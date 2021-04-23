.
Some 'useful info
' for watching the Euro 2020
matches live on TV, streams, & highlights. Twitter sites for team news & line-ups, + goals from previous European Championships etc...The 2020 European Championships
starts on Friday 11th June, 2021
- and finishes with the Final being played on Sunday 11th July, 2021
. (Originally, the tournament was due scheduled to run between 12th June & 12th July 2020 - but was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.)
All Euro 2020 matches are played at 2pm, 5pm, or 8pm (UK times)
.Official Website
- www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020
: https://twitter.com/EURO2020
: www.facebook.com/EURO2020
: www.youtube.com/uefatv/videosWikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020FlashScores Website (for fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, live scores, live text commentaries, & more)
: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euroVenues
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Venues (11 different stadiums across 11 different European countries; a Platini idea).
Euro 2020 matches being shown live on UK TV (BBC & ITV are showing every game between them)
- www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2020-on-tv.html(click on the image below to enlarge)
Euro 2020 matches being shown live on tv channels around the world
- www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-european-championshipStreams
- www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0
(the 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams & highlights etc)
' thread)Match Highlights
& full match replays
- www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos
: www.fullmatchesandshows.com
: www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights
The 24 teams are divided into 6 groups of 4 teams; the top 2 teams from each Group - plus the 4 best 3rd placed sides, go through the 'Last 16' Knockout Stages...Group A:
Turkey, Italy, Wales, SwitzerlandGroup B:
Denmark, Finland, Belgium, RussiaGroup C:
Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North MacedoniaGroup D:
England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech RepublicGroup E:
Spain, Sweden, Poland, SlovakiaGroup F:
Hungary, Portugal, France, GermanyFixtures & Results (dates & kick offs configured for your own local timezone)
: www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/fixtures-results/#/md/33673Current League Tables : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/standings
& www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro/standingsPlaying Squads
- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Squads (announced 10 days before the tournament start on 11th June)Liverpool players in the Euro 2020:-
tba...Team Twitters & Info Pages (for team news, injuries, line-ups etc)
...
Austria - https://twitter.com/oefb1904
Belgium - https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils
Croatia - https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF
Czech Republic - https://twitter.com/ceskarepre_eng
& https://twitter.com/ceskarepre_cz
Denmark - https://twitter.com/dbulandshold
England - https://twitter.com/England
Finland - https://twitter.com/Huuhkajat
France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance
Germany - https://twitter.com/dfb_team
Hungary - https://twitter.com/MLSZhivatalos
Italy - https://twitter.com/azzurri
Netherlands - https://twitter.com/KNVB
North Macedonia - https://twitter.com/ffmmkd
Poland - https://twitter.com/pzpn_pl
Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal
Russia - https://twitter.com/TeamRussia
Scotland - https://twitter.com/ScotlandNT
Slovakia - https://twitter.com/sfzofficial
Spain - https://twitter.com/sefutbol
Sweden - https://twitter.com/svenskfotboll
Switzerland - https://twitter.com/SFV_ASF
Turkey - https://twitter.com/tff_org
Ukraine - https://en.uaf.ua/national
Wales - https://twitter.com/Cymru
The obligatory and truly awful Official Euro 2020 Song:-
'Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge - We Are The People [UEFA EURO 2020 Song] (Official Video)
'...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kGT73GcwhCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kGT73GcwhCU</a>History of the European Championships:-https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_European_Championship
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history'All The Goals'
type videos - tournament information - and brief video highlights of the Finals - from past European Championships:-1960<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tZf-64JBR08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tZf-64JBR08</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1zUBKccgNs The Final...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7f2Civ6K1Pk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7f2Civ6K1Pk</a>1960 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1960_European_Nations%27_Cup
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19601964 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/38em-7EBNOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/38em-7EBNOs</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=01j1mGb8VTE The Final...<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K83kSUytbXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K83kSUytbXk</a>1964 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1964_European_Nations%27_Cup
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19641968 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ycQHnShyx-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ycQHnShyx-g</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjd82dBLI4 The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bZVrGfU-Yr4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bZVrGfU-Yr4</a>1968 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1968
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19681972 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KAZCItImHhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KAZCItImHhw</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjd82dBLI4 The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PQASKhfs9Cs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PQASKhfs9Cs</a>1972 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1972
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19721976 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsptG81G-VM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsptG81G-VM</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8JbkWSx7Fs The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROG4-QPIDgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROG4-QPIDgo</a>1976 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1976
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19761980 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/34KJDQTIphI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/34KJDQTIphI</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbsM7xJsngk The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/homi--RbFoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/homi--RbFoM</a>1980 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1980
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19801984 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/61XmdY8wFr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/61XmdY8wFr8</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TD_wzUbFu8 The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/59hhJY9KcBA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/59hhJY9KcBA</a>1984 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1984
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19841988 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7mXX7MyPgq4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7mXX7MyPgq4</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkxKPDAxMW0 The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVZdz0fbdcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVZdz0fbdcg</a>1988 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1988
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19881992 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c_97Gc7Wp9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c_97Gc7Wp9w</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7J94-HPQQs The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDe2N9ykR6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDe2N9ykR6A</a>1992 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1992
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19921996 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h5hEKVKBiGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h5hEKVKBiGA</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZ2InDNQ7XA The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arrPEu7CNhE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arrPEu7CNhE</a>1996 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1996
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/19962000 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KDuUKz_yndw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KDuUKz_yndw</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv8iElE6AEk The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/knul03Emmwk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/knul03Emmwk</a>2000 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2000
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/20002004 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5lV6-yQZcx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5lV6-yQZcx8</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sglWFOIbtY The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OG5u1uurPik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OG5u1uurPik</a>2004 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2004
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/20042008 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k5FQ9hp7jk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k5FQ9hp7jk8</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AcZAprBUbQ The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qRLbzpy1y8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qRLbzpy1y8Y</a>2008 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2008
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/20082012 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fefGWJjXxVI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fefGWJjXxVI</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_6k3q5fPTo The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I6PgcAaMD-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I6PgcAaMD-4</a>2012 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2012
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/20122016 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bx2jzdx-S18" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bx2jzdx-S18</a>
& www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Qvh6VIoSs The Final... <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eA0wQhFi_eE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eA0wQhFi_eE</a>2016 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2016
& www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2016