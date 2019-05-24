So while 2005 was undoubtedly a shock on some levels, ITV commentator Clive Tyldesley (oddly enough) summed it up perfectly in the moments after the final whistle in Istanbul: They never forgot what it felt like to be the best. By which he meant the club; not transient things like players, managers, coaches or even owners, but the fans, the institution. He was 100% correct. We havent forgotten in the meantime either, and we likely never will. It would take a drought far longer than 30 years for that to ever happen.



Sometimes dreams can come true.In moments as happy as the ones that followed the final whistle in Madrid on Saturday, thoughts of everything and everyone youve ever loved or cherished in your life so often coalesce. All the best parts of you  the people youve known, the relationships and experiences youve had  inevitably come to mind. I think thats why it feels so overwhelming in moments like those.Im lucky enough to be married to my best friend. Ive known her for over 17 years. Everything Ive experienced in my life thats been worth experiencing, good and bad, Ive done so with her, including this final, Istanbul and the rest. Shes made me a better man in every way, our relationship undoubtedly the best part of who I am. We finally got married in September 2017, in San Francisco City Hall. We had been together and happy for so long that the rings never seemed to matter all that much, but I can confirm that we were wrong about that: Ive never cherished an inanimate object more than I do that little piece of white gold on my finger.In the end, it was just the two of us and our photographer. We wanted that day to be for us and no one else, so we went alone. And it was perfect. The weather was gorgeous, our surroundings were gorgeous, she was gorgeous. We went and saw the sights afterwards, then stuffed ourselves with the most expensive (and best) meal well ever have before walking it off through the twilight streets of that beautiful city dressed head to toe in our wedding gear. No one to answer to or worry about, only us. A day that belonged to my wife and I, nobody else.We knew that all of this was the perfect scenario for us, and so it proved: I know her and she knows me. Others, amongst our families and friends, might have disagreed with our choice. If they had, if they were disappointed not to be there, that wouldve been understandable but, fundamentally, it wouldnt have truly mattered because it was our day and ours alone. It wasnt a church, we didnt have hundreds of guests, but that was never our thing. And the way we did it might not have been other peoples, but thats their business and this was ours. It was the happiest day of my life. Ill take those memories to the grave with me. Theyll be on my mind when I pass away, nothing surer.Sometimes dreams can come true. My wife and I are living proof, and so is Jordan Henderson.So are you. So is any Red who was lucky enough to witness the glory of Madrid on Saturday 1st June 2019, wherever they were in the world. Any Liverpool supporter who lost their shit when Divock Origis arrow of a strike hit the net just inside Hugo Lloriss left-hand post; who immediately wanted to reach out and share that moment with someone they loved, perhaps like Alisson Becker reclining on the pitch video-calling his pregnant wife in the minutes after the final whistle sounded; who felt the unmistakeable warmth of joyful tears caress their cheeks as the captain, my captain, your captain, our captain, held that precious piece of sliver aloft. We all woke up on Sunday morning as living proof that sometimes dreams can come true, every single, breathing, seeing one of us.This was our experience. Thats what was so beautiful about the parade yesterday: it was the supporters opportunity to share what this meant with the players, who typically experience moments like these on a different level than we do. It hit me when Ronnie Whelan was waffling away endlessly on LFCTV about how this must only be the beginning, pre-season training is just around the corner, they better not get carried away, Ronnie Moran and his box of medals, etc. At first I was irritated that someone was being paid good money by the club to basically tell the supporters tuning in that this victory, in and of itself, isnt good enough. I mean, come on Ronnie, every pair of eyeballs trained on your mug yesterday afternoon belonged to a fan: could you at least let us get carried away, for fuck sake?Yet its a reminder all the same that players, coaches and managers are different. Supporters understand only too well that, in the greater scheme of things, there has to be more to come, but we dont live that reality. We can, and should, celebrate nights like Saturday for days and weeks, for months. We dont have to look at the cold reality of having only won 2 Swiss Super Leagues in our careers as Mo Salah did before Madrid, an Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup as Sadio Mané did, 4 Rio Grande do Sul State Championships as Alisson did, or 2 Scottish Premierships and a Scottish League Cup as Virgil Van Dijk did, all players who will soon be staring 30 in the face. There are professional realities which dictate that their celebration must end sooner than ours, their focus returned to the mundane and necessary preparation for more victories like these. But within that reality is the most important truth to understand and accept:From Mo Salah to Divock Origi, Jürgen Klopp to Gini Wijnaldum, this team has put flesh on our dearest dreams this season; but, ultimately, they will become legends through our words, our chants, our memories of the experiences they have given us. Long after all of us have shuffled off this planet, they will still be remembered in stories and songs borne of our experiences. Long after these players have moved on and done other things in their careers away from Anfield, it will remain ours. Any one of us who has invested more than a minute in this club and been affected by it in a meaningful way: its ours. And as such, the only ones whose opinions matter about the way in which this dream has been realised is us.Just like that newly-wed bride and groom strolling around those city streets under a Californian sunset a couple of years ago, no one has the right to tell any of us that this wasnt the greatest fucking night there's ever been, objectivity be damned. If youre trying to be objective about experiences like these, youve already failed. Madrid belonged to Liverpools supporters, past, present and future, and those who wanted to be part of that. No one else. Certainly not journalists and pundits attempting to engage in rational analysis of 90 minutes that were more occasion than game of football. This was something beyond their comprehension, and yet their jobs demanded that they try to explain it. They predictably failed.All they could say was that the football was not of sufficient quality for the neutral. First of all, they should know by now that theres no such thing as neutral when it comes to Liverpool Football Club; and secondly, I must point out that some of the worst games of football Ive ever seen were World Cup and Champions League finals involving the best players in the world. The stakes on Saturday were as stifling as the heat inside the Metropolitano; if football writers want entertainment, then maybe they should have ceased reminded Klopp of his losing record in finals a few months back. The entertainment came against Barcelona; this was about victory and nothing else.The only analysis worth a damn is that which says that one team, one club, one fanbase, one set of players felt an elemental, existential desperation to win this final and the other didnt. Tottenhams need for victory was one rooted in a mere game of football, their captains in a desire to realise personal rather than collective goals. Ours, and that of our captain, was made of something else entirely. Sometimes dreams can come true. And the stories that will be told about Madrid, about PSG and Barcelona, Napoli and Bayern, will sustain us for a long time to come.To all the match-going Reds, and to the city of Liverpool: thank you. As always, "the taste of love is sweet when hearts like ours meet". Now and forever.