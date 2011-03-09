« previous next »
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14600 on: Yesterday at 11:33:41 PM
Trump has apparently tweeted confirmation of the above. Transition is happening!
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14601 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:32:00 PM
Appears to be it was signed after the Trump administration gave the formal OK to initiate the transition process.

Would have liked to have been a fly on Mike Pence's head for that conversation. :D


Trump supporters might have tired of all the winning but I will never tire of all their whining.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14602 on: Yesterday at 11:40:48 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:33:41 PM
Trump has apparently tweeted confirmation of the above. Transition is happening!

Whilst saying that he vows to continue the fight and is confident he'll come out on top.  ::)
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14603 on: Yesterday at 11:51:10 PM
Ladies and Gentleman.

We Got Him.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14604 on: Today at 12:41:26 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:20:25 PM
Biden and his team have played this really well. Dont get down in the shit with Trump. Let the process play out but be ready if necessary.

Yep. Kept themselves out of the picture and let Trump and his cronies embarrass themselves further

Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:09:57 PM
That fat woman from the GSA has finally kicked off the formal transition to Biden.

Didn't take much for her to cave once she was summoned to appear. She clearly didn't want to testify. Also no way Trump wrote that tweet
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14605 on: Today at 12:48:04 AM
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:51:10 PM
Ladies and Gentleman.

We Got Him.



Of course that fat pig Murphy (and of fucking course she had to be Irish) doesn't say in her long whinge of a letter that Biden had won, or refer to him as the President-elect - merely that he could access the funds required for the transition.

Whoever the new AG is, they should graffiti DC with subpoenas for every single member of this crooked kleptocracy.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14606 on: Today at 07:09:24 AM
Moved my needle from 87% to about 98% in favour of Biden, using my secret Nate Silver-style algorithm. It's a huge step. I assume Michigan certifying has alerted some of Trump's inner circle to the fact that leaning on the states isn't working (or even if one does it's not getting him to 270 now).

I need some MAGAcult reactions to this, hopefully they'll trickle down during the day.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14607 on: Today at 07:20:34 AM
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:28:09 PM
Giuliani continues to baffle me, he really does

When I lived in New York, I had a lot of friends who worked in construction. It was fairly common knowledge then that Trump and the Mafia were "partners" in construction racketeering. Something which I'm sure Giuliani was well aware of when he set out to take the Mafia down.

I've long wondered why the Mafia never sought retribution in the years that followed. Watching Giuliani these days, I can't help but feel there's a lot more to his relationship with Trump than meets the eye.

Not remotely my area of interest but I've read comments in the last few days that Giuliani used Russian criminal enterprises to take out the Mafia. Given Trump's 'grey area' connections to Russia maybe something similar happened? Stiffed the mob and then ran crying to the Russians for protection? And that kicked off his eventual connections to Moscow?

All rampant speculation of course, but you do wonder why some of these high profile people launch themselves into such stupid situations (or out of windows).
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14608 on: Today at 07:23:01 AM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:48:04 AM

Whoever the new AG is, they should graffiti DC with subpoenas for every single member of this crooked kleptocracy.

I hope this lady ignores a subpoena and is subsequently dragged from her house by law enforcement officers, crying to the cameras: "The Biden crime family is taking me away! THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY IS TAKING ME AWAYYYYY!!!!"

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14609 on: Today at 07:51:50 AM
It looks like the threat of the corporations bailing on the Republicans , rather than congressional oversight, had more influence on them allowing transition to start. And I agree, no way Trump wrote that sorta concession tweet.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14610 on: Today at 08:30:37 AM
Emily Murphy's letter was as unprofessional as her behaviour. It was all about her and stressed that her decision was completely independent and not a result of pressure from the President.

15 minutes later Trump tweeted:

In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same...
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14611 on: Today at 08:38:09 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:30:37 AM
Emily Murphy's letter was as unprofessional as her behaviour. It was all about her and stressed that her decision was completely independent and not a result of pressure from the President.

15 minutes later Trump tweeted:

In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same...
And with inherent disrespect towards Biden from the very first line.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14612 on: Today at 08:49:42 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:33:41 PM
Trump has apparently tweeted confirmation of the above. Transition is happening!

Nooo!

I wanted to see him get dragged by the legs out of White House.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14613 on: Today at 08:59:51 AM
At last. Biden has acted absolutely correctly throughout.......i.e. presidential.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14614 on: Today at 09:16:06 AM
Lawrence O'Donnell less than impressed by Emily Blunt.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xsdJDr5AWl8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xsdJDr5AWl8</a>
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14615 on: Today at 09:30:02 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:21:04 PM
That's it then.  Trump is officially defeated in the election.   8)

now the shit stirring will really kick off, but we can all start to relax a little bit.  No way Trump can usurp the EC now.

This was basically true 2 weeks ago though to be fair.  You start looking at all the things Trump would have had to pull off to be able to overturn an election result, and it's clear he never had the support or the ability to do it.

Now the question is will he spend his last 2 months using the resources he still has at his disposal to set the world on fire, or whether he'll be doing petty shit like sticking cling film over all the bogs before he leaves.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14616 on: Today at 09:32:25 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:16:06 AM
Lawrence O'Donnell less than impressed by Emily Blimp.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14617 on: Today at 09:32:50 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:16:06 AM
Lawrence O'Donnell less than impressed by Emily Blunt.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/xsdJDr5AWl8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/xsdJDr5AWl8</a>

Emily Murphy is just a girl on a train mate minding her own business. Leave her alone.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Reply #14618 on: Today at 09:45:50 AM
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:32:25 AM


Don't think we need to resort to fat jokes.
