Author Topic: Trump Spanked .... again  (Read 378188 times)

Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14800 on: November 27, 2020, 08:46:42 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on November 27, 2020, 08:43:51 PM
Would I be right in saying that once an individual ceases to be president, for the foreseeable future after they leave office (years / several years / in perpetuity ), that they are still looked after by a secret service protection detail?


Jeez. Can you imagine being on whiney Don's protection detail. Forever in purgatory.
It's in perpetuity, but on the bright side for his detail, perpetuity will likely not be that long given his health.
Online Crimson

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14801 on: November 27, 2020, 08:55:47 PM »
Quote
Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous 80,000,000 votes were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, hes got a big unsolvable problem!

https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1332352538855747584

 :butt :lmao

Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14802 on: November 27, 2020, 09:01:46 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on November 27, 2020, 08:55:47 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1332352538855747584

 :butt :lmao

Ah, the old, "I don't have to prove I'm telling the truth, YOU have to prove you're not lying!" argument. ::)

Man's turned the Whitehouse into an Outhouse, and I'm not just talking about his giant soiled diapers. Fortunately this particular gambit will backfire rather spectacularly if he tries to go through with it.  He WILL be dragged from the Whitehouse at 12 noon on January 20th if he refuses to comply with due process.
Offline No666

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14803 on: November 27, 2020, 09:20:39 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on November 27, 2020, 08:46:42 PM
It's in perpetuity, but on the bright side for his detail, perpetuity will likely not be that long given his health.
You'd be expected to take a bullet for the orange blimp.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14804 on: November 27, 2020, 09:26:27 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 27, 2020, 09:01:46 PM
Ah, the old, "I don't have to prove I'm telling the truth, YOU have to prove you're not lying!" argument. ::)

Man's turned the Whitehouse into an Outhouse, and I'm not just talking about his giant soiled diapers. Fortunately this particular gambit will backfire rather spectacularly if he tries to go through with it.  He WILL be dragged from the Whitehouse at 12 noon on January 20th if he refuses to comply with due process.

He's so gutted Biden has cracked 80m. It's confirmed that Maria Bartiromo will be interviewing him on Foxnews on Sunday. Be interesting to see if he gets his 'softball' interview.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14805 on: November 27, 2020, 09:33:02 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on November 27, 2020, 08:55:47 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1332352538855747584

 :butt :lmao
Who told him that. Sydney Powell. your legal advisors are taking the piss Donald.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14806 on: November 27, 2020, 09:57:37 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 27, 2020, 09:33:02 PM
Who told him that. Sydney Powell. your legal advisors are taking the piss Donald.

You just know he's not going to turn up to Biden's inauguration and instead will hold a cash raising rally somewhere.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14807 on: November 27, 2020, 10:20:48 PM »
Surely everyone is just bored of him now. Stop indulging him, impeach him for one of his many fucking crimes, ban him of Twitter and throw the sad old fuck in jail.
Offline oldfordie

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14808 on: November 27, 2020, 10:26:00 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 27, 2020, 09:57:37 PM
You just know he's not going to turn up to Biden's inauguration and instead will hold a cash raising rally somewhere.
Don't give him ideas :) I can see him on twitter shouting in full caps. fake crowd, more turned up at my inauguration, far more, people were shocked, they'd never seen a crowd as big as that before at any previous Presidents Inauguration. incredible day folks, incredible.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14809 on: November 27, 2020, 10:26:09 PM »

Has now fired Kissinger, Albright, Harman, and Cantor.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14810 on: November 27, 2020, 10:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on November 27, 2020, 10:26:09 PM
Has now fired Kissinger, Albright, Harman, and Cantor.

He'll be appointing his nappy as a senator next.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14811 on: November 27, 2020, 10:38:52 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 27, 2020, 10:27:53 PM
He'll be appointing his nappy as a senator next.

Too brown for the old racist.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14812 on: November 27, 2020, 11:43:07 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on November 27, 2020, 10:26:09 PM
Has now fired Kissinger, Albright, Harman, and Cantor.

Freeing up a slot for Flynn?
Offline rodderzzz

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14813 on: November 27, 2020, 11:51:32 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on November 27, 2020, 08:43:51 PM
Would I be right in saying that once an individual ceases to be president, for the foreseeable future after they leave office (years / several years / in perpetuity ), that they are still looked after by a secret service protection detail?


Jeez. Can you imagine being on whiney Don's protection detail. Forever in purgatory.

Yes they do and the first lady. I know this first hand as I work at a convention centre and have managed events in which all the Obamas and Clintons have attended and we have to work with the USS for security while they're onsite. All around its a pretty cool experience and they're very friendly but they DO NOT fuck around!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14814 on: November 27, 2020, 11:57:15 PM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on November 27, 2020, 11:51:32 PM
Yes they do and the first lady. I know this first hand as I work at a convention centre and have managed events in which all the Obamas and Clintons have attended and we have to work with the USS for security while they're onsite. All around its a pretty cool experience and they're very friendly but they DO NOT fuck around!

I think it won't be too bad as most of the time you'll be on the golf course or handing tissues over to soak up Melania's tears.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14815 on: Yesterday at 12:55:33 AM »

Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) announced that Citgo former President Jose Pereira will be in jail for 13 years and seven months for "intentional embezzlement and conspiracy." Pereira also will have to pay a fine of US$2 million, equivalent to 40 percent of the value of the embezzled goods. Former executives Tomeu Vadell, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas, Jose Zambrano, and Alirio Zambrano will serve eight years and ten months in prison for the same charges.
Offline Garrus

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14816 on: Yesterday at 04:08:53 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 27, 2020, 09:26:27 PM
He's so gutted Biden has cracked 80m. It's confirmed that Maria Bartiromo will be interviewing him on Foxnews on Sunday. Be interesting to see if he gets his 'softball' interview.
No doubt it will be a softball interview. Bartiromo is one of those "snowflakes" who's said she's going to move to Parler from Twitter as soon as they started censuring Trump's tweets on "election fraud".
Offline PaulF

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14817 on: Yesterday at 10:05:18 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 04:08:53 AM
No doubt it will be a softball interview. Bartiromo is one of those "snowflakes" who's said she's going to move to Parler from Twitter as soon as they started censuring Trump's tweets on "election fraud".
I've just googled parler. From its description I dread to think what far right nonsense that harbours.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14818 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 AM »
Only just realized that more people have now died in the US from Covid than died globally in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami. At least 40k more so far.

That's the difference between a quarter million people dying in the space of a few hours or over 10 months.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14819 on: Yesterday at 10:30:43 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 27, 2020, 09:01:46 PM
Ah, the old, "I don't have to prove I'm telling the truth, YOU have to prove you're not lying!" argument. ::)

Makes sense doesn't it. Imagine the flood gates it would open if it was the other way.

Someone must make a video about him tweeting that and follow it up with these claims. Well he has to prove them right?

Trump weighs 350 pounds.
He secretly fucks Turkeys in the WH basement.
He wishes Eric and Don Jr were given for adoption.
He fathered some 8 other children.
He has chlamydia.
His sexual fantasies about Ivanka, his IQ test, his tax returns, Melania's visa etc. etc. etc...
Offline stara

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14820 on: Yesterday at 10:58:48 AM »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 10:30:43 AM
Makes sense doesn't it. Imagine the flood gates it would open if it was the other way.

Someone must make a video about him tweeting that and follow it up with these claims. Well he has to prove them right?

Trump weighs 350 pounds.
He secretly fucks Turkeys in the WH basement.
He wishes Eric and Don Jr were given for adoption.
He fathered some 8 other children.
He has chlamydia.
His sexual fantasies about Ivanka, his IQ test, his tax returns, Melania's visa etc. etc. etc...

"He sent his secretaries to the CVS on 57th Street to pick up his scripts for that herpes treatment. He used the name John Barron on some of these prescriptions."
https://gregolear.substack.com/p/full-disclosure-an-interview-with?

John Barron has STD, not Trump  ;)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14821 on: Yesterday at 12:06:11 PM »
It has been a real rollercoaster since the election. Two weeks ago we thought Biden had won. Then by the end of the week we thought Biden had won. And then the following week we knew Biden had won. And then at the end of that week we knew Biden had won. And that weekend we knew Biden had won. And then the beginning of the following week we knew Biden had won. And then on Thanksgiving we knew Biden had won. And then on Black Friday we knew Biden had won.

So many twists and turns.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14822 on: Yesterday at 12:07:29 PM »
So much is going to come out about him when he leaves office that his humiliation will be almost as much fun as his conviction.
Offline arthur sarnoff

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14823 on: Yesterday at 01:05:11 PM »
So Milwaukee did a recount, which cost the Trump campaign $3 million.   The result?  Biden got 132 more votes.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/28/joe-biden-gains-votes-in-wisconsin-county-after-trump-ordered-recount

Offline KillieRed

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14824 on: Yesterday at 01:51:52 PM »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on Yesterday at 01:05:11 PM
So Milwaukee did a recount, which cost the Trump campaign $3 million.   The result?  Biden got 132 more votes.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/28/joe-biden-gains-votes-in-wisconsin-county-after-trump-ordered-recount

Did they have to pay up front?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14825 on: Yesterday at 01:53:49 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:51:52 PM
Did they have to pay up front?

I hope they insisted on it!
Online Riquende

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14826 on: Yesterday at 02:41:18 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on November 27, 2020, 08:55:47 PM
https://mobile.twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1332352538855747584

If all 80m Biden voters don't turn up to the inauguration to declare in person how they voted then Biden literally can't cross the threshold. It's like vampires.
Offline stara

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14827 on: Yesterday at 03:03:55 PM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 01:51:52 PM
Did they have to pay up front?

Yes. Edit: State rules. Georgia is on tax payer money ...
Offline stara

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14828 on: Yesterday at 03:41:00 PM »
Quote from: TSC on November 27, 2020, 03:19:50 PM
Obviously remains to be seen if US is linked. However obvious also that someone as unhinged and unpredictable remaining as president during this period is far from ideal.

Whoever it was who actually pulled the trigger, Trump's tweets afterwards leaves little doubt. By the way Saudi Arabia denied reports of a three-way meeting on Sunday between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israel's Netanyahu and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen. Furthermore there's this little thing; "Trump team removes members of Pentagon's Defense Policy Board, including Kissinger, Albright" moments before.  But yeah, lets wait the fucker actually tweeting: I did it.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14829 on: Yesterday at 04:07:09 PM »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 03:41:00 PM
Whoever it was who actually pulled the trigger, Trump's tweets afterwards leaves little doubt. By the way Saudi Arabia denied reports of a three-way meeting on Sunday between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israel's Netanyahu and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen. Furthermore there's this little thing; "Trump team removes members of Pentagon's Defense Policy Board, including Kissinger, Albright" moments before.  But yeah, lets wait the fucker actually tweeting: I did it.

This, basically.  He's incapable of keeping quiet so he'll spill eventually, or spin enough dark hints that it's easy enough to infer.

As for the inauguration, as said previously this will probably be a quiet affair held in the Capitol Building with no public audience.  It's the only safe thing to do.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14830 on: Yesterday at 04:09:28 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:07:09 PM
This, basically.  He's incapable of keeping quiet so he'll spill eventually, or spin enough dark hints that it's easy enough to infer.

As for the inauguration, as said previously this will probably be a quiet affair held in the Capitol Building with no public audience.  It's the only safe thing to do.

They won't be able to stop people going out into the street me thinks.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14831 on: Yesterday at 04:32:13 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 04:09:28 PM
They won't be able to stop people going out into the street me thinks.



I just remembered that they are building a stage for the inauguration, so I'm probably wrong on how it might be done, but I reckon Biden will ask people to stay away for their own safety, and of course there will be social distancing put in place where possible.

People will certainly look to celebrate as well as they can.
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14832 on: Yesterday at 06:43:27 PM »
White House will need one hell of a deep clean when the Trump tribe depart:
Offline stara

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14833 on: Yesterday at 08:31:07 PM »
thread title should be ... sharted again  :lmao
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14834 on: Yesterday at 10:51:37 PM »

Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14835 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on November 27, 2020, 10:26:09 PM
Has now fired Kissinger, Albright, Harman, and Cantor.

 :-[
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14836 on: Today at 12:16:59 AM »
Lost in PA again tonight  ;D  "We're gonna lose so much that you'll get tired of losing"
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14837 on: Today at 08:41:19 AM »
Trump supporter who gave $2.5m to fight election fraud wants money back

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/nov/28/trump-donor-election-fraud-sues-money-back

A Donald Trump supporter who donated $2.5m to help expose and prosecute claims of fraud in the presidential election wants his money back after what he says are disappointing results.

Fredric Eshelman, a businessman from North Carolina, said he gave the money to True the Vote, a pro-Trump election ethics group in Texas that promised to file lawsuits in seven swing states as part of its push to investigate, litigate, and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election.

But according to a lawsuit Eshelman filed this week in Houston, first reported by Bloomberg, True the Vote dropped its legal actions and discontinued its Validate the Vote 2020 campaign, then refused to return his calls when he demanded an explanation.

The founder of Eshelman Ventures llc, a venture capital company, said he asked regularly and repeatedly for updates, the lawsuit asserts, but that his requests were consistently met with vague responses, platitudes, and empty promises.

The lack of success of True the Votes efforts to challenge the outcome appears to mirror that of the president himself, whose team has lost 38 court actions since the 3 November election, most recently in Pennsylvania where a federal appeals court panel blasted Trumps legal team for filing a case with no merit.

True the Vote did not immediately return an email from the Guardian seeking comment. True the Vote did not respond to Bloombergs request for comment, but posted a statement on its website, attributed to the groups founder and president, Catherine Engelbrecht, seeking to blame outside forces for the failure of its efforts.

While we stand by the voters testimony that was brought forth, barriers to advancing our arguments, coupled with constraints on time, made it necessary for us to pursue a different path, the group said, announcing that it had withdrawn legal filings in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All four states were won by Joe Biden, the Democratic president-elect.

Our mission is much bigger than just one election. It is about repairing the system for all future elections, it continued.

Like the Trump campaigns own legal filings, which have been based on scant evidence, however, the True the Vote statement did not detail any of the proof it claimed it had to support the allegations of election fraud.

Eshelman, the former chief executive of a pharmaceutical company, claims in his lawsuit that the non-profit offered to refund him $1m if he would drop his plan to sue the group. He is seeking the return of the full $2.5m that he says he wired on Engelbrechts instructions in chunks of $2m and $500,000 on 5 and 13 November.

