Author Topic: Trump Spanked .... again  (Read 363918 times)

Online oldfordie

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14560 on: Today at 03:37:25 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:00:27 PM
They're attempting mass disenfranchisement. They're trying to claim minor discrepancies in a handful of votes in certain districts should mean all the votes in that district are suspect and should be binned off. And yeah, I'm pretty sure that's illegal.

Republicans disenfranchise voters by making it difficult to register to vote, or making it difficult to actually vote; trying to convince people not to vote because it wont make a difference; or gerrymander so that the vote becomes irrelevant.

They rarely go after votes that have been actually cast because it means court cases and it has to be sufficient numbers of votes to affect the outcome. That's viable if the difference is, say, anything below three thousand; less so when it's over ten thousand.
I think that's the example the lawyers were talking about.
Did  Rudy Giuliani phone the Governor of Georgia up after the election and ask him if he could find a way to throw out votes for Biden. obviously a matter of being able to prove he said it as well but he may have committed a criminal offense, think they said something about Trump talking of doing it could also be a criminal offense.
Offline newterp

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14561 on: Today at 03:45:12 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:53:54 AM
What a way to rally the troops.

"Hey, you're one of our worst supporters. We need you more"

Are these the sub-deplorable?

:lmao
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14562 on: Today at 04:03:00 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 03:39:10 AM
If Rudy Giuliani is the other lawyer on your team then you're definitely practicing law alone.

Just take a look at Trump's campaign e-mails to donors:



Bottom 1%  :lmao

What does Trump have on Rudy, you have to wonder?

Prostitute accounts on an USP stick, family member bound up in Mar Largo somewhere?

Or maybe he bankrolls the Cuprinol for his hair.
Online Chakan

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14563 on: Today at 04:04:01 PM »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:03:00 PM
What does Trump have on Rudy, you have to wonder?

Prostitute accounts on an USP stick, family member bound up in a Mar Largo somewhere?

Or maybe he bankrolls the Cuprinol for his hair.

He's got nothing. Before trump Rudy was irrelevant other than 9/11.

Now he's front and center.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14564 on: Today at 04:09:05 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:19:44 PM
Emily Murphy to be questioned today. I'd expect tears.

It's the Televangelist approach to dupe plenty of gullible people to give more as a way of bringing themselves 'closer' to Dear Leader

You can bet your life that everybody they are trying to scam is also "in the bottom one per cent".
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14565 on: Today at 04:20:33 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:04:01 PM
He's got nothing. Before trump Rudy was irrelevant other than 9/11.

Now he's front and center.

This.

I think he revels in his new found lunatic status because people are forced to listen to him.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14566 on: Today at 04:23:37 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:37:25 PM
I think that's the example the lawyers were talking about.
Did  Rudy Giuliani phone the Governor of Georgia up after the election and ask him if he could find a way to throw out votes for Biden. obviously a matter of being able to prove he said it as well but he may have committed a criminal offense, think they said something about Trump talking of doing it could also be a criminal offense.

I know Trump has floated lots of ideas for how he might "steal" the election.  No idea if that in itself constitutes a crime, but leaning on the officials to not certify results, or only certify certain results, might do.

It's the fine lines between thoughts, planning and actions.  I think he's been talked out of some of his more outrageous ideas, but there's still no shortage of potential crimes to pick from.
Online Ray K

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14567 on: Today at 05:02:12 PM »
In a few weeks the utterly wretched Mike Pompeo will no longer be Secretary of State, and this guy, Tony Blinken will be

https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/1330726917797011456?s=20

(He's the non-blue guy in the clip).
Online Alan_X

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14568 on: Today at 08:06:53 PM »
Watching the live feed of the Michigan Board of State Canvasers.

The vice-chair explained to one Republican barrack-room lawyer that their job is simple - to certify the election based on the certified returns from the counties.

The Republican representative (Schinkel) on the board is obviously sitting there without a fuckig mask. Desperately trying to find a reason not to certify.
Online Alan_X

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14569 on: Today at 08:08:34 PM »
Monica Palmer now up. She's the one who refused to certify Wayne County and then recanted.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14570 on: Today at 08:10:32 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:08:34 PM
Monica Palmer now up. She's the one who refused to certify Wayne County and then recanted.

She's the one who keeps having telephone calls with the Trump Admin too.
