CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87

Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
August 24, 2020, 11:16:06 am
Quote from: DaveCharlie on August 24, 2020, 06:18:38 am
I'd not only like us to take back outright third, but catch Milan and then Madrid before my mortal coil expires. They can have it for now, though.

I think about this all the time. Even if we don't do it in my own lifetime, I still want it done. It's frustrating they won 4 more in our 2010 rebuild as we were only 4 behind after Istanbul and now 7 behind.

But hopefully we can go on a cycle like that to catch up.
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
August 24, 2020, 11:57:24 am
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on August 24, 2020, 11:16:06 am
I think about this all the time. Even if we don't do it in my own lifetime, I still want it done. It's frustrating they won 4 more in our 2010 rebuild as we were only 4 behind after Istanbul and now 7 behind.

But hopefully we can go on a cycle like that to catch up.

Yep, I've been having these thoughts since the 80s when the ban came in. That's why I was sort of ok for PSG to win yesterday. But blow me down did I ever think we would be European outsiders for nearly 35 years after 1985!! And even then we've just managed to keep up with the European royalty barring Madrid.

I'll be happy to be clear second ahead of Milan and Bayern by the time I'm gone. Hopefully Klopp can go a long way to ensure that dream.
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
September 16, 2020, 08:47:34 am
Just found this image in the kit thread.


Champions League Final Pre-match team talk:

Klopp - "So, when the big galoot sticks his arm out... Sadio boots the ball in to his arm. Mo slots the penalty. Job done"
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
September 16, 2020, 09:30:00 am
Quote from: zero zero on September 16, 2020, 08:47:34 am
Just found this image in the kit thread.


Champions League Final Pre-match team talk:

Klopp - "So, when the big galoot sticks his arm out... Sadio boots the ball in to his arm. Mo slots the penalty. Job done"

Jurgen: "What do you mean nobody knows where the football is!? It's a training session! Why would we only have ONE fucking football!?!?"

Virgil.: "Sorry, boss. Haven't a clue what's happened..."
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
November 16, 2020, 05:39:00 am
Mane's two goals against Bayern Munich, that 1-3 game was one of my favourites. Bayern Munich man... Bayern Munich.  ;D  ;D

It's more exciting game for me than "Porto 1 Liverpool 4 (Quarter-final 2nd leg, April 17, 2019)"...
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
March 19, 2021, 11:52:01 pm
Bump.

Because it's needed.

And pertinent.

You're welcome.

 8)
Re: CL Final Liverpool (Champions of Europe)2 vs Spurs 0 - Salah 2' (Pen) Origi 87
Today at 03:33:46 am
