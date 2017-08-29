We really should have a song to sing back at these drones which points out exactly that.
They aren't clever enough to understand how our indifference towards them is the ultimate insult, so maybe we need to spell it out for them.
"YOU ARE NOT WORTHY, OF OUR ATTENTION, 'COS YOU'RE IRRELEVANT, YOU GET NO MENTION" or such like - to the tune of that Jose Mourinho song.
For United supporters who think it's "funny bantz" to trivialise and mock those living in poverty, perhaps a verse or two of...
"When you get home, United Road
To the place where you belong
Open your eyes, to see the homeless,
Visit the foodbank, United Road"