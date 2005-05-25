Their tone was downright disrespectful. Not even a suggestion that Trent was being rested or something. They were hell bent on giving the impression he aint all that and Southgate doesnt like him. Fuck these two. I suspect Neville is probably jealous of Trent but that kind of arsiness about a 22 year old kid from a man of Tylers age and position is just downright unseemly. Im ashamed for him.



That's what it sounded like to me. It was pathetic, and also laughable. But Neville was such a successful manager, and Tyler's achievements in management are countless.They even went on about the high line only works with VAR to get the defenders out of trouble, completely ignoring that marginal decisions can go the other way, and only well-executed high lines work - with our without VAR. VAR just makes sure it's accurate more of the time.Oh and Neville had a go at New Zealand for cancelling their friendly with England. He sounded insulted and couldn't understand why on earth they'd done it... dick.