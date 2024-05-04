Only 87 pages? Pfft, some people live only to moan.The strange thing about this game is I can't remember what I was doing at the time. 2005 is easy, I was in the Rush Bar in Paris, going mental (for every game of the campaign). The 2019 final I watched at home because we used to get cup finals on free-to-air TV (greed took care of that loophole the following year), but the semi-final I'm not sure about... would have been 4.45am-6.45am local time so I would have been at home... was I awake from the start? Did I listen to it on LFCTV live audio, which gives me heart attacks at the best of times? Did I just follow along on RAWK comms? Dunno. All vanished into the memory hole. How I wish I'd been back at Rush.