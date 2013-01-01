« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Club World Cup  (Read 45009 times)

Online glitzznglam 1963's Xmas#1

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,391
Re: Club World Cup
« Reply #720 on: Today at 10:15:37 PM »
It was a great trip can imagine if we won number 7 there will be a load more going next year , the amount of mates who said I was wishing I had gone when it was on the telly .
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 