In legal news today.I know the point isn't to persuade people something is true or false but I do wonder whether anyone does actually believe their eyes have been lying to them.
Donald J. Trump@realDonaldTrumpI look forward to Mayor Giuliani spearheading the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS! Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives!2:11 PM · Nov 15, 2020
Its all about winning shiny things.
November 23rdRudy Giuliani is practicing law on his own. He is not a member of the Trump Legal team...
Like ending the nuclear treaty with Russia to let planes fly over to check what's going on, and trying to sell the planes used before Biden gets in so it'll be a while to come back into force even if it's renegotiated.
"on her own"
If Rudy Giuliani is the other lawyer on your team then you're definitely practicing law alone. Just take a look at Trump's campaign e-mails to donors:Bottom 1%
