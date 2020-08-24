I think about this all the time. Even if we don't do it in my own lifetime, I still want it done. It's frustrating they won 4 more in our 2010 rebuild as we were only 4 behind after Istanbul and now 7 behind.



But hopefully we can go on a cycle like that to catch up.



Yep, I've been having these thoughts since the 80s when the ban came in. That's why I was sort of ok for PSG to win yesterday. But blow me down did I ever think we would be European outsiders for nearly 35 years after 1985!! And even then we've just managed to keep up with the European royalty barring Madrid.I'll be happy to be clear second ahead of Milan and Bayern by the time I'm gone. Hopefully Klopp can go a long way to ensure that dream.