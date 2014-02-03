« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.  (Read 134164 times)

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,067
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3080 on: Yesterday at 10:40:58 AM »
Wasn't a bad game was it? Considering the amount of quilts we have in our support though I expect most waited until the final whistle before celebrating. Just to be sure.
Logged
On Super bowl XLVIII -
Quote
I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
- KerryKop 03/02/14 01:14:49 AM

Online Red Skeleton

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 49
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3081 on: Yesterday at 11:09:56 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 31, 2019, 07:49:12 PM
Just start downloading, press stop and it then gives you an option toplay... it did for me anyway..

Thanks for your help everyone but I think the link might be dead - when I clicked I just got a 43KB document
Logged

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,664
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3082 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 10:40:58 AM
Wasn't a bad game was it? Considering the amount of quilts we have in our support though I expect most waited until the final whistle before celebrating. Just to be sure.
You can't celebrate anything these days.

Incase VAR steps in and pisses on your chips.  :P
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Online a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,095
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3083 on: Today at 12:06:34 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 11:28:33 PM
You can't celebrate anything these days.

Incase VAR steps in and pisses on your chips.  :P

Varination?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,664
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3084 on: Today at 12:23:33 AM »
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 