The credibility you speak of is credibility with the military industrial complex and the hawks throughout American governance. The democrats would be the far right party in every country in the OCED. This is why youve got the US lurching further and further right. White middle class will go back to sleepwith a Democrat president, and the next fascist, who wont be a fucking moron just there for a kleptocracy, will walk through the unlocked front door, eating the milk and cookies left for him by the Democratic Party.



One bird two wings.



This is exactly the kind of bollocks that will allow the fascists to take over. No, the Democrats are not a socialist party but they are still light years away from the current Tea Party/Trumpist verion of the Republican Party. America is a capitalist country. That's not going to change any time soon, but a capitalist society can still choose to supress the votes of minorities (Republicans) or fight for voting rights (Democrats). It can deny Climate Change (Rep) or take action (Dems)... and so on.The fascists in the Republican Party love the 'they're all the same' message because it does exactly what they are trying to do themselves - suppress the vote, especially among progressive voters.