Author Topic: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.  (Read 134428 times)

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 AM »
Wasn't a bad game was it? Considering the amount of quilts we have in our support though I expect most waited until the final whistle before celebrating. Just to be sure.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 31, 2019, 07:49:12 PM
Just start downloading, press stop and it then gives you an option toplay... it did for me anyway..

Thanks for your help everyone but I think the link might be dead - when I clicked I just got a 43KB document
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 10:40:58 AM
Wasn't a bad game was it? Considering the amount of quilts we have in our support though I expect most waited until the final whistle before celebrating. Just to be sure.
You can't celebrate anything these days.

Incase VAR steps in and pisses on your chips.  :P
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 12:06:34 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 11:28:33 PM
You can't celebrate anything these days.

Incase VAR steps in and pisses on your chips.  :P

Varination?
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 12:23:33 AM »
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3085 on: Today at 03:57:22 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 29, 2019, 12:51:19 PM
I'll watch this in full later in the week but the opening shots of the clerics in the monastery is like the intro of a horror film where the Catholic Church is preparing to fight the Devil Incaranate, in all his pomp and glory.

Welcome to Anfield.

Plus the soundtrack when the buses arrive is a mish-mash of the Night King music from GoT and something out of JAWS.

They are really selling this great terror  :lmao.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3086 on: Today at 05:37:41 AM »
I still can't get over how good Wijnaldum was in this game. The Gini we bought from Newcastle and won an Erdevise with PSV was an attacking midfield force and he was supposed to be that for us. But when he arrived the attacking midfield position at the club were being excellently filled by Lallana and Phil. Then we bought Mo to create our Holy Trinity upfront and Trent and Robbo emerged and all of a sudden the need for an attacking midfield became a moot point. 

Gini to his credit found his role as a box to box shuffler, smartly winning, retaining possession and popping up for the odd clever goal. But he never really was the attacking midfield force we thought we purchased back in 2016... until this game. Until the exact moment we needed him the most, when there was none one else, he remembered the player he was for Newcastle and PSV when everybody else had forgotten. For 45 minutes he became a world class attacking midfield once more and the rest is history.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3087 on: Today at 06:24:08 AM »
If I was the Barcelona manager I'd have benched Alba at half-time. 3-1 up on aggregate with 45 mins to go and he's bawling his eyes out? He wasn't up for the fight.

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 06:28:09 AM »
Quote from: trimore on Today at 05:37:41 AM
I still can't get over how good Wijnaldum was in this game. The Gini we bought from Newcastle and won an Erdevise with PSV was an attacking midfield force and he was supposed to be that for us. But when he arrived the attacking midfield position at the club were being excellently filled by Lallana and Phil. Then we bought Mo to create our Holy Trinity upfront and Trent and Robbo emerged and all of a sudden the need for an attacking midfield became a moot point. 

Gini to his credit found his role as a box to box shuffler, smartly winning, retaining possession and popping up for the odd clever goal. But he never really was the attacking midfield force we thought we purchased back in 2016... until this game. Until the exact moment we needed him the most, when there was none one else, he remembered the player he was for Newcastle and PSV when everybody else had forgotten. For 45 minutes he became a world class attacking midfield once more and the rest is history.

He's still an attacking force for his national team. He seems to be banging in the goals whenever I check their scores or watch them play.
