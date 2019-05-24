« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.  (Read 8684 times)

Offline Lazy Gun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • My wife, Jurgena.
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #40 on: May 24, 2019, 06:33:20 am »
Superb OP E2K, as usual.
As to the result, if we play half as well as against Barca we will win, but lets make it a convincing win please.  My nerves can stand another Istanbul.
Logged
Believer

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #41 on: May 24, 2019, 09:33:44 am »
Fantastic OP once again from my favourite of RAWK scribes. Thanks E2K.

Losing to Juve, Milan, and Real was difficult but losing to Spurs would be gut wrenching! I dont think we will though. 2-1 to the mighty reds and the first of many trophies with Liverpool for Herr Klopp
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,608
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #42 on: May 28, 2019, 06:04:24 am »
.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #43 on: May 29, 2019, 10:42:35 am »
Helped me chalk another morning off the calendar mate. Wonderful stuff.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,192
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #44 on: May 29, 2019, 08:57:01 pm »
Great stuff; much thanks for the effort you put into that :)
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,586
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #45 on: May 30, 2019, 09:42:07 am »
bump
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,200
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #46 on: May 30, 2019, 11:36:49 pm »
Brilliant this
Logged

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #47 on: May 31, 2019, 09:27:56 am »
To find this quality of writing on a fan forum is what sets our great club apart. I dare you to find anything remotely close on any site. Chapeau doffed to the author. We are indeed more than a club, to pinch the conquered semi-finalists understandable claim, and we are ready to open a new chapter in our storied history. I predict that Tottenham, a club full of top internationalists and managed by one of the top coaches in the game, will nevertheless come for the show; whilst LFC will be there for the "dough". These boys are ready to do having dared to dream last year. I believe there will be a parade on Sunday and I look forward to seeing you all then.

Up the world famous mentality monster reds!
 :scarf :champ :scarf
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #48 on: June 2, 2019, 01:17:49 am »
Yes, nice one lad.
Logged

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #49 on: June 2, 2019, 07:19:52 am »
Quote from: E2K on May 22, 2019, 11:22:38 am

Allow me to close with a few pre-season predictions. FA Cup aside, I havent done too badly with these so far (and who knows, that might have gone differently had Liverpool drawn Rotherham United at home in the third round instead of Wolves away). I see absolutely no reason to change the part in bold:

I do believe it could.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur.

 :wellin :champ
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline HiTs

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 330
  • In Istanbul when we won it 5 times!
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #50 on: June 2, 2019, 07:28:23 am »
What a prediction ....
Logged
★      ★       ★       ★       ★       ★                        ★                          ★
77     78      81      84       05      19      World Champions 2019     Premier League 2020

Offline tea_tree

  • oily and antiseptic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,842
  • Walk on with hope in your heart
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #51 on: June 2, 2019, 08:08:05 am »
This was a masterpiece of an OP and well played on the prediction. Thank you E2K
Logged
"At Liverpool I have never pulled back, I also went to war together with my fans"

Rafa Benitez

Offline E2K

  • A seriously talented
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #52 on: June 3, 2019, 11:58:35 pm »

Sometimes dreams can come true.

In moments as happy as the ones that followed the final whistle in Madrid on Saturday, thoughts of everything and everyone youve ever loved or cherished in your life so often coalesce. All the best parts of you  the people youve known, the relationships and experiences youve had  inevitably come to mind. I think thats why it feels so overwhelming in moments like those.

Im lucky enough to be married to my best friend. Ive known her for over 17 years. Everything Ive experienced in my life thats been worth experiencing, good and bad, Ive done so with her, including this final, Istanbul and the rest. Shes made me a better man in every way, our relationship undoubtedly the best part of who I am. We finally got married in September 2017, in San Francisco City Hall. We had been together and happy for so long that the rings never seemed to matter all that much, but I can confirm that we were wrong about that: Ive never cherished an inanimate object more than I do that little piece of white gold on my finger.

In the end, it was just the two of us and our photographer. We wanted that day to be for us and no one else, so we went alone. And it was perfect. The weather was gorgeous, our surroundings were gorgeous, she was gorgeous. We went and saw the sights afterwards, then stuffed ourselves with the most expensive (and best) meal well ever have before walking it off through the twilight streets of that beautiful city dressed head to toe in our wedding gear. No one to answer to or worry about, only us. A day that belonged to my wife and I, nobody else.

We knew that all of this was the perfect scenario for us, and so it proved: I know her and she knows me. Others, amongst our families and friends, might have disagreed with our choice. If they had, if they were disappointed not to be there, that wouldve been understandable but, fundamentally, it wouldnt have truly mattered because it was our day and ours alone. It wasnt a church, we didnt have hundreds of guests, but that was never our thing. And the way we did it might not have been other peoples, but thats their business and this was ours. It was the happiest day of my life. Ill take those memories to the grave with me. Theyll be on my mind when I pass away, nothing surer.

Sometimes dreams can come true. My wife and I are living proof, and so is Jordan Henderson.

So are you. So is any Red who was lucky enough to witness the glory of Madrid on Saturday 1st June 2019, wherever they were in the world. Any Liverpool supporter who lost their shit when Divock Origis arrow of a strike hit the net just inside Hugo Lloriss left-hand post; who immediately wanted to reach out and share that moment with someone they loved, perhaps like Alisson Becker reclining on the pitch video-calling his pregnant wife in the minutes after the final whistle sounded; who felt the unmistakeable warmth of joyful tears caress their cheeks as the captain, my captain, your captain, our captain, held that precious piece of sliver aloft. We all woke up on Sunday morning as living proof that sometimes dreams can come true, every single, breathing, seeing one of us.

This was our experience. Thats what was so beautiful about the parade yesterday: it was the supporters opportunity to share what this meant with the players, who typically experience moments like these on a different level than we do. It hit me when Ronnie Whelan was waffling away endlessly on LFCTV about how this must only be the beginning, pre-season training is just around the corner, they better not get carried away, Ronnie Moran and his box of medals, etc. At first I was irritated that someone was being paid good money by the club to basically tell the supporters tuning in that this victory, in and of itself, isnt good enough. I mean, come on Ronnie, every pair of eyeballs trained on your mug yesterday afternoon belonged to a fan: could you at least let us get carried away, for fuck sake?

Yet its a reminder all the same that players, coaches and managers are different. Supporters understand only too well that, in the greater scheme of things, there has to be more to come, but we dont live that reality. We can, and should, celebrate nights like Saturday for days and weeks, for months. We dont have to look at the cold reality of having only won 2 Swiss Super Leagues in our careers as Mo Salah did before Madrid, an Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup as Sadio Mané did, 4 Rio Grande do Sul State Championships as Alisson did, or 2 Scottish Premierships and a Scottish League Cup as Virgil Van Dijk did, all players who will soon be staring 30 in the face. There are professional realities which dictate that their celebration must end sooner than ours, their focus returned to the mundane and necessary preparation for more victories like these. But within that reality is the most important truth to understand and accept:

Quote from: E2K on May 22, 2019, 11:22:38 am
So while 2005 was undoubtedly a shock on some levels, ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley (oddly enough) summed it up perfectly in the moments after the final whistle in Istanbul: They never forgot what it felt like to be the best. By which he meant the club; not transient things like players, managers, coaches or even owners, but the fans, the institution. He was 100% correct. We havent forgotten in the meantime either, and we likely never will. It would take a drought far longer than 30 years for that to ever happen.

From Mo Salah to Divock Origi, Jürgen Klopp to Gini Wijnaldum, this team has put flesh on our dearest dreams this season; but, ultimately, they will become legends through our words, our chants, our memories of the experiences they have given us. Long after all of us have shuffled off this planet, they will still be remembered in stories and songs borne of our experiences. Long after these players have moved on and done other things in their careers away from Anfield, it will remain ours. Any one of us who has invested more than a minute in this club and been affected by it in a meaningful way: its ours. And as such, the only ones whose opinions matter about the way in which this dream has been realised is us.

Just like that newly-wed bride and groom strolling around those city streets under a Californian sunset a couple of years ago, no one has the right to tell any of us that this wasnt the greatest fucking night there's ever been, objectivity be damned. If youre trying to be objective about experiences like these, youve already failed. Madrid belonged to Liverpools supporters, past, present and future, and those who wanted to be part of that. No one else. Certainly not journalists and pundits attempting to engage in rational analysis of 90 minutes that were more occasion than game of football. This was something beyond their comprehension, and yet their jobs demanded that they try to explain it. They predictably failed.

All they could say was that the football was not of sufficient quality for the neutral. First of all, they should know by now that theres no such thing as neutral when it comes to Liverpool Football Club; and secondly, I must point out that some of the worst games of football Ive ever seen were World Cup and Champions League finals involving the best players in the world. The stakes on Saturday were as stifling as the heat inside the Metropolitano; if football writers want entertainment, then maybe they should have ceased reminded Klopp of his losing record in finals a few months back. The entertainment came against Barcelona; this was about victory and nothing else.

The only analysis worth a damn is that which says that one team, one club, one fanbase, one set of players felt an elemental, existential desperation to win this final and the other didnt. Tottenhams need for victory was one rooted in a mere game of football, their captains in a desire to realise personal rather than collective goals. Ours, and that of our captain, was made of something else entirely. Sometimes dreams can come true. And the stories that will be told about Madrid, about PSG and Barcelona, Napoli and Bayern, will sustain us for a long time to come.

To all the match-going Reds, and to the city of Liverpool: thank you. As always, "the taste of love is sweet when hearts like ours meet". Now and forever.

:scarf
« Last Edit: June 4, 2019, 12:24:27 am by E2K »
Logged
Twitter: @e2klassic
Blog: theredstar.home.blog

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #53 on: June 4, 2019, 12:19:39 am »
Another great piece. Thanks again and completely agree about finals, very rare they live up to what we hope but its the winning thats important. The brilliant performances came before and all the hard work got its just reward.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,836
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #54 on: June 4, 2019, 12:38:37 am »
Fantastic stuff mate, the intro part about you and your wife is sensational! :)
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,586
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #55 on: June 4, 2019, 09:51:26 am »
yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #56 on: June 4, 2019, 09:57:10 am »
Excellent, as usual E2K. Happy days.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #57 on: June 4, 2019, 05:48:17 pm »
Loved the analysis , or debate, on the idea that success is somehow ours at the moment,  those that shared in the moment and wrote songs and melodies on those themes,  which then serves to immortalize it for coming generations. Very interesting perception of history and success.

Really appreciate the insight int your wonderful relationship. I so adore stories that highlight the wonderful aspects of relationships that just seem to work so well. Just speaking for myself, it's a positive examples that relationships can and do work.

Was waiting for the E2K post after our win.
Never disappoints.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #58 on: June 5, 2019, 04:34:16 pm »
Fantastic again.
That fucking dust in my eye though, just can't get rid of it. Started late on Saturday...
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #59 on: June 6, 2019, 07:30:51 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on June  5, 2019, 04:34:16 pm
Fantastic again.
That fucking dust in my eye though, just can't get rid of it. Started late on Saturday...

Same here, must be the allergies starting up.
At random moments I think of the significance of winning our 6th European Cup, and then the allergies strike.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Champions League Final 2019: Future, Present, Past.
« Reply #60 on: Today at 05:34:59 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on June  5, 2019, 04:34:16 pm
Fantastic again.
That fucking dust in my eye though, just can't get rid of it. Started late on Saturday...
Agreed, mate. Was having dust in my eyes too. What a great moment!!
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 