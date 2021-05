Is he really take 4 right backs? Can't see them taking Walker, Trippier, James and Trent.



Walker and James have the advantage of having played the right side of a back three and that's a formation Southgate likes. Trippier is Southgate's go-to right back and he has just won La Liga as a near ever-present (when not suspended) so I assume he's doing something right.Trent is the most talented of the lot but maybe he's just going to be the odd one out in that his experience is playing as a creative force in a possession-oriented 4-3-3. England won't play that way and Southgate seems to prioritise physicality and aggressive defending over technical traits.That Southgate can name 30 and then take 26 means I think Trent will get included now and probably taken. He will likely end up sitting alongside Grealish on the bench and getting the odd cameo out of position because Southgate can't tactically accommodate either of them.