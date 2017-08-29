I do like it when they sing the library songs...



Firstly that was quite odd because it wasnt particularly quiet, secondly its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..



And this isnt meant as an insult, just reality.



Spot on. If the crowd had to amp it up along with the players, the opposition fans and players would collectively shit themselves. Hell, even Messi is still traumatised by that night and that was over six months ago. As it is, we barely get out of second gear to dispatch these teams. Wolves were solid but not really threatening. It always felt like they were giving it their all whereas our players could go up a few levels if needed.