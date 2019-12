That was the most over the top celebration I've ever seen haha, I get he was happy with himself but fucking hell!



Not even close. Hendo scoring to make it 3-1 at St.Mary's last season for one! I remember us all loving how he revelled in it.Let's not be the type of twatty fans who begrudge an opposition player celebrating a goal like it's the best moment of his life - which in Neto's case it might well have been.