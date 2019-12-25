« previous next »
Author Topic: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.  (Read 133280 times)

Offline SprouterAtFart

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3040 on: December 25, 2019, 11:35:53 AM »
The Anfield game in particular feels like a moment of shared hysteria, the kind of game you watch through the prism of the crowd, the whole spectacle framed by their reactions.

Its no secret Anfield does this to people. Pep Guardiola calls it that place, and seems more spooked every time he goes back, a man who has talked himself into seeing ghosts. For all the myth-making, you have to admit hes got a point.

Perhaps theres a science to it, the way the Anfield noise reverberates back across those tight single-tier stands. Perhaps its geography. Travel to Liverpool across the country and there is a feeling of the land falling away as you get closer, arriving at a kind of end point in that low grid of streets.

Science, geography, whatever. The end result is the same  Anfield does weird things to people.

The night before the Barcelona game had brought another note of drama, Vincent Kompany punting the ball past Kasper Schmeichel at the Etihad Stadium to give Manchester City a narrow but decisive-looking Premier League win.

It didnt seem to have affected the vibe around the ground. Quite the opposite. It still felt like the witching hour. Anfield was a beautiful tableau before kick-off: the red shirts, the deep green of the stage, the powder blue as the light faded above the lip of the stands.

It is easy to forget Liverpool had a significantly weakened team, with no Mo Salah and no Roberto Firmino. The opening goal after seven minutes came at the end of a move involving Joël Matip, Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi who, for all their many qualities, are not players Spains elite clubs will have spent their pre-season anxiously studying. But how will we stop Matip? But they did for Barcelona all the same.

A 1-0 half-time lead felt like a foothold. The game changed completely between 54 and 56 minutes, as Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice. The first was made by Trent Alexander-Arnold, and involved giving the ball away in midfield then simply smashing through Jordi Alba to get it back, before pinging a cross into the six-yard box. The second one was a power-header into the corner.

At which point the night fell apart. People leapt and span around and tried to stand on things. The moon seemed to scroll backward through the sky. In the row of seats in front of me Jamie Carragher jumped around beating on the desks, combination-punching the air, hopping about like a seal chasing a beach ball. Which seemed like a fair point well made in the circumstances.

The fourth goal, the clincher, contained acting. Liverpool had a corner kick down below where we were sitting. Alexander-Arnold walked away nonchalantly, shoulders drooped  hmmm, where am I going?  then ran back suddenly and smacked the ball into the path of Origi, the acting, really quite good acting, all part of the pass.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/25/liverpool-barcelona-tottenham-ajax-champions-league
Online newterp

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3041 on: December 25, 2019, 06:20:30 PM »
First goal was a heavy dose of Mane as well.
Offline LFC when it suits

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3042 on: December 25, 2019, 06:24:52 PM »
Has to be the greatest night at Anfield ever right?
Offline Earthbound64

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3043 on: December 25, 2019, 07:18:14 PM »
Offline kloppagetime

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3044 on: December 25, 2019, 11:17:17 PM »
Even 7 months after it happened I still can't believe it really happened.
It's like Istanbul even 15 years after the game I still can't believe we actually won  ;D
Only Liverpool Football Club can produce magical nights like this no other club in the world comes close.
Online terry_macss_perm

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3045 on: December 26, 2019, 12:04:19 AM »
Talksport had a programme on tonight looking back at our CL run last season and also looking back on our season to date. It helped a boring drive home to pass a bit more quickly.
Offline free_at_last

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3046 on: December 26, 2019, 03:37:34 AM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 25, 2019, 11:35:53 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/25/liverpool-barcelona-tottenham-ajax-champions-league

The night before the Barcelona game had brought another note of drama, Vincent Kompany punting the ball past Kasper Schmeichel at the Etihad Stadium to give Manchester City a narrow but decisive-looking Premier League win.
This probably made our season last year. If City had drawn that Leicester game leaving us needing just a win at home to Wolves would we have really fielded as strong a side against Barca and invested such effort?
It meant that we went through to win Number 6 and just postponed the League title for a year :)
Offline 12C

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3047 on: December 26, 2019, 09:11:41 AM »
Quote from: free_at_last on December 26, 2019, 03:37:34 AM
This probably made our season last year. If City had drawn that Leicester game leaving us needing just a win at home to Wolves would we have really fielded as strong a side against Barca and invested such effort?
It meant that we went through to win Number 6 and just postponed the League titile for a year :)

I think we would have gone for both. Dont forget they had nearly a month off at the end of the season.
And remember we beat Barca with Mo and Bobby sitting out, and Robbo off at 1/2 time
Offline spider-neil

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3048 on: December 26, 2019, 10:11:16 AM »
Gini was a man on a mission when he came on. 'Angry Gini'.
Unstoppable.
Offline stoa

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3049 on: December 26, 2019, 01:44:07 PM »
Don't really see how Trent was "acting" for the fourth goal. He wanted to leave to ball for Shaqiri and just realised that none of their players were ready for the corner. So he acted quickly and took it. It was great awareness, but I seriously doubt there was any acting involved...
Offline deFacto

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3050 on: December 26, 2019, 01:46:11 PM »
Quote from: stoa on December 26, 2019, 01:44:07 PM
Don't really see how Trent was "acting" for the fourth goal. He wanted to leave to ball for Shaqiri and just realised that none of their players were ready for the corner. So he acted quickly and took it. It was great awareness, but I seriously doubt there was any acting involved...

Nah wasn't acting at all, just incredibly fast awareness.
Offline istvan kozma

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3051 on: December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM »
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
Offline Samie

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3052 on: December 28, 2019, 01:55:03 PM »
Valverde finally admitting we broke them.  :D

Offline catinthebag

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3053 on: December 28, 2019, 03:25:33 PM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D

I would be bloody angry if a video like that was made at our club before a big match. The interviews... all it did was to get the Barca players thinking about how big, bad and "complicated" Anfield is to play at as an away team. Anfield is pretty intimidating itself without club, media and production crew constantly reminding the players of it days before they even arrive. Really stupid move, this. There is enough for the players to deal with without the club sabotaging team mentality for a few quid.

(and John Malkovich. W. T. F.  :lmao :lmao)
Offline 12C

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3054 on: December 29, 2019, 11:10:53 AM »
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2019, 01:55:03 PM
Valverde finally admitting we broke them.  :D




Spanish Tony Morley
Offline thejbs

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3055 on: December 29, 2019, 12:18:40 PM »
Malkovich sounded like a guy doing a Malkovich impression. I loved the little slo mos to emphasise that we somehow were really dirty.

Incredible to see how much we broke them and how important the fans are on those big nights. They were 3-0 down mentally at half time.

Also, despite being the GOAT, Messis team talks are pretty uninspiring.
Online lobsterboy

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3056 on: December 29, 2019, 12:29:18 PM »
Couthino and Suarez knew exactly what was coming 2nd half.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3057 on: December 29, 2019, 12:51:19 PM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D

I'll watch this in full later in the week but the opening shots of the clerics in the monastery is like the intro of a horror film where the Catholic Church is preparing to fight the Devil Incaranate, in all his pomp and glory.

Welcome to Anfield.
Offline HiTs

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3058 on: Yesterday at 07:26:42 AM »
Thanks for sharing.....love Shakiras kids....speaking the obvious at the most intense times...!!!


Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
Offline has gone odd

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3059 on: Yesterday at 07:29:28 AM »
Was buzzing like fuck for days after this, was pure heaven from start to finish.
Offline SprouterAtFart

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3060 on: Yesterday at 07:31:36 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 29, 2019, 12:51:19 PM
I'll watch this in full later in the week but the opening shots of the clerics in the monastery is like the intro of a horror film where the Catholic Church is preparing to fight the Devil Incaranate, in all his pomp and glory.

Welcome to Anfield.

Reminded me of that "Welcome to hell, my arse" banner at Galatasaray
Offline emitime

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3061 on: Yesterday at 07:42:33 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on December 29, 2019, 12:18:40 PM
Also, despite being the GOAT, Messis team talks are pretty uninspiring.

"Hey guys, remember the Roma game where we fucked it up? Yeah. Remember that. Don't wanna do that again. Keep that in your minds"

Cheers Leo.
Offline T.Mills

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3062 on: Yesterday at 08:14:53 AM »
That Inside Barca episode is glorious  ;D

These fly on the wall docs seem to be popping up everywhere now, was we the first to do one? I know Klopp wouldnt allow it but id love us to do another one.
Offline SprouterAtFart

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3063 on: Yesterday at 08:25:35 AM »
Don't Spurs have one as well? We beat Man City in the Champions League when they had theirs, beat Barca last season for theirs, beat Spurs last season in the Final, although I think their documentary only starts this season?

Basically if you agree to one of these, Liverpool will beat you in the Champions League
Offline 12C

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3064 on: Yesterday at 10:30:33 AM »
The fact that the team talk was halted because Alba was so distraught was incredible.
They were winning 1-3 at half time yet they were shitting bricks.
For me, the look on Suarez and Phils faces was the best. They both had the look of men who had seen how this movie ends. They knew what was coming and they didnt know how to tell the rest of their team.
Also the fact that Leo was screwed up for days afterwards.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3065 on: Yesterday at 01:37:46 PM »
Their constant talk about not fucking up again was the wrong way to go. They needed to target a positive, instead of avoiding a negative.

It's like constantly telling yourself not to think about elephants. That's all you'll end up thinking about.
Offline redalways

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3066 on: Yesterday at 02:57:01 PM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D

Barcelona were broken at half time at just 1-0 down. The early goal really got to them and the memory of Roma seems to have really spooked them.
Offline redalways

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3067 on: Yesterday at 02:58:14 PM »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 08:14:53 AM
That Inside Barca episode is glorious  ;D

These fly on the wall docs seem to be popping up everywhere now, was we the first to do one? I know Klopp wouldnt allow it but id love us to do another one.


Think Klopp is right not to do it. Cant see an upside really.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3068 on: Yesterday at 04:16:59 PM »
Quote from: redalways on Yesterday at 02:58:14 PM
Think Klopp is right not to do it. Cant see an upside really.
Having seen Shakiri so devastated makes me now feel bad for Barca, to be honest. Just a little (quite little) bit, mind.  ;D
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3069 on: Yesterday at 04:18:45 PM »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 04:16:59 PM
Having seen Shakiri so devastated makes me now feel bad for Barca, to be honest. Just a little (quite little) bit, mind.  ;D
Madness showing the dressing room though. Glad to know Klopp will absolutely never allow this with us!
Offline -Willo-

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3070 on: Yesterday at 04:24:40 PM »
I want to face Barcelona again in the CL this season. I honestly think it'd end about 7-2 on aggregate.
Offline Desert Red Fox

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3071 on: Yesterday at 04:38:25 PM »
Glorious, glorious moment. One for the ages.

And the fact that Mo arrived wearing this shirt made it even sweeter. No Salah? No Firmino? No Robbo for the second half?

No problem.

Offline Red Skeleton

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3072 on: Yesterday at 06:05:34 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on December 24, 2019, 07:12:17 PM
http://www.mediafire.com/file/ib96h14d7ab995l/Sem-Final_-_2nd_leg_-_Liverpool_vs_Barcelona_-_07052019_RUSSIAN_1080i.torrent/file

I used this one. Hopefully it still works.

This is a download and not a stream - correct?  If I download it, will I need something to play it with?  I'm on a mac with only whatever video player came on it.

Many thanks!
Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3073 on: Yesterday at 07:49:12 PM »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on Yesterday at 06:05:34 PM
This is a download and not a stream - correct?  If I download it, will I need something to play it with?  I'm on a mac with only whatever video player came on it.

Many thanks!
Just start downloading, press stop and it then gives you an option toplay... it did for me anyway..
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,105
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 12:43:08 AM »
Quote from: Red Skeleton on Yesterday at 06:05:34 PM
This is a download and not a stream - correct?  If I download it, will I need something to play it with?  I'm on a mac with only whatever video player came on it.

Many thanks!

QuickTime player should just open it if you double click on the file.
Macs are video friendly. 

Offline Six Baby

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3075 on: Today at 02:19:16 AM »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 10:30:33 AM
The fact that the team talk was halted because Alba was so distraught was incredible.
They were winning 1-3 at half time yet they were shitting bricks.
For me, the look on Suarez and Phils faces was the best. They both had the look of men who had seen how this movie ends. They knew what was coming and they didnt know how to tell the rest of their team.
Also the fact that Leo was screwed up for days afterwards.


Haha it's incredible, from the weeping Alba unable to speak for the tears as he sobs into his towel, to the kip on the Barca players faces as they go out to face the full force of Anfield in the second half - like soldiers in the WW1 trenches about to go over the top knowing they face certain death.

Some great lines too...

'The moment of hymn gives you goosebumps'

'This is the toughest atmosphere I've seen in years. I've never seen this in my life'

'Son of a mother. Wijnaldum has just scored Liverpool's second '

'Jordi are you ok ?'  :lmao :lmao



And one not so great line...

'they call them the red devils' (get tae fuck priests  :o  ;D )

Oh and the hilarious moment when John Malkovic first pipes up, sounding like one of those joke computer generated voice commentaries people do on twitter.  ;D

My favourite moment though was the camera moving up Back Rockfield towards the Kop - ok the ground looks slightly different nowadays but it was the exact same view I got when I saw Anfield for the first time ever, over 50 years ago. The greatest, most beautiful sight imaginable; in all my life it's one that's never been topped
Offline elbow

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3076 on: Today at 02:34:08 AM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D

Gold. As if John Malkovich didnt have enough problems with John Cusack inside his head, it seems weve set up shop as well.
