Author Topic: Club World Cup  (Read 108436 times)

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #720 on: December 30, 2019, 10:15:37 pm »
It was a great trip can imagine if we won number 7 there will be a load more going next year , the amount of mates who said I was wishing I had gone when it was on the telly .
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #721 on: January 6, 2020, 10:17:53 am »
Just seen this absolutely  fantastic trip,highlights were the brunch at the Radisson Blu,32 of us & they helped us  put the flags up as well...the souq was brilliant like a scene from Indiana Jones...
The fanzone on the Friday night, 2 ubers couldn't find the place so 5 of us absolutely smashed after the brunch walking across doha golf course with only the security lights to help us....
Also the roof top bar at the Marriott amazing....
But the best of all was winning that trophy,14 years after seeing us robbed in the final in japan revenge was very very sweet.....loads of reds in tears at the end....it meant that much....
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #722 on: January 6, 2020, 10:20:46 am »
Heres a couple from the brunch
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #723 on: January 6, 2020, 10:43:57 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on December 30, 2019, 10:15:37 pm
It was a great trip can imagine if we won number 7 there will be a load more going next year , the amount of mates who said I was wishing I had gone when it was on the telly .

Is it definitely even happening again this Dec? I thought this was the last one in the current format and they'd try restructure it (i.e. milk it for maximum ££££)
YNWA.

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #724 on: January 6, 2020, 05:37:31 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January  6, 2020, 10:43:57 am
Is it definitely even happening again this Dec? I thought this was the last one in the current format and they'd try restructure it (i.e. milk it for maximum ££££)

Yes. This next one is Doha again. So whoever wins in Istanbul gets to go again.
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #725 on: January 8, 2020, 01:51:48 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January  6, 2020, 10:43:57 am
Is it definitely even happening again this Dec? I thought this was the last one in the current format and they'd try restructure it (i.e. milk it for maximum ££££)

The World Club Cup is restructuring to a 24 team summer tournament from 2021, it'll be played in China across June/July and Liverpool are already in it by virtue of winning the European Cup in 2019.
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #726 on: January 8, 2020, 08:15:23 am »
No break for those teams then ::)
We are a team of one half.

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #727 on: January 10, 2020, 07:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on January  8, 2020, 08:15:23 am
No break for those teams then ::)

Its replacing the confederations cup so i guess some of them would have been playing anyway
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #728 on: January 15, 2020, 10:00:21 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on January  8, 2020, 01:51:48 am
The World Club Cup is restructuring to a 24 team summer tournament from 2021, it'll be played in China across June/July and Liverpool are already in it by virtue of winning the European Cup in 2019.

Another location with current human rights issues...  :butt

I guess if it's used as pre-season I'd prefer a summer tournament than more games in December.
YNWA.

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #729 on: January 15, 2020, 02:26:00 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on January 15, 2020, 10:00:21 am
Another location with current human rights issues...  :butt

I guess if it's used as pre-season I'd prefer a summer tournament than more games in December.

I think its actually taking place in the summer.  Though apparently only a few days after African Cup of Nations so potentially no rest for the likes of Salah, Mane, Keita etc. 
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #730 on: January 15, 2020, 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: kratos on January 15, 2020, 02:26:00 pm
I think its actually taking place in the summer.  Though apparently only a few days after African Cup of Nations so potentially no rest for the likes of Salah, Mane, Keita etc.
AFCON getting moved to next January if todays rumours are true
« Reply #731 on: January 15, 2020, 04:19:51 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on January 15, 2020, 02:29:42 pm
AFCON getting moved to next January if todays rumours are true

Yep,  Just seen on @JohnBennettBBC that 2021 AFCON will take place during Jan and Feb which means could lose Mane Salah for 6 PL games.  What a pain. 
« Reply #732 on: March 9, 2020, 09:32:48 am »

 This has taken a while to post, as I was away for 6 weeks after the final and then getting things sorted upon my return.

My self and the misses were one of the last to leave the stadium and as we were, the stewards were taking a banner down (as no one was about to take it). We asked what they planned on doing with it and they just said it would be 'disposed of' so I said I knew whos it was ( I wanted to try to get it back to it's owner).

So' if any one knows of someone who lost a banner Pm me and describe it and i will return it to it's owner. It is easy to identify as it is a Bespoke design!
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #733 on: March 9, 2020, 10:33:49 am »
We should be grateful that this was played over the winter period before the virus all kicked off as this wouldve been cancelled for sure!!
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,444
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #734 on: March 10, 2020, 01:59:47 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March  9, 2020, 10:33:49 am
We should be grateful that this was played over the winter period before the virus all kicked off as this wouldve been cancelled for sure!!

Hoping flights to next years summer tournament in China will be dead cheap now!
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #735 on: May 15, 2020, 08:50:46 pm »
Think if the champions league doesnt get finished we will be asked to defend our crown in December 😀😁
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #736 on: May 15, 2020, 09:11:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on May 15, 2020, 08:50:46 pm
Think if the champions league doesnt get finished we will be asked to defend our crown in December 😀😁

Isn't the December club world cup cancelled, as an expended tournament is supposed to be scheduled for June next year?
#Sausages

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #737 on: May 15, 2020, 09:11:40 pm »
They're doing both
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #738 on: May 15, 2020, 10:06:51 pm »
Im made up we won this.
There were a few that were fuming we prioritized this over the league cup :D
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #739 on: May 16, 2020, 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: kavah on May 15, 2020, 10:06:51 pm
Im made up we won this.
There were a few that were fuming we prioritized this over the league cup :D

Was a very surreal feeling, having won the final with a father and mother, a young baby and the grandmother in front of us. They all seemed made up for us we'd won it too. Can't believe it was 5 months ago, loved my time in Qatar.
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #740 on: May 16, 2020, 11:25:43 pm »
Quote from: kavah on May 15, 2020, 10:06:51 pm
Im made up we won this.
There were a few that were fuming we prioritized this over the league cup :D

What prize money did we get for winning this, wasn't it £4 million for just turning up, we would have only got £50k for reaching the league cup final, & another £50k for winning it. :o
#Sausages

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #741 on: May 17, 2020, 01:14:04 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on May 16, 2020, 11:25:43 pm
What prize money did we get for winning this, wasn't it £4 million for just turning up, we would have only got £50k for reaching the league cup final, & another £50k for winning it. :o
I think we took £4 million for winning it. Also took 4 million for winning the Super cup.
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #742 on: May 17, 2020, 01:34:02 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on May 17, 2020, 01:14:04 am
I think we took £4 million for winning it. Also took 4 million for winning the Super cup.
plus it was the one trophy out there we hadn’t won so far more important to the club, think it was $5m so that’s around right, was more in 2000 though, then it was $6m so that’s more like $9m in today’s money

https://www.fifa.com/clubworldcup/news/million-dollars-prize-money-offer-71817
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #743 on: May 17, 2020, 06:03:18 am »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on May 17, 2020, 01:34:02 am
plus it was the one trophy out there we hadnt won so far more important to the club, think it was $5m so thats around right, was more in 2000 though, then it was $6m so thats more like $9m in todays money

https://www.fifa.com/clubworldcup/news/million-dollars-prize-money-offer-71817

Yep, plus the opportunity to call ourselves world champions too :champ, very few clubs get the chance too, annoyingly Man Utd are the only other UK team to win this comp.
#Sausages

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #744 on: May 17, 2020, 09:27:27 am »
Made up I went to this one. Feels like one of them rare competitions and events to talk about in 40 years.
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #745 on: May 17, 2020, 03:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on May 17, 2020, 06:03:18 am
Yep, plus the opportunity to call ourselves world champions too :champ, very few clubs get the chance too, annoyingly Man Utd are the only other UK team to win this comp.
in terms of the fifa one yeah, chelsea lost to Corinthians I think when rafa was there, and it being Flamengo gave it a bit of extra spice
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #746 on: May 18, 2020, 05:49:21 am »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on May 17, 2020, 03:53:57 pm
in terms of the fifa one yeah, chelsea lost to Corinthians I think when rafa was there, and it being Flamengo gave it a bit of extra spice

The 81 edition was our first appearance, we declined to participate in 77 & 78 both years would have been against Boca Juniors, & they were still played over 2 legs too 
#Sausages

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #747 on: May 18, 2020, 06:34:26 am »
29 past World Champions, it feels good to be on the list. 

Could be a decent quiz question; What cities have more than one club that have won it? (I make it 6)

Vasco da Gama, Peñarol, Santos, Racing,
Feyenoord, Nacional, Ajax, Independiente, Atlético Madrid,
Boca Juniors, Olimpia, Flamengo, Grêmio, Juventus, River Plate, Porto,
Red Star Belgrade, Vélez Sársfield, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona
Corinthians, Liverpool, São Paulo, Internacional, Milan, Manchester United
Internazionale, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intercontinental_Cup_(football)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FIFA_Club_World_Cup
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #748 on: May 18, 2020, 11:12:30 am »
Buenos Aires, rio, São Paulo, milan, Madrid (Atletico have never been european champions but have been world champions due to bayern CBA), porto alegre
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #749 on: May 18, 2020, 01:21:25 pm »
^ Yes, Porto Alegre is the hard one I guess, great football city.

EDIT - Whoops, sorry 7 Montevideo, Peñarol and Nacional have each won it 3 times  :champ
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #750 on: May 19, 2020, 12:25:26 am »
was planning to go to China next year for the expanded tournament but guess itll be kicked to the curb now
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #751 on: May 19, 2020, 01:16:30 am »
Quote from: kavah on May 18, 2020, 01:21:25 pm
^ Yes, Porto Alegre is the hard one I guess, great football city.

EDIT - Whoops, sorry 7 Montevideo, Peñarol and Nacional have each won it 3 times  :champ
didnt see nacional, bugger
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #752 on: Today at 02:47:09 pm »
Well, this thread has been dead for more than 3 years but now FIFA (with their new Saudi partners) have a revitalised tournament in 2025, designed to globalise football (pander to Saudi and allies) and steal thunder from others (Premier League and UEFA)


The new 2025 tournament is no longer a pop over to Jeddah for the weekend (Fluminense are already waiting for City to join them in 2023 final) but a whole summer month in the USA.


32 teams with up to 7 games for those who reach the final and a minimum of 3 for all.


Details were confirmed (in Jeddah) of the approach suggested in March


England will be represented by City and Chelsea (as winners of the CL), Al Hilal are already there and there could be 2 more Saudi State owned Clubs as long as they perform on the pitch with their multi million pound rosters (no guarantee of course, Al Hilal got knocked out this week by Al Ahly, Egypt)


Part of the death of football at the hands of Infantino
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #753 on: Today at 11:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:47:09 pm
Well, this thread has been dead for more than 3 years but now FIFA (with their new Saudi partners) have a revitalised tournament in 2025, designed to globalise football (pander to Saudi and allies) and steal thunder from others (Premier League and UEFA)


The new 2025 tournament is no longer a pop over to Jeddah for the weekend (Fluminense are already waiting for City to join them in 2023 final) but a whole summer month in the USA.


32 teams with up to 7 games for those who reach the final and a minimum of 3 for all.


Details were confirmed (in Jeddah) of the approach suggested in March


England will be represented by City and Chelsea (as winners of the CL), Al Hilal are already there and there could be 2 more Saudi State owned Clubs as long as they perform on the pitch with their multi million pound rosters (no guarantee of course, Al Hilal got knocked out this week by Al Ahly, Egypt)


Part of the death of football at the hands of Infantino
Summed up perfectly for me.
