Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 57464 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Today at 03:04:23 pm
AWB missing. Thought he was the bestest ever RB. The Mancs must not be happy right now.
He should be repurposed as Centre Half on the right of a three. He lacks the tools and technical quality going forward but is nonetheless a good pure defender mostly. He's 6'1 and with a bit more mass on his frame could compete physically.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 05:06:17 pm »
Danny Ings missing out while Watkins and Greenwood are included is harsh. Ings is better than both.
Offline Fortneef

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm »
Random thoughts

TAA is clearly the best right back.

Konsa is better than Mings, Godfrey, or White. 

Bamford is a ponce

the point of 3-5-2 is to accomodate a great striking partnership without being outnumbered in midifield  :  not relevant to England then.,


Surely the right formation is: 4-2-3-1 with TAA and Chilwell attacking, Henderson and Bellingham in midfield, Kane up top and 3 from  Foden/Sancho/Sterling/Grealish/Rashford/Mount behind him -  probably in that order of preference.   Which is the least bad centre back combo though is beyond me. 



Offline elsewhere

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm »
Has Godfrey been really that good? They have a disastrous defense.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 07:49:34 pm »
I'd probably have gone for a 4-3-3 line up something like;

Pope

AA
Stones
Maguire
Chilwell

Henderson
Foden
Grealish

Sancho
Kane
Sterling / Rashford
Offline LOHAG

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm »
Am I the only poster that thinks Sancho is slightly overrated?
Admittedly i aint no avid BL watcher, but I have seen bits. I ve also watched some England games when he has played.
On neither occasion have I thought he was a top draw footballer.
I think the price tag he drags about has clouded my opinion as I think I was expecting a mbappe/ronaldo/messi.  But he aint a worldie yet. And granted he is a young fella with years ahead 
I just havent been blown away, thats all.
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 08:28:00 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:49:34 pm
I'd probably have gone for a 4-3-3 line up something like;

Pope

AA
Stones
Maguire
Chilwell

Henderson
Foden
Grealish

Sancho
Kane
Sterling / Rashford

If Pope was going he would start.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 08:29:13 pm »
Quote from: LOHAG on Today at 08:25:58 pm
Am I the only poster that thinks Sancho is slightly overrated?
Admittedly i aint no avid BL watcher, but I have seen bits. I ve also watched some England games when he has played.
On neither occasion have I thought he was a top draw footballer.
I think the price tag he drags about has clouded my opinion as I think I was expecting a mbappe/ronaldo/messi.  But he aint a worldie yet. And granted he is a young fella with years ahead 
I just havent been blown away, thats all.

Sancho is not overrated at all. No idea how hes played for England, I dont really watch them, apart from the occasional game in an actual tournament. But not looking great for England isnt a concern.

Hes a massive talent putting up excellent numbers already.
Online Dull Tools

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 08:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:29:13 pm
Sancho is not overrated at all. No idea how hes played for England, I dont really watch them, apart from the occasional game in an actual tournament. But not looking great for England isnt a concern.

Hes a massive talent putting up excellent numbers already.
Agreed. He had a bit of a dip at the start of this season but has been looking really good over the last couple of months again.

Just because he isn't Mbappe doesn't mean he isn't a top player.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 08:47:13 pm »
On form, Sancho and Foden should be ahead of Sterling and Rashford. This won't happen though.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 08:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:36:11 pm
Agreed. He had a bit of a dip at the start of this season but has been looking really good over the last couple of months again.

Just because he isn't Mbappe doesn't mean he isn't a top player.

yeah for sure.

First half of the season he did struggle, maybe in part cos of all the talk of him leaving, and there was a suggestion he wasnt happy he didnt get a move. But as the season went on he got back on track and was really committed to the cause, and despite missing a bit with an injury, played an important part in BVB winning the cup and getting CL qualification. Heres hoping he doesnt ruin the next stage of his career by going to play for Solskjaer  ;D 
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 08:53:08 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:47:13 pm
On form, Sancho and Foden should be ahead of Sterling and Rashford. This won't happen though.

Foden will start alongside Sterling and Kane up front. Mount, Rice and Henderson in midfield.
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 10:14:52 pm »
I'm guessing Sky forgot that England are not the only team from that area to qualify.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 10:18:02 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:14:52 pm
I'm guessing Sky forgot that England are not the only team from that area to qualify.

Did anyone else nearby announce their squad today?

Although surprised Sky are covering it at all, they normally pretend tournaments they dont have rights to dont exist.
Online PaulF

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 10:40:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:49:20 pm
Ward-Prowse over Maddison   ;D




Good to see him Force his way in.
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2215 on: Today at 10:51:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:18:02 pm
Did anyone else nearby announce their squad today?

Although surprised Sky are covering it at all, they normally pretend tournaments they dont have rights to dont exist.

Not just today now is it.
