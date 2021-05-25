« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 62651 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,192
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm »
I can understand Southgate sending Greenwood home. You don't want too many Masons in the team. They're bound to start plotting against you.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,712
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 07:16:23 pm »
the best England squad for a major championship in god knows how long - only France can compete in terms of talent
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,294
  • Kloppite
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 07:16:23 pm
the best England squad for a major championship in god knows how long - only France can compete in terms of talent

Watch Southgate or most likely Pickford fuck it up.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,375
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 07:22:55 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:20:59 pm
I can understand Southgate sending Greenwood home. You don't want too many Masons in the team. They're bound to start plotting against you.
They should give the captaincy to Mason Mount. Goes up to meet the ref at the start of the game, one funny handshake later and England get a Manchester United amount of penalties.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,578
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 07:37:30 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:38:30 pm
So half of the ones who've missed out will be playing the friendly, what's the point of that?

I have memories of Flanagan playing in a World Cup warm up game in 2014 even though he wasnt in the squad. Not saying Hodgson is any better! But maybe its not that uncommon.
Logged

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 08:10:19 pm »
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 pm »
Thats a good England squad to be fair, and it very much looks like he is going 343 which I think suits England best.

The talk of 4 right backs is off the mark too as I suspect Walker and James will be right sided centre backs in a back 3 system. For example;

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trent, Rice, Mount, Chillwell; Sancho, Foden, Kane

Henderson; James, Coady, Mings; Trippier, Henderson, Bellingham, Shaw; Sterling, Grealish, Calvert-Lewin

Johnstone, Phillips, Rashford and Saka as extra cover.

Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,891
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 09:08:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:45:35 am
So which of our players are likely to start games:

Thiago
Robertson
Henderson (if fit)
Jota?

Anyone else? Neco Williams maybe?

All of them i would think, Wilson too?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,759
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm »
So tomorrow players who are not in the squad will still have to play in the friendly? Bizarre.
Logged

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 09:13:04 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:10:14 pm
So tomorrow players who are not in the squad will still have to play in the friendly? Bizarre.

Can only assume its because the City, Chelsea and Man Utd players arent available due to playing last week (having a few days off) and also Sancho is ill apparently.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,759
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:13:04 pm
Can only assume its because the City, Chelsea and Man Utd players arent available due to playing last week (having a few days off) and also Sancho is ill apparently.


Yep most likely. Bit odd for those who are not going though. Guess its a unique situation.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,891
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 09:25:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
Yep most likely. Bit odd for those who are not going though. Guess its a unique situation.

It is, a big test of their professionalism thats for sure. Think they are on stand by in case we get injuries too so getting some game time might help them get to the front of the queue on the reserve list.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,915
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 08:58:09 pm
Thats a good England squad to be fair, and it very much looks like he is going 343 which I think suits England best.

The talk of 4 right backs is off the mark too as I suspect Walker and James will be right sided centre backs in a back 3 system. For example;

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trent, Rice, Mount, Chillwell; Sancho, Foden, Kane

Henderson; James, Coady, Mings; Trippier, Henderson, Bellingham, Shaw; Sterling, Grealish, Calvert-Lewin

Johnstone, Phillips, Rashford and Saka as extra cover.

Looking forward to Trent playing next to James and getting the blame for all of his fuck ups.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm »
In looking at the squads Belgium weirdly has a lot of players that didn't play all that much this year.  In the season of Covid I think that could make a huge difference as most other teams players will have racked up more minutes in 12 months then they ever have before.  Aside from that think this is going to be a defend and set piece tournament.  What I saw from the U21 games yesterday didn't really dissuade me of that.
Logged

Online Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm »
Can't wait until Kane gets injured and the squad has to rely on DCL to lead the line
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,748
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 11:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm
Can't wait until Kane gets injured and the squad has to rely on DCL to lead the line

You know Trent will be employed as auxiliary CF and finish top scorer.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 01:02:05 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:36:16 pm


Squad numbers aren't everything of course but if we assume 1-11 are the first choice line up it suggests a 4-3-3.

Pickford
Walker Stones Maguire Shaw
Henderson Rice Grealish
Rashford Kane Sterling

Sterling (and Rashford) over Sancho is mental; Walker starting RB, that MF - nnot the team I'd pick
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 01:15:34 am »
Quote from: LOHAG on May 25, 2021, 08:25:58 pm
Am I the only poster that thinks Sancho is slightly overrated?
Admittedly i aint no avid BL watcher, but I have seen bits. I ve also watched some England games when he has played.
On neither occasion have I thought he was a top draw footballer.
I think the price tag he drags about has clouded my opinion as I think I was expecting a mbappe/ronaldo/messi.  But he aint a worldie yet. And granted he is a young fella with years ahead 
I just havent been blown away, thats all.

Which Ronaldo?  The Portuguese one?  Sancho this season turned 21 - in the league he has already got 35 goals and 32 assists - Ronaldo (Port) had 18 goals and 15 assists by the same time.  Messi for reference at the same age had 31 goals and 16 assists.  So Sancho's stats are much better than Ronaldos, and also decently better than Messi (it was the 08/09 season, after he turned 21 at the end of the previous one, that he exploded with 23 goals and 12 assists). 

Mbappe is another level of youth performance of course, but of the others, Sancho compares favourably with all of them *at the age they turned 21*
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 01:53:00 am »
Just having another look at the groups - Group F really is a little unbalanced compared to the rest of the groups - the phrase "Group of Death" is over used, but has the defending world champions, the defending European champions and the previous World Champions - teams ranked 2nd, 5th and 12th in the WORLD (and 2nd, 4th and 8th in Europe) because of UEFA's stupid rules at who was in each pot.  Ukraine, who beat Portugal in their group stages (and were ranked 6th ahead of France in the pots) aren't even the highest rated team in their group - although that group is more a group of shite (best rated are  the Netherlands, ranked 16th in the world, and then Austria/Ukraine ranked 23rd/24th)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:08 am by Scottymuser »
Logged

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 03:40:05 am »
Gonna admit I'd never heard of Jude Bellingham
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 