Trump Spanked .... again

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14840 on: Yesterday at 01:18:20 PM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:41:19 AM
Trump supporter who gave $2.5m to fight election fraud wants money back

So by that logic if investors in his venture capital company don't like the results they should ask for their money back?

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:03:47 AM
Bet they're not even affiliated with the Trump Campaign.

It's amazing how prevelant the right-wing grift/con operation is and the way it targets small individual donations. From the Trump campaign down to alt-right 'media' and their GoFundMe pages
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14841 on: Yesterday at 04:07:39 PM
Trump delusional again on Fox apparently, spouting the usual lies and nonsense.

And interviewer Bartiromo apparently agreeing with everything Trump churned out.  Maybe Biden has Murdoch in his sites.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14842 on: Yesterday at 04:14:00 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:07:39 PM
Trump delusional again on Fox apparently, spouting the usual lies and nonsense.

Will they challenge him on it though?  Nahhh.

Personally I think interviewers, from now on especially, should push push push him to the point he blows a gasket and walks out of the interview.  Every. Single. Time.  Fox would never do that though, and I can't imagine Trump giving an interview to any other outlet other than OANN between now and January.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14843 on: Yesterday at 10:07:59 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:07:39 PM
Trump delusional again on Fox apparently, spouting the usual lies and nonsense.

And interviewer Bartiromo apparently agreeing with everything Trump churned out.  Maybe Biden has Murdoch in his sites.

Grifters gonna grift. He just wants donations from the koolaid folks.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14844 on: Yesterday at 11:09:10 PM
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-im-ashamed-endorsed-georgia-161900805.html

Beautiful.

Fucking moron Kemp, who simpered and begged at Trump's orange feet, and has a shameful gerrymandering record, has now publicly been thrown beneath the bus.

Dissension statewide in the Republican ranks, another tiny factor that may help in our two Senate run-offs in January...
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14845 on: Today at 12:36:47 AM

    :lmao

"Even the mailmen."

"Selling ballots."

"Ballots in the river."

"Ballots under rocks."
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14846 on: Today at 12:50:30 AM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 11:09:10 PM
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-im-ashamed-endorsed-georgia-161900805.html

Beautiful.

Fucking moron Kemp, who simpered and begged at Trump's orange feet, and has a shameful gerrymandering record, has now publicly been thrown beneath the bus.

Dissension statewide in the Republican ranks, another tiny factor that may help in our two Senate run-offs in January...

All true and Im tempted to feel hope about the runoffs. I think in the end itll be a letdown but Trump is pitching in .....hope is a good thing Red.....
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14847 on: Today at 01:55:50 AM
There was a time where Maria Barteromo (sp?) used to be a real journalist.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14848 on: Today at 04:36:08 AM
Trump actualy stated that the FBI and DOJ were somehow involved in the voter fraud...what the fuck is going on in this country?  You still have so called journalists and congressmen and women, senators and the like fully backing him. it's full on madness.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14849 on: Today at 12:23:21 PM
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:55:50 AM
There was a time where Maria Barteromo (sp?) used to be a real journalist.

And Tucker Carlson once worked at CNN.  The. Jon Stewart came along. ;)

Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:36:08 AM
Trump actualy stated that the FBI and DOJ were somehow involved in the voter fraud...what the fuck is going on in this country?  You still have so called journalists and congressmen and women, senators and the like fully backing him. it's full on madness.

He's almost never challenged, that's what pisses me off. It wouldn't take much. Just "you've lost recounts and out of almost 40 lawsuits only three got anywhere on technicalities. Where's your proof?"
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14850 on: Today at 12:32:58 PM
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:36:08 AM
Trump actualy stated that the FBI and DOJ were somehow involved in the voter fraud...what the fuck is going on in this country?  You still have so called journalists and congressmen and women, senators and the like fully backing him. it's full on madness.

Probably not the best time for Trump to be burning bridges with the FBI and DOJ - he may well be sitting down for a chat with them in a few months...
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14851 on: Today at 01:07:56 PM
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:32:58 PM
Probably not the best time for Trump to be burning bridges with the FBI and DOJ - he may well be sitting down for a chat with them in a few months...

Daft twat probably still thinks he will be allowed to sack anyone questioning him even then.  :o
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14852 on: Today at 01:19:40 PM
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:32:58 PM
Probably not the best time for Trump to be burning bridges with the FBI and DOJ - he may well be sitting down for a chat with them in a few months...

I would be suprised if there is any accountability at this point. It's still the twilight zone, 260 thousand dead in 9 months and he is playing fucking golf, not attended a Covid meeting in months and still no relief from Congress. People are getting evicted through no fault of thier own and fuck all is getting done at any level of the Government. It's beyond belief whats happened when you sit and look at it.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14853 on: Today at 01:23:05 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:07:56 PM
Daft twat probably still thinks he will be allowed to sack anyone questioning him even then.  :o
He's so used to getting away with anything, of being untouchable, that I don't think he cares.
I personally doubt he is burning evidence or doing anything of the sort, simply because I don't think he fears anyone. Whether that's because he believes he's done nothing wrong, or that he'll just get away with it , I don't know.
I also don't think jailing him would serve as a useful warning (not saying he shouldn't be jailed). People like that don't think it applies to them. The enablers , and future enablers might think twice, but the next Trump will sweep them away on their promises and lies.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14854 on: Today at 01:23:33 PM
Quote from: nozza on Today at 01:19:40 PM
I would be suprised if there is any accountability at this point. It's still the twilight zone, 260 MILLION dead in 9 months and he is playing fucking golf, not attended a Covid meeting in months and still no relief from Congress. People are getting evicted through no fault of thier own and fuck all is getting done at any level of the Government. It's beyond belief whats happened when you sit and look at it.

Million? Are you sure?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14855 on: Today at 01:30:59 PM
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:23:33 PM
Million? Are you sure?
Changed that! thx
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14856 on: Today at 01:31:07 PM
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:23:05 PM
He's so used to getting away with anything, of being untouchable, that I don't think he cares.
I personally doubt he is burning evidence or doing anything of the sort, simply because I don't think he fears anyone. Whether that's because he believes he's done nothing wrong, or that he'll just get away with it , I don't know.

I also don't think jailing him would serve as a useful warning (not saying he shouldn't be jailed). People like that don't think it applies to them. The enablers , and future enablers might think twice, but the next Trump will sweep them away on their promises and lies.

He's the kind of guy who thinks rules are for other people. I've really struggled to grasp this aspect of his personality.  It's like he must know what he's doing is wrong but he honestly doesn't get what all the fuss is about.

He does need to go to jail though. Actions should have consequences.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14857 on: Today at 01:35:26 PM
Quote from: nozza on Today at 04:36:08 AM
Trump actualy stated that the FBI and DOJ were somehow involved in the voter fraud...what the fuck is going on in this country?  You still have so called journalists and congressmen and women, senators and the like fully backing him. it's full on madness.
IMO. He's trying to make himself untouchable. he's made millions loose faith in the US electoral system. he's made these people very angry, he wants the authorities to worry about what will happen if he is charged with any offense after he steps down as president.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14858 on: Today at 01:51:34 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:35:26 PM
IMO. He's trying to make himself untouchable. he's made millions loose faith in the US electoral system. he's made these people very angry, he wants the authorities to worry about what will happen if he is charged with any offense after he steps down as president.

There's been no sign of Trump supporters taking to the streets apart from the million couple of thousand MAGA march. There aren't millions of armed rebels ready to rise up in support of Trump. I have no doubt that there will be more white supremacist terrorist attacks but I doubt the army are shitting themselves.

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14859 on: Today at 01:56:22 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:35:26 PM
IMO. He's trying to make himself untouchable. he's made millions loose faith in the US electoral system. he's made these people very angry, he wants the authorities to worry about what will happen if he is charged with any offense after he steps down as president.

There's some truth to this. It's the same "rigged election" strategy he used in the months running up to the vote. He'll accuse them of corruption so he can cite his own inevitable arrest as proof of it.

Such an odious man. I'm glad he's dropping off the radar a bit.
