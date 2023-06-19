Would it be within the rules if the Saudi club just loan Neves to Newcastle now?
26-year-old Neves going to Saudi for £47m seems a bit sus... https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65945030?fbclid=IwAR2oA7JQQQgNFrWxrY_LQ12wd9TsgVGEZHNbZxTEioasrwB7C9hYfTu9tyA
Dodgy dealings aside, what a waste of talent. Killing his career at it's peak. He was linked with Barca not that long ago
Dont know why they are taking FFP so seriously, its not like anyone else is
Not surprised he's jumping ship. Don't blame him.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
