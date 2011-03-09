

It was after his CNN interview last week.



Bernstein called on fellow journalists to come up with a new way to cover GOP senators to combat what he called a "cold civil war of untruth."



"They have enabled part of this disinformation campaign, and even some of them are talking about a 'coup' that Donald Trump is trying to initiate here and hang in the office by challenging legislatures in the Electoral College, et cetera, et cetera. They know whats going on. They wont speak out. The dirty secret is perhaps these Republicans in the Senate, and we have to figure out a new way to cover them and what they are really saying to each other."

