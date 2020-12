Also, after four years of blank cheque support from Republicans, if Trump muscles his way into the field how will other candidates effectively challenge his record? They can't stand there in a debate and criticise him like it's 2016 all over again, especially prominent Republicans, like if Ted Cruz stood again.



It's actually in their interest for Trump to be removed from the field.



He's a nightmare for the Republican party, no candidate will win the Presidency if Trump tells his fans not to vote for them, then again I don't think Trump has a prayer wining the 2024 election even he won the Republican nomination after the way he's acted over the last month. many voters who voted Trump where sat on the fence leading up to the election, am sure many are disgusted with him right now, he will loose their votes in another election.Posted a video a few days ago of someone analyzing if other Republican candidates will be able to feed off Trumps success. not looking good for people like Ted Cruz.