Just seen a snippet of Trump taking questions. His response was along the lines of, "I'm not talking about an acceptance speech or a concession speech. Winning is easy. Losing is hard. For me it is."



I was reminded of that image of Thatcher crying in the car after resigning. Not the recognition that there's a hurting person somewhere under that evil mess; but their own realisation that they're not invulnerable, and they suddenly have to deal with this pain that nobody can take away from them or ease.



He's broken.