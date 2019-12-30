29 past World Champions, it feels good to be on the list.
Could be a decent quiz question; What cities have more than one club that have won it? (I make it 6)
Vasco da Gama, Peñarol, Santos, Racing,
Feyenoord, Nacional, Ajax, Independiente, Atlético Madrid,
Boca Juniors, Olimpia, Flamengo, Grêmio, Juventus, River Plate, Porto,
Red Star Belgrade, Vélez Sársfield, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona
Corinthians, Liverpool, São Paulo, Internacional, Milan, Manchester United
Internazionale, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intercontinental_Cup_(football
)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIFA_Club_World_Cup