Author Topic: Trump Spanked .... again  (Read 368834 times)

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14640 on: Yesterday at 03:20:22 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 02:17:57 PM
Shush you. That's coming in a couple of weeks.

At 11:59am on the 20th January he'll tweet "Free healthcare for all... no, time's up. Go screw yourself America" then jet off to Mar-a-chenko in Sochi.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14641 on: Yesterday at 03:26:20 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:10:48 PM
Was just reading about Harry Truman on Wikipedia and saw this re presidential libraries:

Starting to think there'll never be a Donald J Trump presidential library.  Firstly because he's clearly not one to follow presidential traditions and norms.  Second, if he asked for private donations he'd almost certainly pocket the money out of habit.

Third. He doesn`t read and irony would be off the scale
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14642 on: Yesterday at 03:33:18 PM »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 01:40:14 PM
Sounds legit.  Send Rudy and the crew to all sorts of courts with not a shred of fraud evidence becasue...ummm....you're saving it all for 'The Big One'

I've seen this sort of logic a lot with Trump supporters.
Like the case that got thrown out in Pennsylvania was actually exactly what Trump's team wanted, so they can get to the Supreme Court quicker.
This ignores the fact that they were actually trying to amend their claim and the judge stopped them.

It also seems to assume that the legal system works on the Hollywood system, whereby the idea is to not produce the evidence until the last possible second. (Or the Lionel Hutz system - "Suprise witnesses, each more suprising than the last!")
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14643 on: Yesterday at 03:52:18 PM »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 03:33:18 PM
I've seen this sort of logic a lot with Trump supporters.
Like the case that got thrown out in Pennsylvania was actually exactly what Trump's team wanted, so they can get to the Supreme Court quicker.
This ignores the fact that they were actually trying to amend their claim and the judge stopped them.

It also seems to assume that the legal system works on the Hollywood system, whereby the idea is to not produce the evidence until the last possible second. (Or the Lionel Hutz system - "Suprise witnesses, each more suprising than the last!")

I joked on Twitter that one of the Trump lawyers would use the line from My Cousin Vinnie:

"...Because there is no way that these tire marks were made by a 1964 Buick Skylark convertible. These marks were made by a 1963 Pontiac Tempest..." to prove their election fraud case.

Only to be outdone by Rudy Giuliani quoting My Cousin Vinnie in his melt-down press conference.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14644 on: Yesterday at 03:56:05 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 03:52:18 PM
I joked on Twitter...

There's an Alan_X twitter feed?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14645 on: Yesterday at 03:56:35 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 02:44:06 PM
Ah, ok guys thanks - obviously I've misinterpreted   :butt.........apologies to Ray K
No problem at all.  I just kept noticing the number of Irish American names supporting that fascist (McEnaney, John Kelly, Murphy, Kevin McCarthy) and it annoys the shit out of me.


Meanwhile, one of the good Irish Americans has now passed 80 million votes. No other candidate had topped 70million prior to this year.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14646 on: Yesterday at 03:58:04 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:56:35 PM
No problem at all.  I just kept noticing the number of Irish American names supporting that fascist (McEnaney, John Kelly, Murphy, Kevin McCarthy) and it annoys the shit out of me.


Meanwhile, one of the good Irish Americans has now passed 80 million votes. No other candidate had topped 70million prior to this year.

Hey how do you think I feel when it is pointed out Trump is half Scottish....
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14647 on: Yesterday at 04:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 03:58:04 PM
Hey how do you think I feel when it is pointed out Trump is half Scottish....

You wonder if he could play for the Scottish national team?
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14648 on: Yesterday at 04:09:55 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:26:20 PM
Third. He doesn`t read and irony would be off the scale

He is functionally illiterate.
Thats why they give him powerpoints instead of written text in briefings.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14649 on: Yesterday at 04:11:29 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:07:33 PM
You wonder if he could play for the Scottish national team?

He is eligible
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14650 on: Yesterday at 04:12:45 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:07:33 PM
You wonder if he could play for the Scottish national team?
Position: Far right wing.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14651 on: Yesterday at 04:18:20 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:09:24 AM
Moved my needle from 87% to about 98% in favour of Biden, using my secret Nate Silver-style algorithm. It's a huge step. I assume Michigan certifying has alerted some of Trump's inner circle to the fact that leaning on the states isn't working (or even if one does it's not getting him to 270 now).

I need some MAGAcult reactions to this, hopefully they'll trickle down during the day.
Nate's algorithm is secret too, but probably identical to yours. ;)

It is looking better. But I cannot escape the nagging feeling that as Trump becomes more and more cornered, the more likely he is to employ ever more desperate and dangerous measures/tricks to stay in power. I'll be glad and relieved to see him officially out of the office come Jan 20th.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14652 on: Yesterday at 04:34:09 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:40:55 PM
I took it to mean he also had irish ancestry and was ashamed to be associated with her, seems more likely than somebody being anti-irish doesn't it?
That's exactly how I read it too.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14653 on: Yesterday at 04:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:56:35 PM
No problem at all.  I just kept noticing the number of Irish American names supporting that fascist (McEnaney, John Kelly, Murphy, Kevin McCarthy) and it annoys the shit out of me.


Meanwhile, one of the good Irish Americans has now passed 80 million votes. No other candidate had topped 70million prior to this year.
Yeah, I know what you mean mate - it's enough to give the Irish a bad name ! Still, Biden as you say is victorious and still a few Irish in his team......Kerry, Sullivan, Haines (possibly Clinton)  ;)
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14654 on: Yesterday at 05:05:24 PM »
He is far from conceding on Twitter, and he has his B-list Hollywood fan club egging him on (Randy Quaid is a Trumper too?  :-\)

It's pretty funny to read actually:  https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump 

He's doing his whole cowardly 'it's just a retweet' thing



Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14655 on: Yesterday at 05:22:28 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:05:24 PM
He is far from conceding on Twitter, and he has his B-list Hollywood fan club egging him on (Randy Quaid is a Trumper too?  :-\)

It's pretty funny to read actually:  https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump 

He's doing his whole cowardly 'it's just a retweet' thing

Randy Quaid has been mentally ill for some time now so it's hardly surprising.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14656 on: Yesterday at 05:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:07:33 PM
You wonder if he could play for the Scottish national team?

Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:11:29 PM
He is eligible

Ahhh! BONESPURS - held me back from doing anything I ever wanted, SORRY GUYS!!
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14657 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:07:33 PM
You wonder if he could play for the Scottish national team?

He wouldn't get in the current team, but go back just a few years and he might have had a shout.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14658 on: Yesterday at 05:59:57 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:07:33 PM
You wonder if he could play for the Scottish national team?

He's got bone spurs he can't run very well..

He'll get a doctors note soon
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14659 on: Yesterday at 06:00:44 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:05:24 PM
He is far from conceding on Twitter, and he has his B-list Hollywood fan club egging him on (Randy Quaid is a Trumper too?  :-\)


Don't give a crap what he does on Twitter.  Though after January 20th, Twitter might.

At this moment in time, beyond trashing the government and extolling his followers to violence his options are pretty limited.  They will believe anything he says about fraudulent elections so Trump can't really get them any more onside than they already are. 

His antics are more likely to put off independents, which with up and coming run offs, probably isn't great for Republicans.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14660 on: Yesterday at 06:02:50 PM »
Caught him on CNN 10mins or so ago giving a press conference to take credit for the Dow jumping today.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14661 on: Yesterday at 06:05:04 PM »
Trump loyalist linked to conspiracy theories re Biden to lead the Pentagon transition.  Mmm.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14662 on: Yesterday at 06:18:30 PM »
Kerry to head up a new Climate Change position created under Biden.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14663 on: Yesterday at 06:23:42 PM »
Biden installing a Cabinet with credibility around the world. Biden stating his Cabinet will tell him what he needs to know not what they think he wants to hear.

It won't do so, but this process should shame the Republicans, it should be making them cringe about how horribly incompetent they've been for 4 wasted years.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14664 on: Yesterday at 06:29:56 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:23:42 PM
Biden installing a Cabinet with credibility around the world. Biden stating his Cabinet will tell him what he needs to know not what they think he wants to hear.

It won't do so, but this process should shame the Republicans, it should be making them cringe about how horribly incompetent they've been for 4 wasted years.

Which has been the story of the past four years of the cronies who have "been honoured to work with such a distinguished and intelligence man as President Trump."

*flashbacks to their toadying around the cabinet table.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14665 on: Yesterday at 06:33:33 PM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:23:42 PM
Biden installing a Cabinet with credibility around the world. Biden stating his Cabinet will tell him what he needs to know not what they think he wants to hear.

It won't do so, but this process should shame the Republicans, it should be making them cringe about how horribly incompetent they've been for 4 wasted years.

You're probably right John.

But Biden is pitch perfect. I'm hopeful that the movement against populism and fact-free politics will get a mighty shove from his administration and the way he governs - all across the world. Can you imagine what would be in store for us (and not just Americans) if Trump had somehow won the election? Johnson will now find his assault on democracy and democratic norms harder, for one.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14666 on: Yesterday at 06:44:13 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:33:33 PM
You're probably right John.

But Biden is pitch perfect. I'm hopeful that the movement against populism and fact-free politics will get a mighty shove from his administration and the way he governs - all across the world. Can you imagine what would be in store for us (and not just Americans) if Trump had somehow won the election? Johnson will now find his assault on democracy and democratic norms harder, for one.

Doesn't bear thinking about.  People would be dead right now (and I don't mean from Covid, which of course would only get worse.)
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14667 on: Yesterday at 07:01:10 PM »
It's unthinkable what it would have been like Yorky. Without a word of exaggeration probably too unbearable for me, I'd have to have switched off from US politics for the foreseeable future. The WH is weeks away from a stability and sanity that will reverberate around the world with just a few evil actors reeling from a loss of corrupt influence.

From across the pond observing from a land where the Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the league, I couldn't feel more relief watching that press conference just then :)
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14668 on: Yesterday at 07:01:29 PM »
Maine just reported its military & overseas ballots:

Biden 4,599 (80%)
Trump 838 (15%)

That is a proper spanking by losers  ;)
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14669 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 PM »
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 07:01:29 PM
Maine just reported its military & overseas ballots:

Biden 4,599 (80%)
Trump 838 (15%)

That is a proper spanking by losers  ;)

So after Trump labelled fallen colleagues losers and suckers they didnt vote Trump.  Whod have thought.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14670 on: Today at 12:08:59 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:10:48 PM
Was just reading about Harry Truman on Wikipedia and saw this re presidential libraries:

Starting to think there'll never be a Donald J Trump presidential library.  Firstly because he's clearly not one to follow presidential traditions and norms.  Second, if he asked for private donations he'd almost certainly pocket the money out of habit.

How many Mr Men books can there be?, although we probably need to now add;

Mr Lying Bastard
Mr Rapist
Mr Thickasshit
Mr Fraudulant
Mr Bad Loser
Mr Orange
Mr Ego
Mr Greedy selfish bastard
Mr Jailbird
Little Miss Chancer
Mr Pompous Git
and
Mr Fucking Mentalist


to the collection, so maybe a small one in Washington as a permanent reminder of this dark and bizarre period in America's history

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14671 on: Today at 01:36:06 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:10:48 PM
Was just reading about Harry Truman on Wikipedia and saw this re presidential libraries:

Starting to think there'll never be a Donald J Trump presidential library.  Firstly because he's clearly not one to follow presidential traditions and norms.  Second, if he asked for private donations he'd almost certainly pocket the money out of habit.

He'll keep it and make it for profit, bankrupt it, then the government will bail it out.  Guaranteed.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14672 on: Today at 07:49:16 AM »
There's an excellent Politico piece about what went on in Michigan:

The Inside Story of Michigans Fake Voter Fraud Scandal

How a state that was never in doubt became a national embarrassment and a symbol of the Republican Partys fealty to Donald Trump.


https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/11/24/michigan-election-trump-voter-fraud-democracy-440475
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14673 on: Today at 08:38:15 AM »
Just seen a snippet of Trump taking questions. His response was along the lines of, "I'm not talking about an acceptance speech or a concession speech. Winning is easy. Losing is hard. For me it is."

I was reminded of that image of Thatcher crying in the car after resigning. Not the recognition that there's a hurting person somewhere under that evil mess; but their own realisation that they're not invulnerable, and they suddenly have to deal with this pain that nobody can take away from them or ease.

He's broken.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14674 on: Today at 08:45:47 AM »
Donnie's actually going to show up at one of these hearings. At Gettysburg of course.

Quote
Trump is expected to join Giuliani at Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers' voter fraud event

President Donald Trump is expected to join his attorney Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, where Republican state lawmakers are holding a "hearing" on allegations of fraud in this month's election, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN.

Trump expressed strong interest in joining Giuliani for the trip and directed aides to make plans for him to travel to Pennsylvania, multiple sources said. The trip, which would be his first outside of the Washington area since Election Day, was not listed on the public schedule released by the White House on Tuesday night, but is being handled internally as an unannounced movement.

The event is the latest attempt by Trump and his allies to undermine confidence in the 2020 election and attack the legitimacy of Joe Biden's election as president.

The Trump campaign and Pennsylvania Senate Republicans announced plans for the Gettysburg event, a meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, on Tuesday -- casting it as an effort to expose "irregularities" in the 2020 election. The meeting is being organized by the Pennsylvania state Senate GOP, which is holding it at a hotel -- not at the state Capitol.

State and local election officials have said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and both a federal court and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court have dismissed lawsuits seeking to prevent the state from certifying the results of the election. Pennsylvania officially certified the results on Tuesday, sealing Biden's win in the key battleground state.

Trump and Giuliani have made baseless allegations of fraud in the election and delved into conspiracy theories alleging a plot to rig the vote, all of which have been refuted by state and local election officials across the country as well as the top cybersecurity official at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump fired that official, Chris Krebs, after he co-signed a statement declaring the 2020 election "the most secure" in US history.

Asked for comment about the President's plan to attend the event, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN, "I'd refer you to tomorrow's public schedule. I have no additional updates at this time."

It is the first of three similar events the Trump campaign has scheduled in coordination with Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan. There's no evidence that widespread voter fraud has taken place in any of those states despite frequent claims by Trump and his allies.

It's not clear if Trump will speak at the hearing, which the his campaign said is also expected to include "testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits attesting to 2020 election fraud."

The location of Trump's visit is striking. Gettysburg is the site of the most famous battle of the Civil War, in which the Union turned back a Confederate invasion of the North. The battle culminated in a failed charge by troops under the command of Confederate Gen. George Pickett that was repelled by US forces.

Coming just two days after the General Services Administration allowed the presidential transition to proceed, Trump's visit signals once again that he does not intend to abandon his allegations about the election or concede the race to Biden.

One source cautioned that the plans for the trip could change because the White House is handling the trip as an unplanned "off the record" movement.

Trump is also considering attending a similar event in Michigan next week. The Michigan State Board of Canvassers certified Biden's victory in that state on Monday, after Trump's legal efforts and a pressure campaign on state and local officials collapsed.

CNN's Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/25/politics/trump-pennsylvania-hearing-giuliani/index.html
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14675 on: Today at 08:47:30 AM »
He's a delusional no mark who has never 'won'  at anything in his life. So boring.  Kick him out and put an adult in the driver's seat after 4 years. 

