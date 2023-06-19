« previous next »
Author Topic: Wolverhampton Wanderers  (Read 55256 times)

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #560 on: June 19, 2023, 08:35:28 am »
Would it be within the rules if the Saudi club just loan Neves to Newcastle now?
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #561 on: June 19, 2023, 09:59:18 am »
Quote from: Cid on June 19, 2023, 08:35:28 am
Would it be within the rules if the Saudi club just loan Neves to Newcastle now?

Absolutely within the rules.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #562 on: June 19, 2023, 12:00:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June 18, 2023, 11:09:18 pm
26-year-old Neves going to Saudi for £47m seems a bit sus...  ???

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65945030?fbclid=IwAR2oA7JQQQgNFrWxrY_LQ12wd9TsgVGEZHNbZxTEioasrwB7C9hYfTu9tyA

Dodgy dealings aside, what a waste of talent. Killing his career at it's peak. He was linked with Barca not that long ago

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #563 on: June 19, 2023, 12:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on June 19, 2023, 12:00:12 pm
Dodgy dealings aside, what a waste of talent. Killing his career at it's peak. He was linked with Barca not that long ago
If he waited another season he'd probably have his pick of top clubs as a free agent.  He's certainly done Wolves a massive favour.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #564 on: June 19, 2023, 01:37:33 pm »
He's not worth half of that fee.
Happy retirement, lad.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #565 on: June 19, 2023, 01:40:59 pm »
His move to Wolves was a bizarre one too. A Porto wonderkid who was playing CL football moving to the Championship was wild.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #566 on: June 19, 2023, 01:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Cid on June 19, 2023, 08:35:28 am
Would it be within the rules if the Saudi club just loan Neves to Newcastle now?

Fully expecting this to happen at some stage to help Newcastle circumvent FFP. No way he's retiring to Saudi at 26.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 05:05:03 pm »
O'Neil likely to replace Lopetegui
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66437744

These look a mess. Bereft of scoring and not even able to have Mendes help them out. Only signings are Doherty on a free and Cunha's loan obligation going through
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm »
Dont know why they are taking FFP so seriously, its not like anyone else is
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 05:23:19 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm
Dont know why they are taking FFP so seriously, its not like anyone else is

They dont want to spend. Mendes has left them for bigger and better things. The party is over.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 06:24:26 pm »
Yeah for anyone who thinks our summer hasn't been as smooth as we'd like, imagine replacing the manager 4 days before the start of the season? Mental.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 07:17:03 pm »
Not surprised he's jumping ship. Don't blame him.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 08:57:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:17:03 pm
Not surprised he's jumping ship. Don't blame him.
yeah think it's fair play, he performed well keeping them up last season (as did ONeill!)- but it looks inevitable this season. great opportunity for one of the promoted clubs to stay up at their expense
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 08:58:30 pm »
Everton like this
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 09:36:29 pm »
Confirmed now.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 10:20:03 pm »
Mendes bored of them? Seen the money in the middle east and gone over there?

They need to gain the team back from his clutches bit by bit. It may take relegation.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:25:00 pm »
O'Neil's underlying numbers at Bournemouth were pretty crap weren't they? Think Bournemouth got rid of him for a pretty good reason. These look ripe for relegation. Probably go through three managers before May.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 pm »
1 team to give Everton a leg up before the season starts. Hopefully there's not 2 more worse teams than them AGAIN.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 05:21:03 pm
Dont know why they are taking FFP so seriously, its not like anyone else is

Have you met my friend, John W?
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #579 on: Today at 12:33:40 am »
Always thought Podence would be good for us but obviously no-one else does...
