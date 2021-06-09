Under Espirito Sancho they looked like they had a fair chance at establishing themselves as an upper/stable mid-table Premier League side,
I think you'll find that Espirito Sancho is Old Trafford bound, shortly followed by the rest of him. I agree that Wolves are a racket - in their way as much of a racket as City or Chelsea, but with better PR
So, the appointment of Bruno Lage has been confirmed today:https://twitter.com/Wolves/status/1402551039337902080I must admit, I know absolutely nothing about Lage but for the couple of minutes I've just spent on his Wikipedia page. Looks like he's spent a long time cutting his teeth in youth/backroom roles, before winning the title (impressively) as caretaker in 2018-19 but bombing in 2019-20 and getting sacked. Nothing against the bloke, but it stinks of nepotism and I'd be a bit concerned if I were a Wolves supporter...Under Espirito Sancho they looked like they had a fair chance at establishing themselves as an upper/stable mid-table Premier League side, with barely any concerns about needing to look over their shoulder (some relief for the supporters, who've probably been through it a bit in the last 20 years!). Feels a bit like their bubble could be about to burst.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
