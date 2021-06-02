That final will always hold a special place in my heart. I'd booked a weekend away in Austria before we even got close to the final, so after the first leg against Barca I resigned myself to an Alpine trip.After THAT second leg at Anfield I told my mates, I'm only going if I can find somewhere to watch it live, as the flight and digs had already been paid for. They aren't footy fans, so couldn't understand the passion involved, but were obviously sweating on me finding somewhere.As it happens, the smartHOTEL in the tiny village of Dorfgastein, Austria ticked the box. It was literally the ONLY gaff around that was showing the game. I was close to panic about getting a seat and got my mates to drop me off nearly three hours before kick off. The hotel bar was empty, I picked a table all to myself in front of a giant flat screen telly and sat back drinking steins of Stiegl Pills beer whilst looking out the window at snow covered mountains.The lads had gone for a meal somewhere and said they'd be back for kick off and I naively thought, I'd have to keep a couple of chairs for them, I needn't have bothered because nobody else came into the bar until just before half-time!The thing about that final is I'd lost my mum the end of February and this was one of the first occasions when I'd let my mind temporarily forget my heartache. I remember asking her before I left for Manchester Airport, please let the reds win mum, I need this moment. Sure enough, the rest is history!