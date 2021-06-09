« previous next »
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
June 9, 2021, 02:46:12 pm
Quote from: jackh on June  9, 2021, 12:24:05 pm
Under Espirito Sancho they looked like they had a fair chance at establishing themselves as an upper/stable mid-table Premier League side,
I think you'll find that Espirito Sancho is Old Trafford bound, shortly followed by the rest of him. ;)

I agree that Wolves are a racket - in their way as much of a racket as City or Chelsea, but with better PR
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
June 9, 2021, 02:58:36 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  9, 2021, 02:46:12 pm
I think you'll find that Espirito Sancho is Old Trafford bound, shortly followed by the rest of him. ;)

I agree that Wolves are a racket - in their way as much of a racket as City or Chelsea, but with better PR

Haha, honestly, I even looked his name up because I was going to go with something like 'Esperito Sanchez' to begin with ;D  I must have spent the last few years just winging-it when I've referred to him out loud ;D
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
June 9, 2021, 03:45:33 pm
Quote from: jackh on June  9, 2021, 12:24:05 pm
So, the appointment of Bruno Lage has been confirmed today:

https://twitter.com/Wolves/status/1402551039337902080

I must admit, I know absolutely nothing about Lage but for the couple of minutes I've just spent on his Wikipedia page.  Looks like he's spent a long time cutting his teeth in youth/backroom roles, before winning the title (impressively) as caretaker in 2018-19 but bombing in 2019-20 and getting sacked.  Nothing against the bloke, but it stinks of nepotism and I'd be a bit concerned if I were a Wolves supporter...

Under Espirito Sancho they looked like they had a fair chance at establishing themselves as an upper/stable mid-table Premier League side, with barely any concerns about needing to look over their shoulder (some relief for the supporters, who've probably been through it a bit in the last 20 years!).  Feels a bit like their bubble could be about to burst.

He'll last a season then we'll never hear from him again. Don't think they're in danger of going down or anything but, at least as things stand, can't see them doing much more than they did last season.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 22, 2022, 08:06:08 pm
They are making a late move for Top 4. They will be 3 above Westham if they win 2 matches in hand.
Big match mext as they are playing at home vs Arsenal.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
January 22, 2022, 10:12:01 pm
They are building up steam for sure. I like their new manager, hes got them playing better than Nuno ever did and they still have Neto to return.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 06:21:30 pm
I hope they go down next season. 2 pts in last 6 matches and they play their teeth out against us.
Where was this teamwork when you folded against City at home you fucking twats?
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:21:30 pm
I hope they go down next season. 2 pts in last 6 matches and they play their teeth out against us.
Where was this teamwork when you folded against City at home you fucking twats?

Nobody cares about City. It is what it is.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 06:38:40 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:21:30 pm
I hope they go down next season. 2 pts in last 6 matches and they play their teeth out against us.
Where was this teamwork when you folded against City at home you fucking twats?

They defended out their skins against us at Molineux as well. Fucking frauds.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 06:40:29 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:21:30 pm
I hope they go down next season. 2 pts in last 6 matches and they play their teeth out against us.
Where was this teamwork when you folded against City at home you fucking twats?

They are just another small club. They only show up against the big clubs ...
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 06:40:41 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:21:30 pm
I hope they go down next season. 2 pts in last 6 matches and they play their teeth out against us.
Where was this teamwork when you folded against City at home you fucking twats?

They did the double over City the other year
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 07:13:08 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 06:21:30 pm
I hope they go down next season. 2 pts in last 6 matches and they play their teeth out against us.
Where was this teamwork when you folded against City at home you fucking twats?
A game against Abu Dhabi doesn't get the adrenaline going. A game against the most decorated club in English football history does.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 07:15:21 pm
Gammons.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Yesterday at 09:22:26 pm
I hope some of the travelling Wolves fans look in here, perhaps register (like other clubs fans have) to explain, because you've done it twice now and I just don't get it.

You've got 2 scenarios:-

1. Man City win a league in a game you have no involvement or particular interest in. They've financed most mediocre teams out of buying a decent player with state oil money. The country that owns them would kill some of you or your family members or best mates who are gay. Your offer to football is to cheer them on from 35 miles away.

2. Your attending a game of which the result doesn't impact you. You have an opportunity to say to your kids and your mates I was there when Liverpool won the league, it was bouncing, the atmosphere was electric. It was a fucking treat to witness it and in particular to see Liverpool deprive those sports washing homophobic c*nts. I'll never forget that day, Anfield is a unique place. Seeing the PL trophy was actually boss.

You choose 1, twice.
Why? Honestly why. Why wouldn't you want to be at an historical event which will never happen to you but you have an ideal opportunity to witness. And be part of. To make incredible noise at a joyous occasion.


Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today at 10:16:52 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:22:26 pm
I hope some of the travelling Wolves fans look in here, perhaps register (like other clubs fans have) to explain, because you've done it twice now and I just don't get it.

You've got 2 scenarios:-

1. Man City win a league in a game you have no involvement or particular interest in. They've financed most mediocre teams out of buying a decent player with state oil money. The country that owns them would kill some of you or your family members or best mates who are gay. Your offer to football is to cheer them on from 35 miles away.

2. Your attending a game of which the result doesn't impact you. You have an opportunity to say to your kids and your mates I was there when Liverpool won the league, it was bouncing, the atmosphere was electric. It was a fucking treat to witness it and in particular to see Liverpool deprive those sports washing homophobic c*nts. I'll never forget that day, Anfield is a unique place. Seeing the PL trophy was actually boss.

You choose 1, twice.
Why? Honestly why. Why wouldn't you want to be at an historical event which will never happen to you but you have an ideal opportunity to witness. And be part of. To make incredible noise at a joyous occasion.

John, I think they're fucking thick mate, I really do. the sort of dickheads for whom nothing is off limits in the name of the dreaded banter.
I think I posted in here a year or so ago after they were singing about poverty. I made the point that at the end of some business event I'd been to in Wolverhampton there was an appeal on behalf of the biggest local foodbank which was running low on supplies. part of the appeal was explaining the levels of poverty and deprivation around their City.

Then yesterday singing GSTQ thinking it would annoy us, even though they're not capable of processsing why we boo it.

The people of places like Wolverhampton should be with us in fighting social injustice, but instead they are more than happy to be divided and conquered. Well done Wolves fans, useful idiots to the establishment and their fee - being made to feel superior to those scumbag scousers. Even though they've got fuck all to be superior about. The kick down theory writ large.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today at 10:19:25 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:22:26 pm
I hope some of the travelling Wolves fans look in here, perhaps register (like other clubs fans have) to explain, because you've done it twice now and I just don't get it.

You've got 2 scenarios:-

1. Man City win a league in a game you have no involvement or particular interest in. They've financed most mediocre teams out of buying a decent player with state oil money. The country that owns them would kill some of you or your family members or best mates who are gay. Your offer to football is to cheer them on from 35 miles away.

2. Your attending a game of which the result doesn't impact you. You have an opportunity to say to your kids and your mates I was there when Liverpool won the league, it was bouncing, the atmosphere was electric. It was a fucking treat to witness it and in particular to see Liverpool deprive those sports washing homophobic c*nts. I'll never forget that day, Anfield is a unique place. Seeing the PL trophy was actually boss.

You choose 1, twice.
Why? Honestly why. Why wouldn't you want to be at an historical event which will never happen to you but you have an ideal opportunity to witness. And be part of. To make incredible noise at a joyous occasion.

Or even

3. I was there at Anfield to witness Wolves stop that Liverpool team completing the quad, fucking terrific we were that day with nothing to play for. Just you know...cheer for your own team, because they actually did really well yesterday. But gloating about Man City winning the league instead? Insanity, and a sad reflection of football in this country.
