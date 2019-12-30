Well, this thread has been dead for more than 3 years but now FIFA (with their new Saudi partners) have a revitalised tournament in 2025, designed to globalise football (pander to Saudi and allies) and steal thunder from others (Premier League and UEFA)





The new 2025 tournament is no longer a pop over to Jeddah for the weekend (Fluminense are already waiting for City to join them in 2023 final) but a whole summer month in the USA.





32 teams with up to 7 games for those who reach the final and a minimum of 3 for all.





Details were confirmed (in Jeddah) of the approach suggested in March





England will be represented by City and Chelsea (as winners of the CL), Al Hilal are already there and there could be 2 more Saudi State owned Clubs as long as they perform on the pitch with their multi million pound rosters (no guarantee of course, Al Hilal got knocked out this week by Al Ahly, Egypt)





Part of the death of football at the hands of Infantino