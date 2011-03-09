Donnie's actually going to show up at one of these hearings. At Gettysburg of course.
He is far from conceding on Twitter, and he has his B-list Hollywood fan club egging him on (Randy Quaid is a Trumper too? )It's pretty funny to read actually: https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump He's doing his whole cowardly 'it's just a retweet' thing
Biden installing a Cabinet with credibility around the world. Biden stating his Cabinet will tell him what he needs to know not what they think he wants to hear.
The credibility you speak of is credibility with the military industrial complex and the hawks throughout American governance. The democrats would be the far right party in every country in the OCED. This is why youve got the US lurching further and further right. White middle class will go back to sleepwith a Democrat president, and the next fascist, who wont be a fucking moron just there for a kleptocracy, will walk through the unlocked front door, eating the milk and cookies left for him by the Democratic Party. One bird two wings.
The democrats would be the far right party in every country in the OCED.
Do you really mean that? That woulkd mean that you see no difference between the Joe Biden and Democratic party and Erdogan in Turkey or Golden Dawn in Greece, the Nationalist Party in Canada or Victor Orban's neo-fascist government in Hungary etc etc
The far left thinks the Dems are extremist far right neoliberals. The Trumpite fringe thinks the Dems are extremist far left socialists/communists.It's almost like these descriptions say more about the people making them than the Dems themselves.
On the left as well as the right.
I've always thought that the two are directly proportional - don't know if that's right, like. But it sort of makes sense, to me anyway.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Horseshoe theory?
Of course he will. This was utterly predictableJonathan Swan@jonathanvswanSCOOP: Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon Michael Flynn, per two sources with direct knowledge.
His brother Dennis is as well. Though apparently, he has (Dennis) congratulated Biden on winning. https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/celebrities-who-support-donald-trump/10/
@RedistrictThe biggest top-of-ticket underperformance by any House incumbent in the country? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D). Results in #MN05:Biden 328,764 (80%)Trump 72,323 (18%)Omar (D) 255,920 (64%)Johnson (R) 102,878 (26%)Ouch.
Was she (and her husband) not caught with her nose in the trough in some way? Or am I mixing her up with someone else?
