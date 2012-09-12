Adama Traore named in both the Spain and Mali squads for the next round of international games



For god's sakeYou have to admire the cheekiness and ambition of some of these national sides with the call ups they make, but it should be that once a player has made his inclination obvious, there's no more chatter about it. Cameroon were agressive in trying to get an uninterested Joel Matip to play for them. Traore has been in 3 Spain squads now and would've played in the Nations League if not for his positive covid test which he's presumably now over.What indication have Mali got that he's indeed going to rock up at Bamako and say 'fuck playing with Thiago and Saul, I want to mix it with Doumbia and Bissoufa (just a joke, Mali actually have probably the best team they've ever had currently, off the back of a very, very good U-20 team over a year ago, Samassekou, Koita, Haidara and Marega are all decent to excellent). They're probably hoping he sees what the U-20s achieved and thinks it wouldn't be a bad idea to get involved with a young improving side - being one of the main men rather than a plan B.He was born in Barcelona was he not, to Malian parents?