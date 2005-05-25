« previous next »
Online Wullie160975

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 07:28:58 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:24:14 PM
If there were fans, Serbia-Russia would have been the match to watch.
Now a toss up between Belgium-Denmark and Poland-Netherlands for me

Going by the other 5 games in the last 2 years, the Israel v Scotland game will be crap so I'd avoid that unless your a masochist or Scottish (although they might just be the same thing)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 07:32:11 PM »
Scotland seem to shoehorn Tierney in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.
Online Wullie160975

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 07:33:55 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:32:11 PM
Scotland seem to shoehorn Tierney in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.

In all fairness, I would too - and he does play left CB for Arsenal and has for Celtic too, so not like he's shoehorned in to an unfamiliar position.

McTominay as a CB on the other hand......
Offline elsewhere

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 07:34:11 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:32:11 PM
Scotland seem to shoehorn Tierney in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.
Yeah they are wasting him, he was a promising goalkeeper not too long ago.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 07:39:29 PM »
Who's on Robbo and Gini watch?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 07:41:31 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:34:11 PM
Yeah they are wasting him, he was a promising goalkeeper not too long ago.
Was he aye, that's nice.
Online Statto Red

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 07:51:34 PM »
So Southgate has decided to go with a back 3 of Walker, Maguire & Dier, just as well England are not playing Spain as that would be more humiliating than last night. :butt
Online Just Elmo?

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 07:54:03 PM »
England seem to shoehorn Dier in to any position simply to get him in to the team, bizarre.
Online sinnermichael

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 07:55:00 PM »
Took 5 minutes for Alan Smith to encourage Grealish to "attract fouls" in the penalty area. Or "dive" as it's known if you're foreign.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 07:56:10 PM »
Playing a back three, without Coady and him being in the squad is just plain bizarre.
Online Statto Red

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 08:06:18 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:56:10 PM
Playing a back three, without Coady and him being in the squad is just plain bizarre.

Then add in Pickford, how does that clown keep getting picked, perfect chance to pick a reserve keeper. :butt
Online Tobelius

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 08:17:41 PM »
Harry Wilson scores for Wales
Online [new username under construction]

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 08:34:48 PM »
So Danny Dyer is Iceland Assistant Manager huh
Online jonkrux

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 08:56:24 PM »
Dan James scores. 2-0 whisper quietly but he's actually had a very good game.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 08:58:49 PM »
Patagonia 2 Xanadu 5 after 35 minutes. Anyone got a link?
