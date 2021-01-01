I see there's a chance of England playing Portugal in the last 16.



Would be interesting to see what the English pundits would make of Fernandes' antics in such a situation. He might actually get called out on it for once. If he were to scream and flop over Harry Kane's foot in the penalty area when the scores were level with 5 minutes left, it could be disastrous for United's hopes next season. He might not get a decision for months.



Am I right in thinking theres a good chance they get one of Portugal, Germany or France in the last 16? Cant see England past them.Mad, but not surprising reading comments from non Liverpool fans on Trent. All think he cant defend and that all that attacking prowess isnt needed in a right back. Would they change their tune if he played for them (surely they would!), or are they all genuinely that stupid that they wouldnt want someone of his calibre playing for their club?