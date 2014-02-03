I like the idea that there's one guy in that crowd going around looking for pills.
Just start downloading, press stop and it then gives you an option toplay... it did for me anyway..
Wasn't a bad game was it? Considering the amount of quilts we have in our support though I expect most waited until the final whistle before celebrating. Just to be sure.
You can't celebrate anything these days. Incase VAR steps in and pisses on your chips.
Varination?
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]