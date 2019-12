Collecting stuff after the match was a shocker too



They had just whacked it all on a shelf in any old fashion



Saturday not bothering with playoff- will just pick our queue better!







I noticed some queues to get threw the search bit were chokka and some not , hopefully a lot more will be in earlier due to there being two games in one day . The importance of this to Flamengo is unbelievable there everywhere you go , was in a little cafe last night by our hotel with about ten of them . All done 14 hour non stop flights to get here and going on about 1981 and how its 38 years since they last won it , one was astounded that wed never won the league in 30 years