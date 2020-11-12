England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic. What a group.
The UK wont get its shit in order by then.
OOOOOOOOOOOOH YE FUCKING BEAUTY. Over the moon.
No pyro, no party.
Im optimistic, several countries have already started getting fans back and UEFA will be desperate.
people like big dick nick.
Confirmed line-up for the Euros.
Proper Euro 96 vintage group that. Boss old school kits as well.
Yes but a lot of countries are competent. We are not.
But I cant see them allowing fans to some games and having empty grounds elsewhere. Its one or the other.
Its not up to UEFA, its up to the countries themselves.
Forgot it was the Italia 90 format, not a huge fan to be honest. Too much dross qualifies.
With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.
Its fine, Dido Harding had been appointed Tournament Organiser.
Ukraine are a decent side and well coached under Shevcenko can see them reaching at least the quarter finals.I hate the fact they changed the format though from 16 to 24 teams, 16 team Euro's was boss especially Euro 2000 and Euro 2008 two of the best international tournaments ever imo.With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.
More teams isn't the issue as such, it's the format of having three teams from four go through in most groups. Completely kills the group stages.
Yeah, theres not much jeopardy in that group of death with Germany, France and Portugal. If they all beat Hungary theyll probably get through, even if they lose the other two.
You mean England won't get it's shit together by then. Was over 1000 at Windsor Park last night for the Northern Ireland game. Scottish grounds will have fans in attendance soon.
International Football should be a closed shop and only enjoyed by a handful of elite nations (who two or three always cock up and get knocked out early anyway)! Big countries are such joyless c*nts
I am all for authoritarian rule
Euro 2008 was the perfect size for this tournament. You had your top sides (Germany, France) and some element of surprise teams (Russia, Turkey) and some entertaining matches. Now pretty much half of Europe gets in.
From @RobHarrisIreland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus after playing against England at Wembley last nightBrowne wasnt subbed. Hendo came on. These international friendlies are a joke.
Hendo didn't play at all I don't think? But yeah, agree on your overall point!
Yeah sorry that was DEAN Hendo - I obviously didnt bother to watch that match. The FAI have trotted out the line about the rest of their squad testing negative but that isnt a reason not to self isolate.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Can't wait to be disinfected before going into Anfield https://twitter.com/danroan/status/1326964911889653762?s=19
Can't wait to be de-woodwormed before coming out of Goodison
fixed
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]