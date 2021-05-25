Thats a good England squad to be fair, and it very much looks like he is going 343 which I think suits England best.
The talk of 4 right backs is off the mark too as I suspect Walker and James will be right sided centre backs in a back 3 system. For example;
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire; Trent, Rice, Mount, Chillwell; Sancho, Foden, Kane
Henderson; James, Coady, Mings; Trippier, Henderson, Bellingham, Shaw; Sterling, Grealish, Calvert-Lewin
Johnstone, Phillips, Rashford and Saka as extra cover.