviv and are closer to Cardiff than Baku. And yet Wales and Switzerland are having to fly out to play in a country that hasn't even qualified for the tournament. I'd like to think that future tournaments (Euros, World Cups etc.) would have to include some sort of environmental component to the selection process, which would also limit travel time for players (as well as fans)
Offline Samie

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 01:12:33 pm »
This was Platini's idea. He wanted to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Europe. This was pre brexit mind you.

Euro 2024 is back to normal. Being hosted in Germany.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 04:11:17 pm »
Can't wait till the last group games when the pundits are all advocating England finishing 2nd in their group to get an easier last 16 tie. Was exactly the same at the last World Cup.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 05:38:08 pm »
Thiago and Jota starting for Spain and Portugal. On Sky at 6.30.
Online buttersstotch

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 05:56:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:11:17 pm
Can't wait till the last group games when the pundits are all advocating England finishing 2nd in their group to get an easier last 16 tie. Was exactly the same at the last World Cup.

Definitely going to be happening, make no mistake about that.
Online Fromola

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 06:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:33 pm
This was Platini's idea. He wanted to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Europe. This was pre brexit mind you.

Euro 2024 is back to normal. Being hosted in Germany.

He wanted to shore up votes for his re-election by giving more countries the chance to host, while fucking the competition up by expanding to 24 teams for the same reason.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 06:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:33 pm
This was Platini's idea. He wanted to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Europe. This was pre brexit mind you.

Euro 2024 is back to normal. Being hosted in Germany.

Diversity of Europe? Was it going to be a competition as to which country would be the most racist towards black players and fans?
