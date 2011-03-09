Sounds legit. Send Rudy and the crew to all sorts of courts with not a shred of fraud evidence becasue...ummm....you're saving it all for 'The Big One'
I've seen this sort of logic a lot with Trump supporters.
Like the case that got thrown out in Pennsylvania was actually exactly what Trump's team wanted, so they can get to the Supreme Court quicker.
This ignores the fact that they were actually trying to amend their claim and the judge stopped them.
It also seems to assume that the legal system works on the Hollywood system, whereby the idea is to not produce the evidence until the last possible second. (Or the Lionel Hutz system - "Suprise witnesses, each more suprising than the last!")