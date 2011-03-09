Giuliani continues to baffle me, he really does



When I lived in New York, I had a lot of friends who worked in construction. It was fairly common knowledge then that Trump and the Mafia were "partners" in construction racketeering. Something which I'm sure Giuliani was well aware of when he set out to take the Mafia down.



I've long wondered why the Mafia never sought retribution in the years that followed. Watching Giuliani these days, I can't help but feel there's a lot more to his relationship with Trump than meets the eye.



Not remotely my area of interest but I've read comments in the last few days that Giuliani used Russian criminal enterprises to take out the Mafia. Given Trump's 'grey area' connections to Russia maybe something similar happened? Stiffed the mob and then ran crying to the Russians for protection? And that kicked off his eventual connections to Moscow?All rampant speculation of course, but you do wonder why some of these high profile people launch themselves into such stupid situations (or out of windows).