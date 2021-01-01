« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread

ljycb

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2240 on: Today at 08:55:02 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:45:35 am
So which of our players are likely to start games:

Thiago
Robertson
Henderson (if fit)
Jota?

Anyone else? Neco Williams maybe?

I went to say Gini but realised.
gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2241 on: Today at 08:58:40 am
Wilson?
BoRed

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2242 on: Today at 09:03:54 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:45:35 am
So which of our players are likely to start games:

Thiago
Robertson
Henderson (if fit)
Jota?

Anyone else? Neco Williams maybe?

Shaq is a certain starter, I think.
Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2243 on: Today at 10:15:45 am
Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard don't make England's final 26. Greenwood has a knock and Lingard is one of the 7 not selected.
gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2244 on: Today at 10:20:29 am
A knock, shithouse manager.
Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2245 on: Today at 10:23:09 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:20:29 am
A knock, shithouse manager.
It's a pre-existing injury that his PE teacher manager made him play through for the whole of 2021, and now they're withdrawing him cos it's someone else's problem now.  He's 19. God they're such a badly run club.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2246 on: Today at 10:24:47 am
I'm surprised to read Lingard has reportedly been dropped as he's not been typically referenced as one of the players to be omitted
Dull Tools

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2247 on: Today at 10:38:17 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:23:09 am
It's a pre-existing injury that his PE teacher manager made him play through for the whole of 2021, and now they're withdrawing him cos it's someone else's problem now.  He's 19. God they're such a badly run club.
Ridiculous. And they announce it today as otherwise they would have been given stick if they had played him in the Europa final.
nash_av

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2248 on: Today at 11:08:33 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:59:47 pm
Ornstein saying Ward-Prowse won't be in the final squad. No surprise there, but with no TAA either (assuming he isn't picked), that would mean arguably England's best two takers of set-pieces wouldn't be going. 9 of England's 12 goals at the 2018 WC came from set-pieces

Sir Harry of Kane is there to take all the set pieces.
B0151?

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2249 on: Today at 11:19:05 am
The fact that Coady and Mings are going ahead of more talented young players at CB is a bit of a joke to be honest. Nowhere near international standard.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2250 on: Today at 11:20:14 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:19:05 am
The fact that Coady and Mings are going ahead of more talented young players at CB is a bit of a joke to be honest. Nowhere near international standard.

Mings isnt even the best English CB at Aston Villa. Im a massive fan of Konsa, cant believe he gets no love.
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2251 on: Today at 11:31:38 am
And who needs a Trent Alexander-Arnold when you've got good old 'Arry tracking back - Sir Harold can do all Trent's defending even without him on the pitch.  Getting on the end of his own crosses - Harry Kane, assisting opposition players in performing a neat mid-air pirouette and winning a free-kick - Harry Kane, owner of patented touch-sensitive ground seeking detection equipment - Harry Kane, scoring Penalties - Harry Kane, winning the penalties - Harry Kane, forcing defenders to concede own goals - Harry Kane, on his daughter's life getting a touch on any ball ending up in the net - Harry Kane, hand-shakes on behalf of all players before and after the game - Harry Kane, breathing on behalf of all players - Harry Kane, speech-maker and master of the toast - Harry Kane, trophy-lifter extraordinaire - Harry Kane, Harry Kane - Harry Kane.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you HARRY FUCKING KANE!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2252 on: Today at 11:41:21 am
In an England Squad full of question marks, Tyrone Mings has to be one of the most baffling. An absolute yard dog of a player. No quality on the ball, bad decision maker and not especially good in the air for someone of his size. Not a clue what they see in him. He's strong and a battler but if that's the minimum expectation then no wonder England are shite.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:20:14 am
Mings isnt even the best English CB at Aston Villa. Im a massive fan of Konsa, cant believe he gets no love.
Agreed. Konsa is actually a good player.
Jwils21

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2253 on: Today at 11:51:31 am
Lingard allegedly dropped from the England squad, which is a massive surprise as he was a key part of Waistcoat Gareths Atomic Kitten Chanting Panama Crushing Heroes of 2018.

Honestly the whole nation fawning over Maguire, Lingard, Sterling and Kane for a whole summer was cringeworthy. Hope they get knocked out in the group stages after a last minute Andy Robertson overhead kick from the halfway line to be honest
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2254 on: Today at 11:52:37 am
I don't blame Southgate for leaving Trent out.  It's clear that his focus wasn't on football in the England camp.




England don't need this sort of distraction.
Kekule

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2255 on: Today at 11:53:57 am
I see there's a chance of England playing Portugal in the last 16.

Would be interesting to see what the English pundits would make of Fernandes' antics in such a situation.  He might actually get called out on it for once.  If he were to scream and flop over Harry Kane's foot in the penalty area when the scores were level with 5 minutes left, it could be disastrous for United's hopes next season.  He might not get a decision for months.
BoRed

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2256 on: Today at 12:01:59 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:53:57 am
I see there's a chance of England playing Portugal in the last 16.

Would be interesting to see what the English pundits would make of Fernandes' antics in such a situation.  He might actually get called out on it for once.  If he were to scream and flop over Harry Kane's foot in the penalty area when the scores were level with 5 minutes left, it could be disastrous for United's hopes next season.  He might not get a decision for months.

Just like Ronaldo never got any decisions after getting Rooney sent off.*

* I realise he did no such thing, as Rooney did most of the work himself, but it didn't stop the English media having a go at Ronaldo.
Classycara

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2257 on: Today at 12:17:07 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:20:14 am
Mings isnt even the best English CB at Aston Villa. Im a massive fan of Konsa, cant believe he gets no love.

I hadn't realised he was an English player, but in the games I've seen him in he looks a good player to me. And yep, superior to Mings for sure
peachybum

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2258 on: Today at 12:29:05 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:19:05 am
The fact that Coady and Mings are going ahead of more talented young players at CB is a bit of a joke to be honest. Nowhere near international standard.

They struggle to get in my top 10 English centre backs. Both have had terrible seasons which doesn't seem to matter.

Given how Southgate selects his favourites i'm surprised Lingard isn't going. Albeit the correct decision.


BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2259 on: Today at 12:31:30 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:53:57 am
I see there's a chance of England playing Portugal in the last 16.

Would be interesting to see what the English pundits would make of Fernandes' antics in such a situation.  He might actually get called out on it for once.  If he were to scream and flop over Harry Kane's foot in the penalty area when the scores were level with 5 minutes left, it could be disastrous for United's hopes next season.  He might not get a decision for months.

Am I right in thinking theres a good chance they get one of Portugal, Germany or France in the last 16? Cant see England past them.

Mad, but not surprising reading comments from non Liverpool fans on Trent. All think he cant defend and that all that attacking prowess isnt needed in a right back. Would they change their tune if he played for them (surely they would!), or are they all genuinely that stupid that they wouldnt want someone of his calibre playing for their club?
