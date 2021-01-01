Agreed. He had a bit of a dip at the start of this season but has been looking really good over the last couple of months again.



Just because he isn't Mbappe doesn't mean he isn't a top player.



yeah for sure.First half of the season he did struggle, maybe in part cos of all the talk of him leaving, and there was a suggestion he wasnt happy he didnt get a move. But as the season went on he got back on track and was really committed to the cause, and despite missing a bit with an injury, played an important part in BVB winning the cup and getting CL qualification. Heres hoping he doesnt ruin the next stage of his career by going to play for Solskjaer