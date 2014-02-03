I still can't get over how good Wijnaldum was in this game. The Gini we bought from Newcastle and won an Erdevise with PSV was an attacking midfield force and he was supposed to be that for us. But when he arrived the attacking midfield position at the club were being excellently filled by Lallana and Phil. Then we bought Mo to create our Holy Trinity upfront and Trent and Robbo emerged and all of a sudden the need for an attacking midfield became a moot point.



Gini to his credit found his role as a box to box shuffler, smartly winning, retaining possession and popping up for the odd clever goal. But he never really was the attacking midfield force we thought we purchased back in 2016... until this game. Until the exact moment we needed him the most, when there was none one else, he remembered the player he was for Newcastle and PSV when everybody else had forgotten. For 45 minutes he became a world class attacking midfield once more and the rest is history.