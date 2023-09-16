I think there's a high level in the PL that most teams can play to, but the differences between clubs being for how long and what end-product they can conjour out of it. Wolves are in the group of teams that can spike high, are ok converting the few chances they get but also can't maintain their high for very long. The rest of the game essentially comes down to being able to defend long enough for their chances to count.



Another striker (or the same striker on another day) would have had them 2-3 up, they carved out clear chances while they were in the ascendency. Actually, the goal was one of the harder to score of those they created.



Once we stared cutting off their supply and stopped giving away the ball in the 2nd half, you never really felt that Wolves were going to add to their goal, so it became a question of being able to defend their lead. Which they couldn't, but maybe will against other opposition.



I think they'll be fine. A couple of wins and they will end up comfortably mid-table.