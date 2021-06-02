« previous next »
CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 2, 2021, 12:02:15 pm

'Champions of Europe | A homecoming like no other' (with a 3 minute video of the homecoming bus):-

https://twitter.com/TheRedmenTV/status/1267706493387898881

 :champ
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 3, 2021, 12:27:39 pm
BT Sport have put the entire final back up on Youtube.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 3, 2021, 12:43:45 pm
RedSince86
BT Sport have put the entire final back up on Youtube.

It's crazy, I've only seen the final once. I've watched the Barca game multiple times. I've seen Istanbul 9832932032 times. But in my mind, the final was just dessert after the main course meal against barca at Anfield.

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 3, 2021, 01:46:21 pm
That final will always hold a special place in my heart. I'd booked a weekend away in Austria before we even got close to the final, so after the first leg against Barca I resigned myself to an Alpine trip.

After THAT second leg at Anfield I told my mates, I'm only going if I can find somewhere to watch it live, as the flight and digs had already been paid for. They aren't footy fans, so couldn't understand the passion involved, but were obviously sweating on me finding somewhere.

As it happens, the smartHOTEL in the tiny village of Dorfgastein, Austria ticked the box. It was literally the ONLY gaff around that was showing the game. I was close to panic about getting a seat and got my mates to drop me off nearly three hours before kick off. The hotel bar was empty, I picked a table all to myself in front of a giant flat screen telly and sat back drinking steins of Stiegl Pills beer whilst looking out the window at snow covered mountains.
The lads had gone for a meal somewhere and said they'd be back for kick off and I naively thought, I'd have to keep a couple of chairs for them, I needn't have bothered because nobody else came into the bar until just before half-time!

The thing about that final is I'd lost my mum the end of February and this was one of the first occasions when I'd let my mind temporarily forget my heartache. I remember asking her before I left for Manchester Airport, please let the reds win mum, I need this moment. Sure enough, the rest is history!  :D
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 3, 2021, 02:22:37 pm
deFacto please, you bastards
It's crazy, I've only seen the final once. I've watched the Barca game multiple times. I've seen Istanbul 9832932032 times. But in my mind, the final was just dessert after the main course meal against barca at Anfield.


to be fair it wasnt a great game. I've not watched it all again either.

kavah
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 3, 2021, 04:43:41 pm
paulrazor
to be fair it wasnt a great game. I've not watched it all again either.

First four minutes, last four minutes.  That's all you really need.  The rest is just after-match gravy. :D

Glad your mum stepped in for us Alpha! :)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 4, 2021, 10:41:57 am
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
June 4, 2021, 10:44:04 am
Red Berry
First four minutes, last four minutes.  That's all you really need.  The rest is just after-match gravy. :D

Glad your mum stepped in for us Alpha! :)
yep

Was a great night, made my whole summer
kavah
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
Today at 01:37:04 pm

4 years today...



'3 minute match highlights' - from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1664152295133806593



'#Jürgen at the full-time whistle in Madrid' - from LFC:-

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1664179978093883392



'Tottenham vs Liverpool (0-2) | 2019 UEFA Champions League Final | Full-match replay' - BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QoZKDZcuTxE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QoZKDZcuTxE</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/QoZKDZcuTxE



'Liverpool vs Tottenham (2-0) | 2019 UEFA Champions League final highlights' - 10 minute video, from BT Sport:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0VzNx27VAXw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0VzNx27VAXw</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/0VzNx27VAXw

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
Today at 01:50:07 pm
jason - do you have the BT highlights not country protected by chance?
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
Today at 02:01:50 pm
newterp
jason - do you have the BT highlights not country protected by chance?

I'm a little pushed for time right now mate - though there should be some in here:-

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16658201#msg16658201


(I do remember putting up some BT highlights for anyone outside the UK, but can't find them right now mate, sorry. The Opera browser with built-in VPN is a good way to get around any geo restrictioned videos, or getting a free VPN add-on from the Chrome Store - Winscribe, uVPN, ZenMate, Hola, Hotspot, Browsec, TuchVPN, Astar etc)
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
Today at 02:39:09 pm
jillcwhomever
95 Ref blows on time. We're Champions of Europe people.....
:)
kavah
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
