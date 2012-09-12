« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wolverhampton Wanderers  (Read 25880 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #320 on: October 2, 2020, 11:04:09 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  2, 2020, 10:58:52 AM
Adama Traore named in both the Spain and Mali squads for the next round of international games  ;D
For god's sake  ;D You have to admire the cheekiness and ambition of some of these national sides with the call ups they make, but it should be that once a player has made his inclination obvious, there's no more chatter about it. Cameroon were agressive in trying to get an uninterested Joel Matip to play for them. Traore has been in 3 Spain squads now and would've played in the Nations League if not for his positive covid test which he's presumably now over.

What indication have Mali got that he's indeed going to rock up at Bamako and say 'fuck playing with Thiago and Saul, I want to mix it with Doumbia and Bissoufa (just a joke, Mali actually have probably the best team they've ever had currently, off the back of a very, very good U-20 team over a year ago, Samassekou, Koita, Haidara and Marega are all decent to excellent). They're probably hoping he sees what the U-20s achieved and thinks it wouldn't be a bad idea to get involved with a young improving side - being one of the main men rather than a plan B.

He was born in Barcelona was he not, to Malian parents?

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #321 on: October 2, 2020, 11:13:44 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  2, 2020, 10:58:52 AM
Adama Traore named in both the Spain and Mali squads for the next round of international games  ;D

45 minutes for both?
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #322 on: October 2, 2020, 11:23:26 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  2, 2020, 11:04:09 AM
For god's sake  ;D You have to admire the cheekiness and ambition of some of these national sides with the call ups they make, but it should be that once a player has made his inclination obvious, there's no more chatter about it. Cameroon were agressive in trying to get an uninterested Joel Matip to play for them. Traore has been in 3 Spain squads now and would've played in the Nations League if not for his positive covid test which he's presumably now over.

What indication have Mali got that he's indeed going to rock up at Bamako and say 'fuck playing with Thiago and Saul, I want to mix it with Doumbia and Bissoufa (just a joke, Mali actually have probably the best team they've ever had currently, off the back of a very, very good U-20 team over a year ago, Samassekou, Koita, Haidara and Marega are all decent to excellent). They're probably hoping he sees what the U-20s achieved and thinks it wouldn't be a bad idea to get involved with a young improving side - being one of the main men rather than a plan B.

He was born in Barcelona was he not, to Malian parents?

Born in Barcelona and has represented Spain for all their youth sides from U-16 upwards.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #323 on: October 2, 2020, 11:25:49 AM »
Reckon it's so Traore has to straight-up reject Mali, allowing their FA to do the "you see, we tried" line.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #324 on: October 2, 2020, 03:20:13 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 14, 2020, 03:53:05 PM
Wolves give plenty of minutes to Mendes' clients, there's just a few notable ones who've not made the grade yet. I personally wouldn't take the deal you're offering, but I'm also of the opinion that the shady racket they're running ranks somewhere closer to RB Leipzig in terms of dis-likeability (probably a bit worse in all fairness) but a million miles from the likes of City and PSG.

So how is it shady - who is getting screwed?  Wolves seem to have a good squad that is worth more than they paid, Mendes has his fat fees.
Are the poor players underpaid?  Can Mendes as an outsourced director of football so dodgy stuff a conventional DFL cant do?

NB - Im quite happy to be shown what a bunch of crooks they are, just trying to get my head round it.


Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,210
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #325 on: October 2, 2020, 06:11:55 PM »
Quote from: Fortneef on October  2, 2020, 03:20:13 PM
So how is it shady - who is getting screwed?  Wolves seem to have a good squad that is worth more than they paid, Mendes has his fat fees.
Are the poor players underpaid?  Can Mendes as an outsourced director of football so dodgy stuff a conventional DFL cant do?

NB - Im quite happy to be shown what a bunch of crooks they are, just trying to get my head round it.
You see absolutely nothing wrong in an entire sporting organisation leaning heavily on one individual for their recruitment, with said individual not being an employee of the club but a third party agent, manoeuvring their clients into positions within the club, through inflated fees (Silva, Semedo etc), when that individual directly and massively benefits financially from each of the deals, some which seem to happen regardless of whether the club needs the player or not?

To me, its a shady business because its the closest thing right now to third party ownership. Id hate for Liverpool to be in the same position, relying on the whims of a third party with massive conflicts of interest to fill the squad. Wolves have had their use out of Mendes, for sure. That doesnt stop it being problematic, which it is. If it would make Mendes more money to turn on Wolves and get nasty to get one of his players out, of course he would. Theyre useful to him currently but that use may have its expiration date.
« Last Edit: October 2, 2020, 06:13:51 PM by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,305
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #326 on: Today at 09:17:23 AM »
Jimenez underwent surgery last night on a fractured skull, hes recovering well which is great news. Awful injury, hopefully he makes a swift recovery.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,594
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #327 on: Today at 09:32:22 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:17:23 AM
Jimenez underwent surgery last night on a fractured skull, hes recovering well which is great news. Awful injury, hopefully he makes a swift recovery.

Wow, hope he recovers quickly. Assume hell be out for quite a while regardless?
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,305
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #328 on: Today at 09:39:30 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:32:22 AM
Wow, hope he recovers quickly. Assume hell be out for quite a while regardless?
The club say he will start a period of recovery but no time frame that Ive seen.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:41:40 AM »
The impact and especially the sound it made was sickening. All the best to Raul, really hope he can recover fully.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,631
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:49:40 AM »
Dreadful for him :(

I really wish him well.

I think Cech is the only other player I can remember to suffer a fractured skull and from what I have read about that, that was much more serious than anyone was led to believe at the time. He was in a life or death situation and I remember reading that only it happened in Reading, close to a hospital or a brain unit in Oxford that he was able to get to that night for surgery, things may have been so different for him.

Get well soon, Jimi!
Logged
JFT96.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:54:53 AM »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:49:40 AM
Dreadful for him :(

I really wish him well.

I think Cech is the only other player I can remember to suffer a fractured skull and from what I have read about that, that was much more serious than anyone was led to believe at the time. He was in a life or death situation and I remember reading that only it happened in Reading, close to a hospital or a brain unit in Oxford that he was able to get to that night for surgery, things may have been so different for him.

Get well soon, Jimi!

Ryan Mason? At least I presume he fractured his skull. He had to retire, which hopefully is not the case for Jimenez. I presume there are different levels of severity and will depend on the area, so fingers cross its not as bad as it sounds.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,805
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:02:28 AM »
Best wishes to Jiminez and that he recovers.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #333 on: Today at 10:06:29 AM »
Was an awful incident. Heres hoping he recovers well.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #334 on: Today at 10:07:07 AM »
He's decent at the football is Jimenez. It'll be good to see him back playing whenever that may be.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,323
  • Dutch Class
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #335 on: Today at 10:10:31 AM »
Best of luck to him in his recovery. Awful injury
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,631
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #336 on: Today at 10:14:05 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:54:53 AM
Ryan Mason? At least I presume he fractured his skull. He had to retire, which hopefully is not the case for Jimenez. I presume there are different levels of severity and will depend on the area, so fingers cross its not as bad as it sounds.

Of course! I had forgotten about Mason.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,323
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #337 on: Today at 10:15:08 AM »
Fantastic player. All the best wishes to him and his family. Hope he recovers soon and back to his best.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #338 on: Today at 10:18:02 AM »
Just had a look back and Cech returned within three months after his head injury. You've got to imagine Jimenez will take longer as a big part of his game is heading the ball.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #339 on: Today at 10:25:34 AM »
Hope him all the best, a speedy and full recovery.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,997
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:30:44 AM »
Awful news, hope he recovers well. He and his wife just had their first baby so fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for him and his family.

Guessing Jota is friends with him so he must be upset right now too.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:34:18 AM by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline King.Keita

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,757
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #341 on: Today at 10:34:01 AM »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:18:02 AM
Just had a look back and Cech returned within three months after his head injury. You've got to imagine Jimenez will take longer as a big part of his game is heading the ball.
I'd never want to head a ball after a skull injury. Not sure if Jimenez comes back from this, I hope he does as he's a good footballer but can't take head trauma lightly.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,027
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #342 on: Today at 10:37:12 AM »
Terrible injury which could be even worse if it forces him to retire as he is a good footballer.
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #343 on: Today at 11:07:51 AM »
Absolutely awful injury and feel for him and his family. Really hope he comes back, i personally think he might not if it is anything like Mason's injury and the dangers associated, as he is a brilliant footballer.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #344 on: Today at 11:10:19 AM »
Just been told about his injury. Really feel for him. Cracking player and durable too. Get well soon Raul.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,225
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #345 on: Today at 11:13:40 AM »
Hope he recovers. Fantastic centre forward.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,268
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #346 on: Today at 11:53:46 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:37:12 AM
Terrible injury which could be even worse if it forces him to retire as he is a good footballer.
Is there any chance for that? Asking because I am not familiar with the subject. Any other affects on him in his future life?
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,282
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #347 on: Today at 11:56:13 AM »
Best wishes to Jimenez, terrific player.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,777
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #348 on: Today at 12:12:27 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:54:53 AM
Ryan Mason? At least I presume he fractured his skull. He had to retire, which hopefully is not the case for Jimenez. I presume there are different levels of severity and will depend on the area, so fingers cross its not as bad as it sounds.

I think that ex Sheffield United clogger Chris Morgan elbowed some lad in a championship game in the mid 2000s, and fractured his skull.  He ended up in intensive care for 48 hours but made a full recovery and got back to playing, despite having the most frightful looking scar.

As you say its probably largely dependent on whereabouts it is, and how well the fracture knits back together.  Everything crossed for him though.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #349 on: Today at 12:15:32 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:53:46 AM
Is there any chance for that? Asking because I am not familiar with the subject. Any other affects on him in his future life?

Ryan Mason had to retire after he did it but who knows whether this injury is as severe. I think it can increase the risk of epilepsy and can cause co-ordination issues etc.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 