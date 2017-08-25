« previous next »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:36:42 PM
getting beaten 2-0 by South Korea was far more humilating than this. It was in the world cup for starters.

Germany should be going all out for Ralf Rangnick.

I see, that both South Korea goals were scored in injury time, which ended up knocking Germany out in the first round when Germany were defending champions.

The last 3 world cups the defending champions have been knocked out in the first round. :o
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:34:25 PM
When was the last time Germany were humiliated in such a fashion as this, the England 5-1?
They lost to Ireland. Shane Long scored. Far more humiliating really.
Guardian headline: This is a Löw.
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:01:42 PM
They lost to Ireland. Shane Long scored. Far more humiliating really.

That absolutely cannot have happened.
What Shane Long scoring?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:54:24 PM
What Shane Long scoring?

All of it. Hes making it up. Attention seeker.
Some very good players in the England u21 side. Mad they are being managed by Aidy Boothroyd though
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:24:00 PM
(Moomintroll sent off)
Sniff  :(

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:38:01 PM
Gibraltar have just been promoted
That'll rock the football world
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:32:24 PM
I agree, the thing about Klopp he has such a high standing and force of personality that he could basically do anything he wanted. In fact I'm pretty sure if he put himself up for German president most people in Germany would vote for him (with the exception of Schalke fans perhaps).  ;D
Forget Germany, we need him to stand for Prime Minister here!
Maybe Low needs to focus on sniffing his ass less and eating his boogers less and more on coaching.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:18:51 AM
Maybe Low needs to focus on sniffing his ass less and eating his boogers less and more on coaching.
What? :o
https://twitter.com/honigstein/status/1328816255281848322

Some lad asking chances of Klopp to Germany and his response is "Less than zero".  ;D
Southgate seems to have chosen a system that doesn't work best for his squad. Saying he needs to stick with it as he has limited time with them. Surely a reason to use a more familiar system they all play at club level?

He has 5 defenders and 2 DM's behind 3 attacking players. Kane, Ings, Rashford, Abraham, Grealish, Sterling, Sancho, Mount, Foden.... plenty of others knocking on the door, yet he wants to play Rice or Winks alongside Henderson.

It's hilarious. I don't remember anyone else playing such a weird formation. 5 at the back surely means 2 up top and plenty of creativity in midfield?
