Haha

An yeah Southgate is a fucking gonk, best full back in the league if not world an he doesnt play him, amongst other crazy decisions. Media was creaming over him too, theyll be dry tomorrow. As others have said though on balance maybe better he gets rested in the long run.
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:40:22 PM
More to the point, how does the best right back in the world not even make the team.

I havent watched England since the World Cup but I check the team sheets and results etc and Ive often wondered why the fuck Trent doesnt get that many games. Do the full backs not overlap for England or something?.
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 09:40:59 PM
Neville and Tyler suggesting that Trent wasn't playing because Southgate thinks he has better options. They were suggesting Southgate was right as well. As if he knows better than Klopp.

That didn't work out too well for him, did it?

Pickford, Maguire, et. al. all did marvelously...
Their tone was downright disrespectful. Not even a suggestion that Trent was being rested or something. They were hell bent on giving the impression he aint all that and Southgate doesnt like him. Fuck these two. I suspect Neville is probably jealous of Trent but that kind of arsiness about a 22 year old kid from a man of Tylers age and position is just downright unseemly. Im ashamed for him.
I've yet to hear anyone, ever in the media say that Kane was just shit in an England game, or Spurs game come to that. Every singe time he is shit, its because he's "not fit"
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:23:34 PM
Their tone was downright disrespectful. Not even a suggestion that Trent was being rested or something. They were hell bent on giving the impression he aint all that and Southgate doesnt like him. Fuck these two. I suspect Neville is probably jealous of Trent but that kind of arsiness about a 22 year old kid from a man of Tylers age and position is just downright unseemly. Im ashamed for him.
That's what it sounded like to me. It was pathetic, and also laughable. But Neville was such a successful manager, and Tyler's achievements in management are countless.

They even went on about the high line only works with VAR to get the defenders out of trouble, completely ignoring that marginal decisions can go the other way, and only well-executed high lines work - with our without VAR. VAR just makes sure it's accurate more of the time.

Oh and Neville had a go at New Zealand for cancelling their friendly with England. He sounded insulted and couldn't understand why on earth they'd done it... dick.
Southgate is a sound guy but he's a fucking terrible manager
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:27:48 PM
I've yet to hear anyone, ever in the media say that Kane was just shit in an England game, or Spurs game come to that. Every singe time he is shit, its because he's "not fit"
He was one of Englands better players tonight. Makes a massive difference when youve got no creativity from midfield and no out and out wingers to play with.

Why does Sancho look incredible for Dortmund but completely out of place for England? I know the Bundesliga has its flaws but he hasnt exactly done anything of note for England yet.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:14:00 PM
People forget that Southgate wasnt even a good player. Always amazed me how he got a game for Engurland

Butcher, Des Walker, and Mark Wright were all done - and Campbell, Ferdinand, and Terry were just kids. Lucky timing! The only competition he had was Tony Adams.
Question. (Dwight Schrute voice)

Is Mignolet Belgium number one now? I saw he started the last two games and know he has been doing well in Brugge. Buzzing for him if he has dethroned Courtois.
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:22:42 PM
I havent watched England since the World Cup but I check the team sheets and results etc and Ive often wondered why the fuck Trent doesnt get that many games. Do the full backs not overlap for England or something?.
He's been playing a back 3 with wingbacks which means he's stuck in no man's land with useless twats ahead of him.

He's best left on the bench even though he's still getting pelters from dickhead pundits for not being good enough for the national team!!
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:03:13 PM
Question. (Dwight Schrute voice)

Is Mignolet Belgium number one now? I saw he started the last two games and know he has been doing well in Brugge. Buzzing for him if he has dethroned Courtois.
The number one and number two both out.
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 10:22:42 PM
I havent watched England since the World Cup but I check the team sheets and results etc and Ive often wondered why the fuck Trent doesnt get that many games. Do the full backs not overlap for England or something?.

Pickford, Walker, Maguire ... if Southgate thinks theyre the best hes got available in their positions then hes clearly deranged. Shilton, Neal, and Butcher could probably still do a better job
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:01:06 PM
He was one of Englands better players tonight. Makes a massive difference when youve got no creativity from midfield and no out and out wingers to play with.

Why does Sancho look incredible for Dortmund but completely out of place for England? I know the Bundesliga has its flaws but he hasnt exactly done anything of note for England yet.
I was going to bring this up. whenever I see him play for England, he looks very average...
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 11:01:06 PM
He was one of Englands better players tonight. Makes a massive difference when youve got no creativity from midfield and no out and out wingers to play with.

Why does Sancho look incredible for Dortmund but completely out of place for England? I know the Bundesliga has its flaws but he hasnt exactly done anything of note for England yet.

Trent hasnt looked great for them either. There is a theme...
i can understand trent being rotated out of his spot. england have the best selection of RBs in the world, so some experimentation isn't a bad thing. Not playing Grealish seems personal at this point though, and sticking with a back 3/5 when it doesnt suit the squad. And pickford always starting too. Decisions like Calvert Lewin on the wing tonight. He's out of his depth. The only thing he has going for him is good will from the world cup run, which relied on set piece goals/pens against poor teams.
