Wolverhampton Wanderers

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #400 on: January 6, 2021, 08:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January  6, 2021, 08:19:52 pm
Nuno fined £25,000 for his comments on Lee Masons competence and performance after the Wolves v Burnley game.

He admitted the comments constituted improper conduct but also doubled down by saying he still believed them to be true and refused to apologise.

Top lad. Basically saying yes I accept the punishment but I also wish to reiterate the comments for which I was punished.

Meanwhile Lee Mason and his ilk can carry on being incompetent without any challenge. Nice.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #401 on: January 6, 2021, 08:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  6, 2021, 08:22:14 pm
Meanwhile Lee Mason and his ilk can carry on being incompetent without any challenge. Nice.
I really wish some would double down and have chased Nunos comments with more disparaging remarks. It might have actually started the discourse needed to improve things. And you say, currently nothing changes and absolute frauds like Mason get to continue earning extremely good money whilst allowing personal biases and agendas to drive their decision making in a role that requires impartiality.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #402 on: January 6, 2021, 09:50:21 pm »
Under current FA regulations, post-match comments that criticise the performance or competence of a match official are permitted unless they imply bias, attack the official's integrity, are personally offensive, are prolonged, or are particularly unreasonable.

It is his job. He has to improve, he has to get better"

"Football is a physical game, a game of contact, it's about referees taking the decisions and being fair. But the referee is not good enough to whistle; Lee Mason is not good enough.

"It isn't about the major, crucial decisions. It is the way he handles the players - both teams lose their focus, they are always arguing the decisions he makes.

"He must improve because the game requires good refereeing and good handling of the game so the players are able to keep on performing."

Do those comments imply bias? No.

Are they an attack on the offical's integrity? No.

Are the comments particularly unreasonable? No, everyone knows he's always been a shit ref (like most of the blind c*nts in black)

Are they personally offensive? Offence is taken, not given, so Lee Mason is clearly a massive snowflake if he can't cope with being called shit for being consistently shit.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #403 on: Today at 09:53:04 pm »
All the best Rui Patricio. Rooting for it to not be too bad and a swift return.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #404 on: Today at 09:54:31 pm »
Has anyone seen what actually happened?  Don't think they showed a replay on my stream, which suggests it was really nasty.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #405 on: Today at 09:55:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 09:54:31 pm
Has anyone seen what actually happened?  Don't think they showed a replay on my stream, which suggests it was really nasty.

Cody ran full speed and his knee went full force into Patricio's head.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #406 on: Today at 09:56:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:55:40 pm
Cody ran full speed and his knee went full force into Patricio's head.

Ouch.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #407 on: Today at 09:56:11 pm »
Could have been prevented if this stupid offside rule wasn't in place.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #408 on: Today at 09:59:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:56:11 pm
Could have been prevented if this stupid offside rule wasn't in place.

to be honest there wasnt much time between the offside and the incident and it was a close decision.

There have been much worse cases (as in well offside) where the flag really needs to go up and the ref blow up to prevent more of this sort of thing.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #409 on: Today at 10:03:47 pm »
Get well soon Rui Patricio. Awful injury
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
Yeah, hope he's ok.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:07:06 pm »
Didnt see it during the game. Anyone got a clip?
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #412 on: Today at 10:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:07:06 pm
Didnt see it during the game. Anyone got a clip?


We're not allowed to see it,not at this level anyway.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm »
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:07:06 pm
Didnt see it during the game. Anyone got a clip?


https://twitter.com/besoccer_ES/status/1371584770539409408


Sky think that this is too graphic  ::)
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:16:23 pm »
Get well soon lad!
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:18:11 pm »
Get well soon Rui!
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:22:24 pm »
Nowt wrong with him.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:45:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:22:24 pm
Nowt wrong with him.

Check it out folks, its the quintessential keyboard warrior.

There is a character in the Caine Mutiny I suspect youd identify closely with
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #419 on: Today at 10:46:17 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 10:45:28 pm
Check it out folks, its the quintessential keyboard warrior.

There is a character in the Caine Mutiny I suspect youd identify closely with


Shut the fuck up you dickhead.


Nuno was just on and said that he is fine.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1371588237454680067
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #420 on: Today at 10:46:45 pm »
:lmao
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #421 on: Today at 10:48:10 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:46:17 pm

Shut the fuck up you dickhead.


Nuno was just on and said that he is fine.

Might wanna pipe down.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #422 on: Today at 10:48:38 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 10:45:28 pm
Check it out folks, its the quintessential keyboard warrior.

There is a character in the Caine Mutiny I suspect youd identify closely with

The Captain with the ball bearings?
