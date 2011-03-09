Found this bit of the article interesting:THE CULTURAL PROBLEM: MANY OF AMERICAS LARGEST CITIES, ESPECIALLY ON THE COASTS, ARE MOVING LEFT AND PULLING AWAY FROM THE REST OF THE COUNTRY.Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times published an analysis of California ballot measures that found that the states two major population centers have grown more and more different from the rest of the state. Residents of Los Angeles and the Bay Area were at least 30 percentage points more likely than other Californians to support various propositions, such as reinstating affirmative action and allowing parolees to vote. A 30-point gap is massiveakin to the difference between deep-blue Massachusetts and purple Pennsylvania. From a political perspective, Los Angeles and the Bay Area look like leftist havens in an otherwise moderate state.This phenomenon is not specific to California; it is evident across the country. Americas richest and most progressive citiesfrom San Francisco to New York and Washington, D.C.have filled with young, unmarried, extremely online graduates of elite colleges, who have collectively birthed a novel philosophy you could call Instagram socialism. Instagram socialists are highly educated, but not necessarily high-earning, urbanites who shop like capitalists and post like Marxists and frequently do so in adjacent tabs. Many of their causes are virtuous, such as universal health care and higher pay for low-income service workers. But given the dynamics of online communication, which prizes extremity, Instagram socialism usually functions as a crowd-sourcing exercise to brand widely appealing ideas in their most emotional and viraland, therefore, most radicalfashion. Thus, major police reform (a popular idea) is branded Abolish the Police (an unpopular idea); a welcoming disposition toward immigrants (a popular idea) is blurred with calls for open borders (an unpopular idea); and universal health care (a popular idea) is folded into socialism (an unpopular idea).Defund police, open borders, socialismits killing us, said Representative Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from South Texas who nearly lost a district this year hed previously won by 20 points. Beyond giving Republicans and Fox News easy ways to tarnish otherwise appealing reforms, Instagram socialisms sloganeering is a turnoff for moderates who spend time online but are not, in the modern capital-O sense, Online. The average voter in a general election is something like a moderate 50-year-old woman without a four-year college degree who stays away from partisan media and follows politics only occasionally. She might hate Trump, but her dispositional conservatism makes her less likely to embrace policies tweaked in a social-media lab for viral emotionality.The urban-online core of the Democratic Party is arguably its most fecund source of new ideas, but it has evolved to become a kind of third party whose ideology and tone are not a good fit for the typical swing voter toggling between the two major parties. The culture problem of liberals urban dominance also has important implications for the media. As national politics has polarized according to youth, education, and density, the news industry has become particularly young, educated, and densely packed into a handful of cities. Thus people who work in national journalism (like me, a resident of Washington, D.C.) tend to have a set of strongly held views about the world that are artifacts of their zip code. Americas most progressive metros are becoming politically unusual at the same time that national journalists are less capable of seeing how unusual they have become.