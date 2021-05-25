Am I the only poster that thinks Sancho is slightly overrated?

Admittedly i aint no avid BL watcher, but I have seen bits. I ve also watched some England games when he has played.

On neither occasion have I thought he was a top draw footballer.

I think the price tag he drags about has clouded my opinion as I think I was expecting a mbappe/ronaldo/messi. But he aint a worldie yet. And granted he is a young fella with years ahead

I just havent been blown away, thats all.



Which Ronaldo? The Portuguese one? Sancho this season turned 21 - in the league he has already got 35 goals and 32 assists - Ronaldo (Port) had 18 goals and 15 assists by the same time. Messi for reference at the same age had 31 goals and 16 assists. So Sancho's stats are much better than Ronaldos, and also decently better than Messi (it was the 08/09 season, after he turned 21 at the end of the previous one, that he exploded with 23 goals and 12 assists).Mbappe is another level of youth performance of course, but of the others, Sancho compares favourably with all of them *at the age they turned 21*