Trump Spanked .... again

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14680 on: Today at 10:10:18 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:45:47 AM
Donnie's actually going to show up at one of these hearings. At Gettysburg of course.
 

Its not a hearing. Its Rudy doing another presentation at a three-star hotel in Gettysburg.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14681 on: Today at 10:28:26 AM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:05:24 PM
He is far from conceding on Twitter, and he has his B-list Hollywood fan club egging him on (Randy Quaid is a Trumper too?  :-\)

It's pretty funny to read actually:  https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump 

He's doing his whole cowardly 'it's just a retweet' thing




His brother Dennis is as well. Though apparently, he has (Dennis) congratulated Biden on winning. https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/celebrities-who-support-donald-trump/10/
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14682 on: Today at 10:36:24 AM
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:23:42 PM
Biden installing a Cabinet with credibility around the world. Biden stating his Cabinet will tell him what he needs to know not what they think he wants to hear.


The credibility you speak of is credibility with the military industrial complex and the hawks throughout American governance.  The democrats would be the far right party in every country in the OCED. This is why youve got the US lurching further and further right. White middle class will go back to sleepwith a Democrat president, and the next fascist, who wont be a fucking moron just there for a kleptocracy, will walk through the unlocked front door, eating the milk and cookies left for him by the Democratic Party.

One bird two wings.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14683 on: Today at 10:54:49 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:36:24 AM
The credibility you speak of is credibility with the military industrial complex and the hawks throughout American governance.  The democrats would be the far right party in every country in the OCED. This is why youve got the US lurching further and further right. White middle class will go back to sleepwith a Democrat president, and the next fascist, who wont be a fucking moron just there for a kleptocracy, will walk through the unlocked front door, eating the milk and cookies left for him by the Democratic Party.

One bird two wings.

This is exactly the kind of bollocks that will allow the fascists to take over. No, the Democrats are not a socialist party but they are still light years away from the current Tea Party/Trumpist verion of the Republican Party. America is a capitalist country. That's not going to change any time soon, but a capitalist society can still choose to supress the votes of minorities (Republicans) or fight for voting rights (Democrats). It can deny Climate Change (Rep) or take action (Dems)... and so on.

The fascists in the Republican Party love the 'they're all the same' message because it does exactly what they are trying to do themselves - suppress the vote, especially among progressive voters.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14684 on: Today at 11:02:54 AM
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:36:24 AM
The democrats would be the far right party in every country in the OCED.

Do you really mean that? That woulkd mean that you see no difference between the Joe Biden and Democratic party and Erdogan in Turkey or Golden Dawn in Greece, the Nationalist Party in Canada or Victor Orban's neo-fascist government in Hungary etc etc
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14685 on: Today at 11:07:56 AM
Of course he will. This was utterly predictable

Jonathan Swan@jonathanvswan
SCOOP: Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon Michael Flynn, per two sources with direct knowledge.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14686 on: Today at 11:30:56 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:02:54 AM
Do you really mean that? That woulkd mean that you see no difference between the Joe Biden and Democratic party and Erdogan in Turkey or Golden Dawn in Greece, the Nationalist Party in Canada or Victor Orban's neo-fascist government in Hungary etc etc

The far left thinks the Dems are extremist far right neoliberals. The Trumpite fringe thinks the Dems are extremist far left socialists/communists.

It's almost like these descriptions say more about the people making them than the Dems themselves.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14687 on: Today at 11:42:08 AM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:30:56 AM
The far left thinks the Dems are extremist far right neoliberals. The Trumpite fringe thinks the Dems are extremist far left socialists/communists.

It's almost like these descriptions say more about the people making them than the Dems themselves.

Yes, that's right. It's very worrying. Enough people, just, still have some grasp on common sense and are still able to apply reason sufficiently to make things work. But there's now, seemingly, a large minority who have just floated away from their moorings altogether. On the left as well as the right.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14688 on: Today at 11:46:43 AM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:42:08 AM
On the left as well as the right.
I've always thought that the two are directly proportional - don't know if that's right, like. But it sort of makes sense, to me anyway.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14689 on: Today at 11:48:18 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:46:43 AM
I've always thought that the two are directly proportional - don't know if that's right, like. But it sort of makes sense, to me anyway.

Horseshoe theory?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14690 on: Today at 11:55:31 AM
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:48:18 AM
Horseshoe theory?
Never heard of that, but knowing me, more like horseshit theory.

I think that's a different thing to what I'm talking about. I'm not saying anything more hifalutin than, the more outrageous elements become on one side of the divide then the more it provokes the outrageous elements on the other side to become.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14691 on: Today at 12:04:23 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:07:56 AM
Of course he will. This was utterly predictable

Jonathan Swan@jonathanvswan
SCOOP: Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon Michael Flynn, per two sources with direct knowledge.

You mean the guy who plead guilty twice, then recanted his guilty plea, will accept a pardon that is preconditioned on acknowledging and accepting one's guilt? ::)

I really hope there are unsealed indictments against this douchebag they can whip out on January 21st.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14692 on: Today at 12:20:18 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:07:56 AM
Of course he will. This was utterly predictable

Jonathan Swan@jonathanvswan
SCOOP: Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon Michael Flynn, per two sources with direct knowledge.
The tip of the iceberg when it comes to pardons from this corrupt president. There'll be a wave coming through in the next 6 weeks.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14693 on: Today at 12:41:59 PM
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:28:26 AM
His brother Dennis is as well. Though apparently, he has (Dennis) congratulated Biden on winning. https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/celebrities-who-support-donald-trump/10/

Lol, talk about a load of D-listers and has-beens/never-weres. I like how half of them have spent a lifetime in jobs that involve frequent blows to the head.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14694 on: Today at 12:48:32 PM
@Redistrict
The biggest top-of-ticket underperformance by any House incumbent in the country? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D). Results in #MN05:

Biden 328,764 (80%)
Trump 72,323 (18%)

Omar (D) 255,920 (64%)
Johnson (R) 102,878 (26%)


Ouch.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14695 on: Today at 12:52:05 PM
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:48:32 PM
@Redistrict
The biggest top-of-ticket underperformance by any House incumbent in the country? Rep. Ilhan Omar (D). Results in #MN05:

Biden 328,764 (80%)
Trump 72,323 (18%)

Omar (D) 255,920 (64%)
Johnson (R) 102,878 (26%)


Ouch.

Was she (and her husband) not caught with her nose in the trough in some way? Or am I mixing her up with someone else?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14696 on: Today at 01:21:19 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:52:05 PM
Was she (and her husband) not caught with her nose in the trough in some way? Or am I mixing her up with someone else?
Some election campaign funds misuse IIRC. But I think she plead ignorance and also paid back the amount.
