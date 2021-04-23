« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread

The Round of 16 game in Dublin has been moved to Wembley.  If England win their group, their potential route to the final has 6 games at Wembley with a quarter-final in Rome.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2041 on: April 23, 2021, 12:38:56 pm »
Footy doing its bit for the fight against Climate Change I see.
Reply #2042 on: May 7, 2021, 12:40:15 am
« Reply #2042 on: May 7, 2021, 12:40:15 am »
Quote from: Ray K on April 23, 2021, 12:28:40 pm
The Round of 16 game in Dublin has been moved to Wembley.  If England win their group, their potential route to the final has 6 games at Wembley with a quarter-final in Rome.

Theyll screw the pooch in glorious fashion, Southgate will have his say.

Im thinking Turkey could make a bit of a run this summer. That opening match looks fun
Reply #2043 on: May 7, 2021, 01:05:57 am
« Reply #2043 on: May 7, 2021, 01:05:57 am »
Some 'useful info' for watching the Euro 2020 matches live on TV, streams, & highlights. Twitter sites for team news & line-ups, + goals from previous European Championships etc...








The 2020 European Championships starts on Friday 11th June, 2021 - and finishes with the Final being played on Sunday 11th July, 2021.

(Originally, the tournament was due scheduled to run between 12th June & 12th July 2020 - but was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.)

All Euro 2020 matches are played at 2pm, 5pm, or 8pm (UK times).



Official Website - www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020 : https://twitter.com/EURO2020 : www.facebook.com/EURO2020 : www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos

Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020

FlashScores Website (for fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, live scores, live text commentaries, & more) : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro

Venues - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Venues (11 different stadiums across 11 different European countries; a Platini idea).



Euro 2020 matches being shown live on UK TV (BBC & ITV are showing every game between them) - www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2020-on-tv.html

(click on the image below to enlarge)




Euro 2020 matches being shown live on tv channels around the world - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-european-championship

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams & highlights etc)' thread)

Match Highlights & full match replays - www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos : www.fullmatchesandshows.com : www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights



The 24 teams are divided into 6 groups of 4 teams; the top 2 teams from each Group - plus the 4 best 3rd placed sides, go through the 'Last 16' Knockout Stages...

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany



Fixtures & Results (dates & kick offs configured for your own local timezone) : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/fixtures-results/#/md/33673

Current League Tables : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/standings & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro/standings



Playing Squads - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Squads (announced 10 days before the tournament start on 11th June)

Liverpool players in the Euro 2020:-

tba...



Team Twitters & Info Pages (for team news, injuries, line-ups etc)...

Austria - https://twitter.com/oefb1904
Belgium - https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils
Croatia - https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF
Czech Republic - https://twitter.com/ceskarepre_eng & https://twitter.com/ceskarepre_cz
Denmark - https://twitter.com/dbulandshold
England - https://twitter.com/England
Finland - https://twitter.com/Huuhkajat
France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance
Germany - https://twitter.com/dfb_team
Hungary - https://twitter.com/MLSZhivatalos
Italy - https://twitter.com/azzurri
Netherlands - https://twitter.com/KNVB
North Macedonia - https://twitter.com/ffmmkd
Poland - https://twitter.com/pzpn_pl
Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal
Russia - https://twitter.com/TeamRussia
Scotland - https://twitter.com/ScotlandNT
Slovakia - https://twitter.com/sfzofficial
Spain - https://twitter.com/sefutbol
Sweden - https://twitter.com/svenskfotboll
Switzerland - https://twitter.com/SFV_ASF
Turkey - https://twitter.com/tff_org
Ukraine - https://en.uaf.ua/national
Wales - https://twitter.com/Cymru



The obligatory and truly awful Official Euro 2020 Song:-

'Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge - We Are The People [UEFA EURO 2020 Song] (Official Video)'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kGT73GcwhCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kGT73GcwhCU</a>




History of the European Championships:-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_European_Championship & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history



'All The Goals' type videos - tournament information - and brief video highlights of the Finals - from past European Championships:-


1960

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tZf-64JBR08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tZf-64JBR08</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1zUBKccgNs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7f2Civ6K1Pk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7f2Civ6K1Pk</a>

1960 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1960_European_Nations%27_Cup & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1960



1964

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/38em-7EBNOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/38em-7EBNOs</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=01j1mGb8VTE 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K83kSUytbXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K83kSUytbXk</a>

1964 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1964_European_Nations%27_Cup & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1964



1968

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ycQHnShyx-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ycQHnShyx-g</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjd82dBLI4 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bZVrGfU-Yr4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bZVrGfU-Yr4</a>

1968 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1968 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1968



1972

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KAZCItImHhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KAZCItImHhw</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjd82dBLI4 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PQASKhfs9Cs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PQASKhfs9Cs</a>

1972 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1972 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1972



1976

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsptG81G-VM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsptG81G-VM</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8JbkWSx7Fs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROG4-QPIDgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROG4-QPIDgo</a>

1976 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1976 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1976



1980

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/34KJDQTIphI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/34KJDQTIphI</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbsM7xJsngk

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/homi--RbFoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/homi--RbFoM</a>

1980 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1980 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1980



1984

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/61XmdY8wFr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/61XmdY8wFr8</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TD_wzUbFu8

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/59hhJY9KcBA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/59hhJY9KcBA</a>

1984 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1984 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1984



1988

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7mXX7MyPgq4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7mXX7MyPgq4</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkxKPDAxMW0 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVZdz0fbdcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVZdz0fbdcg</a>

1988 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1988 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1988



1992

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c_97Gc7Wp9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c_97Gc7Wp9w</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7J94-HPQQs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDe2N9ykR6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDe2N9ykR6A</a>

1992 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1992 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1992



1996

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h5hEKVKBiGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h5hEKVKBiGA</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZ2InDNQ7XA

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arrPEu7CNhE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arrPEu7CNhE</a>

1996 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1996 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1996



2000

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KDuUKz_yndw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KDuUKz_yndw</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv8iElE6AEk

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/knul03Emmwk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/knul03Emmwk</a>

2000 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2000 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2000



2004

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5lV6-yQZcx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5lV6-yQZcx8</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sglWFOIbtY

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OG5u1uurPik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OG5u1uurPik</a>

2004 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2004 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2004



2008

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k5FQ9hp7jk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k5FQ9hp7jk8</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AcZAprBUbQ

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qRLbzpy1y8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qRLbzpy1y8Y</a>

2008 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2008 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2008



2012

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fefGWJjXxVI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fefGWJjXxVI</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_6k3q5fPTo

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I6PgcAaMD-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I6PgcAaMD-4</a>

2012 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2012 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2012



2016

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bx2jzdx-S18" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bx2jzdx-S18</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Qvh6VIoSs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eA0wQhFi_eE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eA0wQhFi_eE</a>

2016 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2016 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2016

Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:00:54 am by oojason
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Reply #2044 on: May 8, 2021, 07:07:24 pm
« Reply #2044 on: May 8, 2021, 07:07:24 pm »
Anyone had tickets cancelled ? Some people on twitter are saying their accounts on the uefa website show they've had tickets cancelled
Reply #2045 on: Today at 09:46:04 am
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 09:46:04 am »
Just thinking about what a crazy team is shaping up for England in 24. Foden, Elliot, Gomez, Trent, Sancho are on a pretty parabolic trajectory.
Reply #2046 on: Today at 10:13:25 am
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 10:13:25 am »
There's gonna be entertaining matches here and there but totally expecting this to be a garbage tournament without fans.
Reply #2047 on: Today at 10:32:04 am
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 10:32:04 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:46:04 am
Just thinking about what a crazy team is shaping up for England in 24. Foden, Elliot, Gomez, Trent, Sancho are on a pretty parabolic trajectory.
Some decent defenders and attackers, but without a decent goalkeeper and CM, it will still be hard for England to win anything. Once Hendersons being phased out theyre struggling for midfield spots (not that hes fully appreciated by England anyway). Dont rate Rice, Phillips isnt all that either. Jones could be a handy box-to-box midfielder but we shall see how he develops.
Reply #2048 on: Today at 10:51:20 am
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 10:51:20 am »
Why is this shite even going ahead?

Does anyone want this crap?
Reply #2049 on: Today at 11:03:59 am
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 11:03:59 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:46:04 am
Just thinking about what a crazy team is shaping up for England in 24. Foden, Elliot, Gomez, Trent, Sancho are on a pretty parabolic trajectory.

Promising for England, but we heard this in the 2000's with the Gerrard, Beckham, Owen, Scholes, Rooney, Cole, Ferdinand, Terry, Lampard generation who couldn't even make a semi final.

But the standard of international football is pretty lousy now. The bar is low competition wise.
Reply #2050 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 02:31:29 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:13:25 am
There's gonna be entertaining matches here and there but totally expecting this to be a garbage tournament without fans.
Yes. I will give it a go but my disillusionment with football keeps getting bigger by the week. Hope that we are proven wrong. The EUROs used to be my favorite tournament before they expanded the number of teams.
Reply #2051 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 09:46:04 am
Just thinking about what a crazy team is shaping up for England in 24. Foden, Elliot, Gomez, Trent, Sancho are on a pretty parabolic trajectory.

Peak Pickford, too. :-X
