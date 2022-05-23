« previous next »
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 23, 2022, 03:07:56 pm
I think it's a product of the age we live in. Look at social media generally. It seems everybody has a deep-seated need to matter. A need to be heard and be noticed.

You're not wrong, the most some clubs can hope for is being the team that Liverpool or City play on the last day of the season, so that they're there, playing some part, being noticed. And by attaching themselves to the title race, one way or the other, they get to have a celebration themselves.
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Fromola on May 23, 2022, 06:01:22 pm
If Wolves were playing away at City and it was us that turned it around to win the league they'd have done the same. All part of the 'banter'.
Agreed.

Still don't understand it though - bunch of adults thinking they're being subversive while making themselves look stupid. Just seems sad for them to try (and fail), instead of supporting their team in their last game of the season

Then again, I've seen them celebrating a pre-game light show with more enthusiasm than their team
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2022, 06:13:04 pm
Agreed.

Still don't understand it though - bunch of adults thinking they're being subversive while making themselves look stupid. Just seems sad for them to try (and fail), instead of supporting their team in their last game of the season

Then again, I've seen them celebrating a pre-game light show with more enthusiasm than their team

They wouldn't like it if was done to them though. Imagine they done a Leicester and were going for the title (or even top 4) and the away fans got in their faces because City had scored a late winner on the last day. It'd be passed off as cruel and heartless  and they'd be up in arms, but because it's us it's fair game.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Fromola on May 23, 2022, 05:04:20 pm
May have saved the game for us him going off with the chances they were creating. That Hwang who came on was awful.
Did help us massively.

Something to review for Saturday's game as Trent was exposed badly (with no cover helping him).
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 23, 2022, 06:58:27 pm
Did help us massively.

Something to review for Saturday's game as Trent was exposed badly (with no cover helping him).

We were missing our spine really. Virg is still our most important player and Fabinho key in midfield. The shape suffers in attack without Mo as well.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Most all fans mock scousers from afar. Been the same since I followed the reds, home and away from the 70's, well before social media. It's pure envy and we used to revel in it...some of our ripostes over time are not repeatable these days! If you're a Liverpool fan you're a scouser in their eyes. Goes with the territory. Fucking hell, I heard United fans baying 'you scouse bastard' to Sterling and he was playing for Abu Dhabi FC! If you're not scouse but follow the reds, get used to it. Wear the badge with pride. Don't get all het up abah it. They rob our songs, our style, but they can't rob our culture about following our team, so they mock it. Remember, 'we've seen things they can only dream of.'
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
I used to work in Telford and was really good friends with a few Wolves lads. They were dead nice and all seemed to like Liverpool.

They made a point of not being knobheads like Villa and Birmingham fans.

Not sure what happened there.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 23, 2022, 07:55:21 pm
I used to work in Telford and was really good friends with a few Wolves lads. They were dead nice and all seemed to like Liverpool.

They made a point of not being knobheads like Villa and Birmingham fans.

Not sure what happened there.
I think an awful lot of football fans are decent in isolation. It's more when they get with their tribe that they/we can turn into idiots.

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Really pissed me off when Coady dragged his player back onto the pitch when he was down injured, i get wanting your team to win but at 1-1 with Liverpool needing a goal to potentially win the league to do that to waste time as a supposed liverpool fan.. i don't get it
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: stevieG786 on May 25, 2022, 04:45:21 pm
Really pissed me off when Coady dragged his player back onto the pitch when he was down injured, i get wanting your team to win but at 1-1 with Liverpool needing a goal to potentially win the league to do that to waste time as a supposed liverpool fan.. i don't get it

It's called professionalism.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: stevieG786 on May 25, 2022, 04:45:21 pm
Really pissed me off when Coady dragged his player back onto the pitch when he was down injured, i get wanting your team to win but at 1-1 with Liverpool needing a goal to potentially win the league to do that to waste time as a supposed liverpool fan.. i don't get it

He's an odd one is Coady, genuinely reminds me a bit of how Carragher behaves now. You never hear the end of how he's a Liverpool lad, a red, loves Liverpool. And yet whenever he plays against us, its like he goes hyper-shithouse. I'm not expecting him to start scoring own goals but......I dunno, its odd.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: El Lobo on May 25, 2022, 04:54:21 pm
He's an odd one is Coady, genuinely reminds me a bit of how Carragher behaves now. You never hear the end of how he's a Liverpool lad, a red, loves Liverpool. And yet whenever he plays against us, its like he goes hyper-shithouse. I'm not expecting him to start scoring own goals but......I dunno, its odd.

I was a little surprised to hear a few boo's for him on Sunday at the game.  Maybe the rumours about him going to Everton on 120k a week are true.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: slaphead on May 25, 2022, 05:42:46 pm
I was a little surprised to hear a few boo's for him on Sunday at the game.  Maybe the rumours about him going to Everton on 120k a week are true.
Could be about him diving in the box last season to try and win a pen, his time wasting or just general snideness on Sunday.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
The dive last year was shithouse behaviour, but come on, how can you knock someone for putting in a shift against their boyhood club?
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: tubby on May 25, 2022, 04:47:04 pm
It's called professionalism.

Dragging a player back onto the pitch to waste time is not professionalism. It's shithousery.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: tubby on May 25, 2022, 04:47:04 pm
It's called professionalism.

Bollocks. There was no need for that, unless you really really don't want Liverpool to win the league and will try everything and anything to make sure that doesn't happen.

He's supposed to be a red which is why it's surprising. Fuck him.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 25, 2022, 06:43:53 pm
The dive last year was shithouse behaviour, but come on, how can you knock someone for putting in a shift against their boyhood club?

No-one is, absolutely no problem whatsoever even with trying to prove a point against the team that let him go. Diving to try and win a penalty isn't that. Dragging one of your team-mates back onto the pitch to waste time in a game your 'boyhood team' need to win to win the title, isn't that. Thats just shithousery, and isn't something he does against other teams. Which is why I find it odd. I mean we saw it with Suarez but at least with him you know he does it against every team. Cody seems to save it for us, which is at odds with him being this massive red we always hear about.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: thejbs on May 25, 2022, 07:10:01 pm
Dragging a player back onto the pitch to waste time is not professionalism. It's shithousery.

He's clearly bitter about being let go.

I found it baffling myself, a boyhood Scouse Liverpool fan was absolutely desperate to stop us winning the title.

Obviously I don't expect him to down tools and he needs to give his all to the club he captains, but dragging players on the pitch to time waste, absurd.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: tubby on May 25, 2022, 04:47:04 pm
It's called professionalism.

I'd call it the complete opposite of professionalism to be honest tubs  ;D
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: -Willo- on May 26, 2022, 11:29:29 am
He's clearly bitter about being let go.

I found it baffling myself, a boyhood Scouse Liverpool fan was absolutely desperate to stop us winning the title.

Obviously I don't expect him to down tools and he needs to give his all to the club he captains, but dragging players on the pitch to time waste, absurd.
He was shouting the odds, saying how he was going to help stop Abu Dhabi 'winning' the league the other week too. Not that he did, off course, given that Abu Dhabi trounced them at Molineux.   ::)
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 25, 2022, 06:43:53 pm
The dive last year was shithouse behaviour, but come on, how can you knock someone for putting in a shift against their boyhood club?

It would help if he wasn't a bag of shit against City the other week, gift wrapping goals. It's all the snide behaviour against us that people will be pissed off by.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: stevieG786 on May 25, 2022, 04:45:21 pm
Really pissed me off when Coady dragged his player back onto the pitch when he was down injured, i get wanting your team to win but at 1-1 with Liverpool needing a goal to potentially win the league to do that to waste time as a supposed liverpool fan.. i don't get it

I've not seen it back but i initially thought he was trying to lift the player up so the game could get started again, as in he knew the guy was time wasting and wanted to get the game going again so that we had more time to win it.  The fella' on the floor certainly looked round to him as if to say 'wtf' are you doing.
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
How do these get the home-grown registration done? ;D

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wolverhampton_Wanderers_F.C.#First-team_squad

Gibbs-White is now a goner to Nottingham Forest so they're down to a number of two (!) Brits + two Irishmen in the squad. All in all Os Wolvos have 11 players with Portuguese international allegiencies. They're making a good play for re-introducing limits on foreign players. In Sweden they only allow nine non-home grown players in a matchday squad and that's within the EU so I see no reason why the FA couldn't step in to stop this complete depletion of the Portuguese league these lot are doing.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
They want Lopatuegi apparently. Have they checked his passport?
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  5, 2022, 01:14:48 pm
They want Lopatuegi apparently. Have they checked his passport?

More importantly, have they checked how shit Sevilla are. Hed probably be on the verge of the tin tack there.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sounds like Michael Beale could be going there now.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Didn't realize they are possibly going to lose Lopetegui and have their own financial fair play issues

Quote
Julen Lopetegui is primed to hold further talks with the Wolves hierarchy this week amid growing uncertainty over his future. Last week Lopetegui suggested financial fair play parameters could be prohibitive to his desire to build on securing Premier League survival.

Lopetegui wants assurances from Wolves that he will be able to improve his squad this summer, but Wolves have spent almost £200m this season and are under pressure to sell players to avoid breaching Premier League rules. The captain, Ruben Neves, a £45m target for Barcelona, is among those set to depart.

Lopetegui said he was made aware of potential FFP complications only last week and reiterated after the draw against Everton on Saturday that he wants to refresh his squad.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/may/23/julen-lopetegui-to-hold-more-talks-amid-doubts-over-his-future-at-wolves
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Still, they did beat us in the net spend league over the last 5 years though.  They'll always have that.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
200m, kinell. Barely even caused a ripple.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on May 24, 2023, 01:04:26 am
Didn't realize they are possibly going to lose Lopetegui and have their own financial fair play issues

That's Everton's get out of jail sorted next season with these fucked.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: Fromola on May 25, 2023, 07:46:43 am
That's Everton's get out of jail sorted next season with these fucked.

There is a difference, though. Mendes will have no problem moving some of his clients for big money and helping Wolves, a luxury that Everton don't have ...
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 25, 2023, 08:03:07 am
There is a difference, though. Mendes will have no problem moving some of his clients for big money and helping Wolves, a luxury that Everton don't have ...

Yep. They could still get some decent fees in. Besides potentially PIckford and DLC, none of their squad are worth more than £50
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Quote from: bird_lfc on May 25, 2023, 01:29:48 pm
Yep. They could still get some decent fees in. Besides potentially PIckford and DLC, none of their squad are worth more than £50

They managed to get 40 mill in  Jan for that bag of shite Gordon.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
There's not going to be any interest in Calvert Lewin, IMO. If he wants to play Premier League football it'd probably be within his best interests to stay at Everton, should they survive on Sunday. Fella makes Naby Keita look fucking indestructible. I'd be amazed if somebody had a go on him at this stage, I think the last two seasons will be his career from here on out.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
