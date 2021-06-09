« previous next »
Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,373
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #480 on: June 9, 2021, 02:46:12 pm
Quote from: jackh on June  9, 2021, 12:24:05 pm
Under Espirito Sancho they looked like they had a fair chance at establishing themselves as an upper/stable mid-table Premier League side,
I think you'll find that Espirito Sancho is Old Trafford bound, shortly followed by the rest of him. ;)

I agree that Wolves are a racket - in their way as much of a racket as City or Chelsea, but with better PR
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world" Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,593
    • @hartejack
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #481 on: June 9, 2021, 02:58:36 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on June  9, 2021, 02:46:12 pm
I think you'll find that Espirito Sancho is Old Trafford bound, shortly followed by the rest of him. ;)

I agree that Wolves are a racket - in their way as much of a racket as City or Chelsea, but with better PR

Haha, honestly, I even looked his name up because I was going to go with something like 'Esperito Sanchez' to begin with ;D  I must have spent the last few years just winging-it when I've referred to him out loud ;D
zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,898
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #482 on: June 9, 2021, 03:45:33 pm
Quote from: jackh on June  9, 2021, 12:24:05 pm
So, the appointment of Bruno Lage has been confirmed today:

https://twitter.com/Wolves/status/1402551039337902080

I must admit, I know absolutely nothing about Lage but for the couple of minutes I've just spent on his Wikipedia page.  Looks like he's spent a long time cutting his teeth in youth/backroom roles, before winning the title (impressively) as caretaker in 2018-19 but bombing in 2019-20 and getting sacked.  Nothing against the bloke, but it stinks of nepotism and I'd be a bit concerned if I were a Wolves supporter...

Under Espirito Sancho they looked like they had a fair chance at establishing themselves as an upper/stable mid-table Premier League side, with barely any concerns about needing to look over their shoulder (some relief for the supporters, who've probably been through it a bit in the last 20 years!).  Feels a bit like their bubble could be about to burst.

He'll last a season then we'll never hear from him again. Don't think they're in danger of going down or anything but, at least as things stand, can't see them doing much more than they did last season.
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,418
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #483 on: Today at 08:06:08 pm
They are making a late move for Top 4. They will be 3 above Westham if they win 2 matches in hand.
Big match mext as they are playing at home vs Arsenal.
scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,711
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #484 on: Today at 10:12:01 pm
They are building up steam for sure. I like their new manager, hes got them playing better than Nuno ever did and they still have Neto to return.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
