'Euro 2020: What is the climate cost of tournament staged in 11 countries?':-



I think this will be the last tournament of its type. It was selected during a time when cheap flights had primacy over environmental and logistical concerns. This format looked daft before, but the pandemic has shown how utterly stupid and naive these plans were. Not to knock Baku, but the flight distance between Zurich and Baku is 2098 miles; by comparison the flight distance between Baku and Mumbai is 2000 miles. The distance between Cardiff and Baku is 2618 miles. Cairo and Tel Aviv and are closer to Cardiff than Baku. And yet Wales and Switzerland are having to fly out to play in a country that hasn't even qualified for the tournament. I'd like to think that future tournaments (Euros, World Cups etc.) would have to include some sort of environmental component to the selection process, which would also limit travel time for players (as well as fans)