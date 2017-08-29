« previous next »
Author Topic: Wolverhampton Wanderers  (Read 11871 times)

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:32:44 PM »
I do like it when they sing the library songs...

Firstly that was quite odd because it wasnt particularly quiet, secondly its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..

And this isnt meant as an insult, just reality.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:34:48 PM »
Brilliant team. Brilliant Manager. Nuno 'Arrigo Sacchi' Espirito Santo.
I hope they can finish in the Top 4 this year.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 05:34:48 PM
Brilliant team. Brilliant Manager. Nuno 'Arrigo Sacchi' Espirito Santo.
I hope they can finish in the Top 4 this year.
Not brilliant, decent..

And their manager? Complaining about VAR?  Both decisions were fair. The first utterly utterly correct
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:38:42 PM »
And if Nuno is " Sacchi" then I'm Rinus Michels.  :D
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:50:32 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 05:36:01 PM
Not brilliant, decent..

And their manager? Complaining about VAR?  Both decisions were fair. The first utterly utterly correct
Everyone complains about VAR, in fairness.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:41:09 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 05:32:44 PM
its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..


So true

Just feel like grabbing each and every one of their fans by the lapels and screaming into their face. YOU ARE IRRELEVANT!!
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #206 on: Today at 06:47:46 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 05:32:44 PM
I do like it when they sing the library songs...

Firstly that was quite odd because it wasnt particularly quiet, secondly its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..

And this isnt meant as an insult, just reality.
Away fans in this country are like drones. They sing the same old shite regardless of the situation around them. They seem to have the same boring song sheet and run through it with monotonous regularity.

They also forget that while we are most clubs biggest game of the season, they certainly aren't ours. Our fans will ramp it up when necessary and for the big guns, but aren't going to make a cauldron of noise for no marks from Brexit Central.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:41:09 PM
So true

Just feel like grabbing each and every one of their fans by the lapels and screaming into their face. YOU ARE IRRELEVANT!!
We really should have a song to sing back at these drones which points out exactly that.

They aren't clever enough to understand how our indifference towards them is the ultimate insult, so maybe we need to spell it out for them.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 06:52:06 PM
We really should have a song to sing back at these drones which points out exactly that.

They aren't clever enough to understand how our indifference towards them is the ultimate insult, so maybe we need to spell it out for them.

"YOU ARE NOT WORTHY, OF OUR ATTENTION, 'COS YOU'RE IRRELEVANT, YOU GET NO MENTION" or such like - to the tune of that Jose Mourinho song.

For United supporters who think it's "funny bantz" to trivialise and mock those living in poverty, perhaps a verse or two of...

"When you get home, United Road
To the place where you belong
Open your eyes, to see the homeless,
Visit the foodbank, United Road"
« Last Edit: Today at 07:08:26 PM by BOBSCOUSE »
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #209 on: Today at 07:14:08 PM »
Champions of Europe


Probably has a good ring about it
