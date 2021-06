I see there's a chance of England playing Portugal in the last 16.



Would be interesting to see what the English pundits would make of Fernandes' antics in such a situation. He might actually get called out on it for once. If he were to scream and flop over Harry Kane's foot in the penalty area when the scores were level with 5 minutes left, it could be disastrous for United's hopes next season. He might not get a decision for months.



Am I right in thinking thereís a good chance they get one of Portugal, Germany or France in the last 16? Canít see England past them.Mad, but not surprising reading comments from non Liverpool fans on Trent. All think he canít defend and that all that attacking prowess isnít needed in a right back. Would they change their tune if he played for them (surely they would!), or are they all genuinely that stupid that they wouldnít want someone of his calibre playing for their club?