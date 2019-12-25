The fact that the team talk was halted because Alba was so distraught was incredible.

They were winning 1-3 at half time yet they were shitting bricks.

For me, the look on Suarez and Phils faces was the best. They both had the look of men who had seen how this movie ends. They knew what was coming and they didnt know how to tell the rest of their team.

Also the fact that Leo was screwed up for days afterwards.





Haha it's incredible, from the weeping Alba unable to speak for the tears as he sobs into his towel, to the kip on the Barca players faces as they go out to face the full force of Anfield in the second half - like soldiers in the WW1 trenches about to go over the top knowing they face certain death.Some great lines too...'The moment of hymn gives you goosebumps''This is the toughest atmosphere I've seen in years. I've never seen this in my life''Son of a mother. Wijnaldum has just scored Liverpool's second ''Jordi are you ok ?'And one not so great line...'they call them the red devils' (get tae fuck priestsOh and the hilarious moment when John Malkovic first pipes up, sounding like one of those joke computer generated voice commentaries people do on twitter.My favourite moment though was the camera moving up Back Rockfield towards the Kop - ok the ground looks slightly different nowadays but it was the exact same view I got when I saw Anfield for the first time ever, over 50 years ago. The greatest, most beautiful sight imaginable; in all my life it's one that's never been topped