« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trump Spanked .... again  (Read 361698 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14520 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:33:38 PM
In legal news today.



I know the point isn't to persuade people something is true or false but I do wonder whether anyone does actually believe their eyes have been lying to them.

Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
I look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!
2:11 PM · Nov 15, 2020
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,205
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14521 on: Yesterday at 11:12:39 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:33:38 PM
In legal news today.



I know the point isn't to persuade people something is true or false but I do wonder whether anyone does actually believe their eyes have been lying to them.

"on her own"

Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,363
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14522 on: Yesterday at 11:22:40 PM »
November 23rd

Rudy Giuliani is practicing law on his own. He is not a member of the Trump Legal team...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,707
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14523 on: Yesterday at 11:23:38 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:22:40 PM
November 23rd

Rudy Giuliani is practicing law on his own. He is not a member of the Trump Legal team...

Applying his makeup on his own, too, apparently...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14524 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:33:38 PM
Like ending the nuclear treaty with Russia to let planes fly over to check what's going on, and trying to sell the planes used before Biden gets in so it'll be a while to come back into force even if it's renegotiated.

----

In legal news today.



I know the point isn't to persuade people something is true or false but I do wonder whether anyone does actually believe their eyes have been lying to them.

Lol. Didnt know about her but a quick google reveals her as one of those Quanon conspiracy nut jobs.  It gets more comical by the hour.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,916
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14525 on: Yesterday at 11:44:27 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:12:39 PM
"on her own"



Was going to say that. On her own, but happy to let her stand and speak. This is what happens when reputable lawyers wont touch you with a 10 foot pole. Bet she's happy to take the money and grateful for the platform to push her nonsense. Seems even Trump has realised she's an unhinged loon though.

Problem is, people believe her. Check the comments section on most YouTube videos I share. There are already people talking about how Dominion rigged elections in South America.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14526 on: Today at 12:27:39 AM »
 :) Donald Trumps doing a runner from his legal representation, maybe am being a bit cynical lol but it could be something to do with some of statements being a criminal offense.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:30:26 AM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,228
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14527 on: Today at 01:14:53 AM »
Hahaha thats really hilarious.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14528 on: Today at 03:39:10 AM »
If Rudy Giuliani is the other lawyer on your team then you're definitely practicing law alone.

Just take a look at Trump's campaign e-mails to donors:



Bottom 1%  :lmao
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14529 on: Today at 04:12:47 AM »
Fuckin' surreal... I mean, this whole electoral panhandling thing the Yanks do is totally foreign to me anyway, but that level of aggression is beyond the pale even for them, right?
Logged

Online leroy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,827
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14530 on: Today at 04:39:48 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 03:39:10 AM
If Rudy Giuliani is the other lawyer on your team then you're definitely practicing law alone.

Just take a look at Trump's campaign e-mails to donors:



Bottom 1%  :lmao

Presumably he's referencing the silent majority that voted for Biden & Clinton.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,260
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14531 on: Today at 04:47:45 AM »
For a silent majority they sure don't know how to shut the fuck up.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14532 on: Today at 04:53:54 AM »
What a way to rally the troops.

"Hey, you're one of our worst supporters. We need you more"

Are these the sub-deplorable?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 359 360 361 362 363 [364]   Go Up
« previous next »
 