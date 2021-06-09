I hope some of the travelling Wolves fans look in here, perhaps register (like other clubs fans have) to explain, because you've done it twice now and I just don't get it.



You've got 2 scenarios:-



1. Man City win a league in a game you have no involvement or particular interest in. They've financed most mediocre teams out of buying a decent player with state oil money. The country that owns them would kill some of you or your family members or best mates who are gay. Your offer to football is to cheer them on from 35 miles away.



2. Your attending a game of which the result doesn't impact you. You have an opportunity to say to your kids and your mates I was there when Liverpool won the league, it was bouncing, the atmosphere was electric. It was a fucking treat to witness it and in particular to see Liverpool deprive those sports washing homophobic c*nts. I'll never forget that day, Anfield is a unique place. Seeing the PL trophy was actually boss.



You choose 1, twice.

Why? Honestly why. Why wouldn't you want to be at an historical event which will never happen to you but you have an ideal opportunity to witness. And be part of. To make incredible noise at a joyous occasion.





