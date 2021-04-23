Just thinking about what a crazy team is shaping up for England in 24. Foden, Elliot, Gomez, Trent, Sancho are on a pretty parabolic trajectory.



Some decent defenders and attackers, but without a decent goalkeeper and CM, it will still be hard for England to win anything. Once Hendersons being phased out theyre struggling for midfield spots (not that hes fully appreciated by England anyway). Dont rate Rice, Phillips isnt all that either. Jones could be a handy box-to-box midfielder but we shall see how he develops.