So, the appointment of Bruno Lage has been confirmed today:



https://twitter.com/Wolves/status/1402551039337902080



I must admit, I know absolutely nothing about Lage but for the couple of minutes I've just spent on his Wikipedia page. Looks like he's spent a long time cutting his teeth in youth/backroom roles, before winning the title (impressively) as caretaker in 2018-19 but bombing in 2019-20 and getting sacked. Nothing against the bloke, but it stinks of nepotism and I'd be a bit concerned if I were a Wolves supporter...



Under Espirito Sancho they looked like they had a fair chance at establishing themselves as an upper/stable mid-table Premier League side, with barely any concerns about needing to look over their shoulder (some relief for the supporters, who've probably been through it a bit in the last 20 years!). Feels a bit like their bubble could be about to burst.



He'll last a season then we'll never hear from him again. Don't think they're in danger of going down or anything but, at least as things stand, can't see them doing much more than they did last season.