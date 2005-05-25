« previous next »
EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:28:58 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:24:14 PM
If there were fans, Serbia-Russia would have been the match to watch.
Now a toss up between Belgium-Denmark and Poland-Netherlands for me

Going by the other 5 games in the last 2 years, the Israel v Scotland game will be crap so I'd avoid that unless your a masochist or Scottish (although they might just be the same thing)
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:32:11 PM
Scotland seem to shoehorn Tierney in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:33:55 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:32:11 PM
Scotland seem to shoehorn Tierney in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.

In all fairness, I would too - and he does play left CB for Arsenal and has for Celtic too, so not like he's shoehorned in to an unfamiliar position.

McTominay as a CB on the other hand......
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:34:11 PM
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:32:11 PM
Scotland seem to shoehorn Tierney in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.
Yeah they are wasting him, he was a promising goalkeeper not too long ago.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:39:29 PM
Who's on Robbo and Gini watch?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:41:31 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:34:11 PM
Yeah they are wasting him, he was a promising goalkeeper not too long ago.
Was he aye, that's nice.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:51:34 PM
So Southgate has decided to go with a back 3 of Walker, Maguire & Dier, just as well England are not playing Spain as that would be more humiliating than last night. :butt
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:54:03 PM
England seem to shoehorn Dier in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:55:00 PM
Took 5 minutes for Alan Smith to encourage Grealish to "attract fouls" in the penalty area. Or "dive" as it's known if you're foreign.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 07:56:10 PM
Playing a back three, without Coady and him being in the squad is just plain bizarre.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 08:06:18 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:56:10 PM
Playing a back three, without Coady and him being in the squad is just plain bizarre.

Then add in Pickford, how does that clown keep getting picked, perfect chance to pick a reserve keeper. :butt
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 08:17:41 PM
Harry Wilson scores for Wales
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 08:34:48 PM
So Danny Dyer is Iceland Assistant Manager huh
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 08:56:24 PM
Dan James scores. 2-0 whisper quietly but he's actually had a very good game.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 08:58:49 PM
Patagonia 2 Xanadu 5 after 35 minutes. Anyone got a link?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:06:03 PM
Norway's emergency B team takes the lead vs Austria. 
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:07:11 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:58:49 PM
Patagonia 2 Xanadu 5 after 35 minutes. Anyone got a link?

Patagonia are a way too compact team to attack an d score 2 Yorky.  :o
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:13:24 PM
Ireland are good.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 08:56:24 PM
Dan James scores. 2-0 whisper quietly but he's actually had a very good game.
It was an excellent goal but apart from that he's been absolute shite. Gives the ball away frequently.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:14:47 PM
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 09:13:24 PM
Ireland are good for the betting slip.

Indeed.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:27:37 PM
Italys midfield three is outstanding. Verratti not even playing. Insigne playing off the front too. If they had a goal getter I think theyd be favourites for the Euros.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:30:11 PM
Fantastic strike of the ball that for Foden. Love midfielders who can ping the ball into the bottom corner.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:30:39 PM
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:27:37 PM
Italys midfield three is outstanding. Verratti not even playing. Insigne playing off the front too. If they had a goal getter I think theyd be favourites for the Euros.

Between them and Portugal for me.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:31:04 PM
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 06:57:33 PM
FFS

Good news that he's fit, but he should have been rested.


He was left out/rested on Sunday wasn't he?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:31:31 PM
Another one for Gini.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:32:03 PM
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 09:30:39 PM
Between them and Portugal for me.
Good shout. Belgium might get to the semis and I wouldnt discount France or Spain.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:32:19 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:31:31 PM
Another one for Gini.
Goal yeah, not an injury...?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:33:49 PM
Quote from: Willi on Yesterday at 09:14:27 PM
It was an excellent goal but apart from that he's been absolute shite. Gives the ball away frequently.

Not sure what game you're watching. Goal, assist, looked dangerous, yeah he's given the ball away a couple of times but he's been making runs in the right areas rather than his usual headless chicken self.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:43:42 PM
Republic of Ireland haven't scored a goal since Italia 90.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:47:52 PM
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:43:42 PM
Republic of Ireland haven't scored a goal since Italia 90.

Did they score any then?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 09:53:29 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:47:52 PM
Did they score any then?

2 goals in regulation in the whole comp, one against England, the other against The Netherlands both matches ended 1-1.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Yesterday at 10:02:44 PM
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 08:17:41 PM
Harry Wilson scores for Wales

Harold Wilson. No. 10

History is odd, isnt it?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Today at 06:18:46 AM
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Today at 08:01:18 AM
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:27:37 PM
If they had a goal getter I think theyd be favourites for the Euros.
Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti are both quality imo
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Today at 06:27:25 PM
when is the next international break just so i can be pissed with it in advance and fill my lungs with hate already.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Today at 06:27:40 PM
March
