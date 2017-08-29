I do like it when they sing the library songs...



Firstly that was quite odd because it wasnt particularly quiet, secondly its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..



And this isnt meant as an insult, just reality.



Away fans in this country are like drones. They sing the same old shite regardless of the situation around them. They seem to have the same boring song sheet and run through it with monotonous regularity.They also forget that while we are most clubs biggest game of the season, they certainly aren't ours. Our fans will ramp it up when necessary and for the big guns, but aren't going to make a cauldron of noise for no marks from Brexit Central.