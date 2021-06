True but there is a reason for these games. You have to prepare a team for the championships, you need to try out players and tactics. Trent trying hard to impress? Maybe so as I don't think he will be in the first 11 anyway. It is a unfortunate injury which culd have happened at any point. Yes friendlies are dull and crap and pointless to us but footballers they want to play and it is important for managers.



I don't really think this is true. If they don't already know their best team and favoured tactics what have they been doing all this time? And it can't be for the team to play themselves into form because they never play their first 11, and the players who are picked don't give it everything as they want to save energy and avoid injury. And if they're so effective for preparing the team, why do England always take at least a couple of games to get going in tournaments? As far as I can see all that these games achieve is to further tire the players out and cause injuries. As for the managers and players wanting these games, everything we hear suggests that they hate them and just want to come through them unscathed. Southgate said something about having to protect players, Roy Keane said these games are a nightmare. It seems they only keep happening because no-one has the imagination or courage to challenge the status quo and say 'I don't want my team playing these games'. Suppose the FA & TV companies want to wring every last penny out of these matches, and they have all the power.