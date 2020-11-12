« previous next »
Author Topic: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread  (Read 39053 times)

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1760 on: November 12, 2020, 10:50:03 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on November 12, 2020, 10:31:31 PM
England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic. What a group.

Proper Euro 96 vintage group that. Boss old school kits as well.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1761 on: November 12, 2020, 10:51:21 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 12, 2020, 10:48:02 PM
The UK wont get its shit in order by then.
Im optimistic, several countries have already started getting fans back and UEFA will be desperate.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1762 on: November 12, 2020, 10:51:28 PM »
Quote from: Pyro on November 12, 2020, 10:26:11 PM
OOOOOOOOOOOOH YE FUCKING BEAUTY. Over the moon. :D :D :D
No pyro, no party.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1763 on: November 12, 2020, 10:51:56 PM »
« Reply #1764 on: November 12, 2020, 10:52:23 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on November 12, 2020, 10:51:21 PM
Im optimistic, several countries have already started getting fans back and UEFA will be desperate.

Yes but a lot of countries are competent. We are not.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1765 on: November 12, 2020, 10:52:33 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 12, 2020, 10:48:02 PM
The UK wont get its shit in order by then.

Its fine, Dido Harding had been appointed Tournament Organiser.

#littlebitofpolitics
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1766 on: November 12, 2020, 10:53:21 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 12, 2020, 10:36:31 PM
Confirmed line-up for the Euros.


Forgot it was the Italia 90 format, not a huge fan to be honest. Too much dross qualifies.
« Reply #1767 on: November 12, 2020, 10:53:23 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 12, 2020, 10:50:03 PM
Proper Euro 96 vintage group that. Boss old school kits as well.

We need Suker, Prosinecki, Poborsky, Berger etc to make a comeback.  ;D
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1768 on: November 12, 2020, 10:54:00 PM »
so happy for Robbo and bonnie Scotland ...
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1769 on: November 12, 2020, 10:54:07 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 12, 2020, 10:52:23 PM
Yes but a lot of countries are competent. We are not.
But I cant see them allowing fans to some games and having empty grounds elsewhere. Its one or the other.
« Reply #1770 on: November 12, 2020, 10:55:02 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on November 12, 2020, 10:54:07 PM
But I cant see them allowing fans to some games and having empty grounds elsewhere. Its one or the other.

Its not up to UEFA, its up to the countries themselves.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1771 on: November 12, 2020, 10:56:20 PM »
Its so weird playing other home nations in a tournament though. Especially when half your country are dicks, and it being a far higher percentage than that when it comes to football!

That Wales game was an odd one. Every result seemed hilarious although at the end I was delighted for Sturbridge and sickened to see Hodgson so happy at the same time. Shame he went sightseeing in Paris rather than scouting Iceland though!
« Reply #1772 on: November 12, 2020, 11:01:30 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 12, 2020, 10:55:02 PM
Its not up to UEFA, its up to the countries themselves.
I dont think it will be that straight forward.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1773 on: November 12, 2020, 11:07:00 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on November 12, 2020, 10:53:21 PM
Forgot it was the Italia 90 format, not a huge fan to be honest. Too much dross qualifies.
;D


Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1774 on: November 12, 2020, 11:40:14 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 12, 2020, 10:36:31 PM
Confirmed line-up for the Euros.



Got to love group F, shame it's best 4 teams from 3rd place that go through to the 2nd round, as one of Germany, France & Portugal would have been knocked out, under top 2 from the group go through.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1775 on: November 13, 2020, 12:12:01 AM »
England vs Scotland could mean Robbo vs Trent: the ultimate full back showdown.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1776 on: November 13, 2020, 12:30:04 AM »
Ukraine are a decent side and well coached under Shevcenko can see them reaching at least the quarter finals.

I hate the fact they changed the format though from 16 to 24 teams, 16 team Euro's was boss especially Euro 2000 and Euro 2008 two of the best international tournaments ever imo.

With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1777 on: November 13, 2020, 01:17:13 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on November 13, 2020, 12:30:04 AM
With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.


International Football should be a closed shop and only enjoyed by a handful of elite nations (who two or three always cock up and get knocked out early anyway)! Big countries are such joyless c*nts
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1778 on: November 13, 2020, 03:39:28 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 12, 2020, 10:52:33 PM
Its fine, Dido Harding had been appointed Tournament Organiser.

It's gonna be carthage  - sorry carnage!
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1779 on: November 13, 2020, 07:51:30 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 12, 2020, 10:48:02 PM
The UK wont get its shit in order by then.

You mean England won't get it's shit together by then. Was over 1000 at Windsor Park last night for the Northern Ireland game. Scottish grounds will have fans in attendance soon.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1780 on: November 13, 2020, 10:07:45 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on November 13, 2020, 12:30:04 AM
Ukraine are a decent side and well coached under Shevcenko can see them reaching at least the quarter finals.

I hate the fact they changed the format though from 16 to 24 teams, 16 team Euro's was boss especially Euro 2000 and Euro 2008 two of the best international tournaments ever imo.

With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.

More teams isn't the issue as such, it's the format of having three teams from four go through in most groups. Completely kills the group stages.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1781 on: November 13, 2020, 10:14:07 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on November 13, 2020, 10:07:45 AM
More teams isn't the issue as such, it's the format of having three teams from four go through in most groups. Completely kills the group stages.

Yeah, theres not much jeopardy in that group of death with Germany, France and Portugal. If they all beat Hungary theyll probably get through, even if they lose the other two.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1782 on: November 13, 2020, 10:20:22 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 13, 2020, 10:14:07 AM
Yeah, theres not much jeopardy in that group of death with Germany, France and Portugal. If they all beat Hungary theyll probably get through, even if they lose the other two.

Yup - and therein lies the problem with it. A previously fascinating group becomes a mildly interesting one.

They may as well have expanded to 32 teams. Obviously sticking with 16 would have been better.

The other option being 8 groups of 3 with top two going through. The format they've got sucks the life out of it
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1783 on: November 13, 2020, 10:52:33 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 13, 2020, 07:51:30 AM
You mean England won't get it's shit together by then. Was over 1000 at Windsor Park last night for the Northern Ireland game. Scottish grounds will have fans in attendance soon.

We have had test events already (albeit something like 300 fans in the 2nd or 3rd tier).
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1784 on: November 13, 2020, 10:56:28 AM »
Quote from: DanJay87 on November 13, 2020, 01:17:13 AM

International Football should be a closed shop and only enjoyed by a handful of elite nations (who two or three always cock up and get knocked out early anyway)! Big countries are such joyless c*nts

I don't remember the same teams qualifying every single time under the old format. Plenty of big nations used to miss out on tournaments, and plenty of smaller nations and new qualifiers used to emerge, only back then it was more deserved. This format is just bloated and the group stage is basically pointless now. Who remembers how Albania did in 2016? Whereas Latvia in 2004 for instance was a much more memorable story.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1785 on: November 13, 2020, 11:04:49 AM »
Euro 2008 was the perfect size for this tournament. You had your top sides (Germany, France) and some element of surprise teams (Russia, Turkey) and some entertaining matches. Now pretty much half of Europe gets in.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1786 on: November 13, 2020, 11:18:22 AM »
From @RobHarris

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus after playing against England at Wembley last night


Browne wasnt subbed. Hendo came on. These international friendlies are a joke.
« Reply #1787 on: November 13, 2020, 11:22:35 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 13, 2020, 11:04:49 AM
Euro 2008 was the perfect size for this tournament. You had your top sides (Germany, France) and some element of surprise teams (Russia, Turkey) and some entertaining matches. Now pretty much half of Europe gets in.
Agreed and that's why for me Scotland almost qualifying for Euro 2008 in a group that contained the World Cup winners and finalist in their qualifying group was as good as achievement as qualifying for these Euros. In the current format pretty any half decent team can qualify so it devalus the achievement of qualifying for the tournament.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1788 on: November 13, 2020, 11:23:11 AM »


Quote from: EnfieldRed on November 13, 2020, 11:18:22 AM
From @RobHarris

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus after playing against England at Wembley last night


Browne wasnt subbed. Hendo came on. These international friendlies are a joke.

Hendo didn't play at all I don't think? But yeah, agree on your overall point!
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1789 on: November 13, 2020, 11:26:02 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on November 13, 2020, 11:23:11 AM

Hendo didn't play at all I don't think? But yeah, agree on your overall point!

Yeah sorry that was DEAN Hendo - I obviously didnt bother to watch that match. The FAI have trotted out the line about the rest of their squad testing negative but that isnt a reason not to self isolate.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1790 on: November 13, 2020, 11:31:56 AM »


Quote from: EnfieldRed on November 13, 2020, 11:26:02 AM
Yeah sorry that was DEAN Hendo - I obviously didnt bother to watch that match. The FAI have trotted out the line about the rest of their squad testing negative but that isnt a reason not to self isolate.

Same issue with Brazil and one of theirs testing positive too. Croatia also had one get a positive result at half-time! Just madness that these games are allowed to continue.
« Reply #1791 on: November 13, 2020, 01:36:47 PM »
There are rumors that they're looking at scrapping the whole continent organization thing and giving it to Russia as they just hosted a World cup so the stadiums and infrastructure are there and they seem to be getting back to normal with their vaccine (I obviously know that they don't post accurate case and hospitalization numbers).
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1792 on: Yesterday at 02:56:24 PM »
Can't wait to be disinfected before going into Anfield ;D

https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1326964911889653762?s=19
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1793 on: Yesterday at 03:08:26 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:56:24 PM
Can't wait to be disinfected before going into Anfield ;D

https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1326964911889653762?s=19

Bloody hell, it goes all over your face as well.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1794 on: Yesterday at 03:08:40 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:56:24 PM
Can't wait to be de-woodwormed before coming out of Goodison ;D
fixed
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1795 on: Yesterday at 04:55:41 PM »
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1796 on: Yesterday at 08:59:52 PM »
Another ridiculous handball pen against Switzerland. Ramos pen saved.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1797 on: Yesterday at 09:32:01 PM »
The ref in the Portugal France match is terrible
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1798 on: Today at 03:08:47 PM »
Seriously. Oli McBurnie. Just why????
